Results Sheet: East Rutherford Supercross

We're in New Jersey for a near exciting conclusion to the title run, yes, it's the penultimate round of the 2017 Supercross Championship! Eli Tomac is now three points up on Ryan Dungey with two races to go and Joey Savatgy is getting closer to getting Pro Circuit their second title this year. Keep checking in as we keep you up to date during practice, qualifying, and the races.

Qualifying Session 2 Times:

450 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption

Qualifying Session 1 Times:

450 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption



