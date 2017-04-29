Results Sheet: East Rutherford Supercross

We've hit the penultimate round of the 2017 Supercross Championship!

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 371 44 1727 577 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 294 7149 1 454 75 25

ML512
4/29/2017 8:27 AM

Results Sheet: East Rutherford Supercross

We're in New Jersey for a near exciting conclusion to the title run, yes, it's the penultimate round of the 2017 Supercross Championship! Eli Tomac is now three points up on Ryan Dungey with two races to go and Joey Savatgy is getting closer to getting Pro Circuit their second title this year. Keep checking in as we keep you up to date during practice, qualifying, and the races.

Qualifying Session 2 Times:

450 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption

Qualifying Session 1 Times:

450 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption

450 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group A

Click photo to change size and caption

250 Group B

Click photo to change size and caption


Related: East Rutherford Monster Energy Supercross Results Sheet Supercross 2017
East Rutherford Monster Energy Supercross Results Sheet Supercross 2017
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments