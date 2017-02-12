Toggle

Results Sheet: Geneva Supercross Night Two

Marvin Musquin swept another weekend of off-season action, and grabbed the King of Geneva title again.

12/2/2017 9:17 PM

Supercross Geneva
Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland
Saturday Night Results

SX Open Heat 1

1. Marvin Musquin
2. Justin Brayton
3. Cedric Soubeyras
4. Angelo Pelligrini
5. Thomas Ramette
6. Nicolas Aubin

SX Open Heat 2

1. Jason Anderson
2. Fabien Izoird
3. Cyrille Coulon
4. Jordi Tixier
5. Christophe Martin
6. Guillaume Brun

SX Open Finale

1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
2. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
3. Justin Brayton (Honda)
4. Cedric Soubeyras (Suzuki)
5. Jordi Tixier (KTM)
6. Thomas Ramette (Suzuki)
7. Fabien Izoird (Honda)
8. Adrien Escoffier (Husqvarna)
9. Angelo Pelligrini (Suzuki)
10. Cyrille Coulon (Suzuki)
11. Nicolas Aubin (Suzuki)
12. Xavier Boog (Honda)
13. Christophe Martin (Suzuki)
14. Kevin Rarallo (KTM)
15. Nil Bussot (Husqvarna)
16. Guillaume Brun (Honda)
17. Clement Caillat (KTM)

King of Geneva

1. Marvin Musquin
2. Jason Anderson
3. Justin Brayton
4. Cedric Soubeyras
5. Jordi Tixier

SX2 Heat 1

1. Gaetan Le Hir
2. Nicolas Dercourt
3. Dan Houzet
4. Yannis Irsuti
5. Julien Roussaly
6. Calvin Fonvielle

SX2 Heat 2

1. Thomas Do
2. Killian Auberson
3. Arnaud Aubin
4. Pierre Lozzi
5. Morgan Lesiardo
6. Mickael Lamarque

SX 2 Finale

1. Thomas Do (Honda)
2. Yannis Irsuti (Suzuki)
3. Pierre Lozzi (Kawasaki)
4. Killian Auberson (KTM)
5. Julien Roussaly (KTM)
6. Dan Houzet (KTM)
7. Mickael Lamarque (Husqvarna)
8. Arnaud Aubin (Suzuki)
9. Nicolas Dercourt (Yamaha)
10. Calvin Fonvieille (KTM)
11. Jimmy Clochet (Suzuki)
12. Theo Chamberaud (KTM)
13. Enzo Polias (Husqvarna)
14. Tim Jaunin (Honda)
15. Morgan Lesiardo (KTM)
16. Gaeten Le Hir (Honda)
17. Yohan Cortijo (Yamaha)

Prince of Geneva

1. Thomas Do
2. Yannis Irsuti
3. Killian Auberson
4. Nicolas Dercourt
5. Pierre Lozzi

The Latest