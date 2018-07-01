Results Sheet: 2018 Dayton, Ohio Arenacross

- Home
Race results from round one of the 2018 Arenacross Championship.
Standings
1. Gavin Faith - 33 Points
2. Travis Sewell - 30 Points
3. Jacob Hayes - 29 Points
4. Jace Owen - 26 Points
5. Chris Blose - 24 Points
6. Gared Steinke - 23 Points
7. Daniel Herrlein - 22 Points
8. Cody Van Buskirk - 17 Points
9. Lane Staley - 14 Points
10. Kyle Bitterman - 13 Points
Overall Results
1. Gavin Faith (1-1)
2. Travis Sewell (4-2)
3. Jacob Hayes (3-3)
4. Jace Owen (5-4)
5. Chris Blose (2-9)
6. Gared Steinke (6-5)
7. Daniel Herrlein (7-6)
8. Cody Van Buskirk (9-8)
9. Lane Staley (14-7)
10. Kyle Bitterman (8-14)
11. Jacob Williamson (11-11)
12. Michael Mosiman (10-13)
13. Jared Lesher (12-12)
14. Shane Sewell (16-10)
15. Jeremy Hand (13-15)
16. Steve Roman (15-16)
Standings
1. Garrett Marchbanks - 16 Points
2. Heath Harrison - 15 Points
3. Isaac Teasdale - 14 Points
4. Josh Mosiman - 9 Points
5. Jeremy Hand - 7 Points
6. TJ Albright - 6 Points
7. Jerry Robin - 4 Points
8. Luke Neese - 3 Points
9. Shane Sewell - 1 Point
Main Event Results
1. Garrett Marchbanks
2. Heath Harrison
3. Isaac Teasdale
4. Jared Lesher
5. Kyle Bitterman
6. Richard Jackson
7. Jordan Bailey
8. Josh Mosiman
9. Dylan Rouse
10. Jeremy Hand
11. TJ Albright
12. Mason Kerr
13. Jerry Robin
14. Luke Neese
15. Dillon Cloyed
16. Shane Sewell