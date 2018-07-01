Toggle

Results Sheet: 2018 Dayton, Ohio Arenacross

Race results from round one of the 2018 Arenacross Championship.

250 AX Class Results:

Standings

1. Gavin Faith - 33 Points

2. Travis Sewell - 30 Points

3. Jacob Hayes - 29 Points

4. Jace Owen - 26 Points

5. Chris Blose - 24 Points

6. Gared Steinke - 23 Points

7. Daniel Herrlein - 22 Points

8. Cody Van Buskirk - 17 Points

9. Lane Staley - 14 Points

10. Kyle Bitterman - 13 Points

Overall Results

1. Gavin Faith (1-1)

2. Travis Sewell (4-2)

3. Jacob Hayes (3-3)

4. Jace Owen (5-4)

5. Chris Blose (2-9)

6. Gared Steinke (6-5)

7. Daniel Herrlein (7-6)

8. Cody Van Buskirk (9-8)

9. Lane Staley (14-7)

10. Kyle Bitterman (8-14)

11. Jacob Williamson (11-11)

12. Michael Mosiman (10-13)

13. Jared Lesher (12-12)

14. Shane Sewell (16-10)

15. Jeremy Hand (13-15)

16. Steve Roman (15-16)


AX Lites East Class Results:

Standings

1. Garrett Marchbanks - 16 Points

2. Heath Harrison - 15 Points

3. Isaac Teasdale - 14 Points

4. Josh Mosiman - 9 Points

5. Jeremy Hand - 7 Points

6. TJ Albright - 6 Points

7. Jerry Robin - 4 Points

8. Luke Neese - 3 Points

9. Shane Sewell - 1 Point

Main Event Results

1. Garrett Marchbanks

2. Heath Harrison

3. Isaac Teasdale

4. Jared Lesher

5. Kyle Bitterman

6. Richard Jackson

7. Jordan Bailey

8. Josh Mosiman

9. Dylan Rouse

10. Jeremy Hand

11. TJ Albright

12. Mason Kerr

13. Jerry Robin

14. Luke Neese

15. Dillon Cloyed

16. Shane Sewell

