Results Sheet: Hangtown

We're here in Rancho Cordova, California for round one of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Eli Tomac claim the win in the 450 class? Who will come out on top in the stacked 250 class? Check back throughout the day as we keep you updated during timed qualifying and the motos.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Rancho Cordova, CA
450 Overall
1. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki) 1-1
2. Marvin Musquin (KTM) 2-2
3. Josh Grant (Kawasaki) 3-3
4. Dean Wilson (Husqvarna) 10-4
5. Broc Tickle (Suzuki) 7-7
6. Blake Baggett (KTM) 6-8
7. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) 5-9
8. Cole Seely (Honda) 4-12
9. Justin Barcia (Suzuki) 11-5
10. Justin Bogle (Suzuki) 8-10
11. Weston Peick (Suzuki) 12-11
12. Christian Craig (Honda) 9-14
13. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna) 39-6
14. Martin Davalos (Husqvarna) 15-13
15. Fredrik Noren (Honda) 13-15
16. Dakota Alix (KTM) 17-16
17. Rhys Carter (Kawasaki) 18-17
18. Cody Cooper (Honda) 14-37
19. Kaven Benoit (KTM) 16-38
20. Heath Harrison (Yamaha) 20-18
21. Angelo Pellegrini (Suzuki) 28-19
22. Brandon Scharer (Yamaha) 19-23
23. Josh Mosiman (Husqvarna) 24-20
24. Connor Pearson (KTM) 22-25
25. Zach Bell (Honda) 27-21
26. Morgan Burger (Honda) 21-27
27. Austin Kouba (Kawasaki) 25-24
28. Zach Williams (Honda) 23-29
29. Ronnie Stewart (Suzuki) 26-28
30. Dakota Tedder (Kawasaki) 29-26
31. Dillan Epstein (Kawasaki) 34-22
32. Deven Raper (Kawasaki) 31-30
33. KJ McKenzie (Yamaha) 30-36
34. Thales Vilardi (Husqvarna) 36-31
35. Riley Brough (Honda) 33-34
36. Nicolas Rolando (Suzuki) 32-35
37. Casey Brennan (Yamaha) 35-33
38. Bryce Stewart (Honda) 40-32
39. Dylan Schmoke (KTM) 37-39
40. Travis Freistat (Honda) 38-40
450 Point Standings
1. Eli Tomac 50
2. Marvin Musquin 44
3. Josh Grant 40
4. Dean Wilson 29
5. Cooper Webb 28
6. Blake Baggett 28
7. Broc Tickle 28
8. Cole Seely 27
9. Justin Barcia 26
10. Justin Bogle 24
11. Christian Craig 19
12. Weston Peick 19
13. Jason Anderson 15
14. Fredrik Noren 14
15. Martin Davalos 14
16. Dakota Alix 9
17. Cooper Webb 7
18. Rhys Carter 7
19. Kaven Benoit 5
20. Heath Harrison 4
250 Overall
1. Zach Osborne (Husqvarna) 1-1
2. Alex Martin (KTM) 4-4
3. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha) 3-5
4. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) 2-8
5. Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) 11-2
6. Colt Nichols (Yamaha) 5-6
7. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki) 7-7
8. Justin Hill (Kawasaki) 8-9
9. Mitchell Oldenburg (KTM) 6-12
10. Mitchell Harrison (Yamaha) 9-11
11. Jeremy Martin (Honda) 35-3
12. Sean Cantrell (KTM) 10-13
13. Shane McElrath (KTM) 16-10
14. Michael Mosiman (Husqvarna) 12-14
15. Nick Gaines (Yamaha) 13-15
16. Cameron McAdoo (Honda) 15-16
17. Luke Renzland (Yamaha) 14-20
18. Lorenzo Locurcio (Yamaha) 18-17
19. Jerry Robin (Yamaha) 17-40
20. Gustavo Souza (Honda) 34-18
21. Brandan Leith (Kawasaki) 22-19
22. Cody Williams (Yamaha) 19-22
23. Jimmy DeCotis (Honda) 20-37
24. Bradley Lionnet (Kawasaki) 21-21
25. Josiah Hempen (Yamaha) 23-25
26. Stone Edler (Yamaha)
27. Vann Martin (Honda) 24-27
28. Nico Izzi (Yamaha) 29-26
29. Mason Wharton (Kawasaki) 29-26
30. Deegan Vonlossberg (Yamaha) 26-30
31. Broc Loftus (Honda) 30-31
32. Garrett Ioppolo (Yamaha) 32-32
33. Cole Zitterkopf (Yamaha) 31-33
34. McCoy Brough (Honda) 41-24
35. Joachim Falden (Yamaha) 28-39
36. Travis Bell (Honda) 39-29
37. John Ames (Yamaha) 33-36
38. Tucker Cantrell (Yamaha) 38-35
39. Dalton Oxborrow (Kawasaki) 40-34
40. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki) 37-38
41. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha) 36-41
250 Point Standings
1. Zach Osborne 50
2. Aaron Plessinger 36
3. Alex Martin 36
4. Adam Cianciarulo 35
5. Austin Forkner 32
6. Colt Nichols 31
7. Joey Savatgy 28
8. Justin Hill 25
9. Mitchell Oldenburg 24
10. Mitchell Harrison 22
11. Jeremy Martin 20
12. Sean Cantrell 19
13. Shane McElrath 16
14. Michael Mosiman 16
15. Nick Gaines 14
16. Cameron McAdoo 11
17. Luke Renzland 8
18. Lorenzo Locurcio 8
19. Jerry Robin 4
20. Gustavo Souza 3
Moto Timesheets
450 Moto 2
250 Moto 2
450 Moto 1
250 Moto 1
Practice Timesheets
450 Combined Times
250 Combined Times
450 B Session 2
450 A Session 2
250 A Session 2
450 B Session 1
450 A Session 1
250 A Session 1