Results Sheet: Geneva Supercross Night Two

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Marvin Musquin swept another weekend of off-season action, and grabbed the King of Geneva title again.
1. Marvin Musquin
2. Justin Brayton
3. Cedric Soubeyras
4. Angelo Pelligrini
5. Thomas Ramette
6. Nicolas Aubin
1. Jason Anderson
2. Fabien Izoird
3. Cyrille Coulon
4. Jordi Tixier
5. Christophe Martin
6. Guillaume Brun
1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
2. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
3. Justin Brayton (Honda)
4. Cedric Soubeyras (Suzuki)
5. Jordi Tixier (KTM)
6. Thomas Ramette (Suzuki)
7. Fabien Izoird (Honda)
8. Adrien Escoffier (Husqvarna)
9. Angelo Pelligrini (Suzuki)
10. Cyrille Coulon (Suzuki)
11. Nicolas Aubin (Suzuki)
12. Xavier Boog (Honda)
13. Christophe Martin (Suzuki)
14. Kevin Rarallo (KTM)
15. Nil Bussot (Husqvarna)
16. Guillaume Brun (Honda)
17. Clement Caillat (KTM)
1. Marvin Musquin
2. Jason Anderson
3. Justin Brayton
4. Cedric Soubeyras
5. Jordi Tixier
1. Gaetan Le Hir
2. Nicolas Dercourt
3. Dan Houzet
4. Yannis Irsuti
5. Julien Roussaly
6. Calvin Fonvielle
1. Thomas Do
2. Killian Auberson
3. Arnaud Aubin
4. Pierre Lozzi
5. Morgan Lesiardo
6. Mickael Lamarque
1. Thomas Do (Honda)
2. Yannis Irsuti (Suzuki)
3. Pierre Lozzi (Kawasaki)
4. Killian Auberson (KTM)
5. Julien Roussaly (KTM)
6. Dan Houzet (KTM)
7. Mickael Lamarque (Husqvarna)
8. Arnaud Aubin (Suzuki)
9. Nicolas Dercourt (Yamaha)
10. Calvin Fonvieille (KTM)
11. Jimmy Clochet (Suzuki)
12. Theo Chamberaud (KTM)
13. Enzo Polias (Husqvarna)
14. Tim Jaunin (Honda)
15. Morgan Lesiardo (KTM)
16. Gaeten Le Hir (Honda)
17. Yohan Cortijo (Yamaha)
1. Thomas Do
2. Yannis Irsuti
3. Killian Auberson
4. Nicolas Dercourt
5. Pierre Lozzi