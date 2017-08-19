Toggle

Results Sheet: Budds Creek

Results from round 11 of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

8/19/2017 5:35 AM

Results Sheet: Budds Creek

We're here in Mechanicsville, Maryland for the penultimate round of the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship! Will Zach Osborne clinch the 250 title a round early? Can Eli Tomac bounce back after a rough round at Unadilla? We'll find out soon enough. Check back throughout the day for all of the qualifying and race results from Budds Creek. 

Qualifying Timesheets: 

450 Combined

250 Combined

250 Group B Session 2

250 Group A Session 2

450 Group A Session 2

450 Group B Session 2

250 Group B Session 1

250 Group A Session 1

450 Group A Session 1

450 Group B Session 1

