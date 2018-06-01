Results Sheet: 2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross

We're here in Anaheim, California for the first round of the 2018 Supercross Championship! It could be argued that this is the most anticipated Supercross season in history, as both championships are virtually wide open. Will Eli Tomac come out and win? Can Marvin Musquin keep his momentum rolling? Will Ken Roczen win his first race back? We'll find out very soon.

Night Show Results:

450 Standings

1. Marvin Musquin - 26 Points

2. Jason Anderson - 23 Points

3. Justin Barcia - 21 Points

4. Ken Roczen - 19 Points

5. Weston Peick - 18 Points

6. Cole Seely - 17 Points

7. Justin Brayton - 16 Points

8. Broc Tickle - 15 Points

9. Josh Grant - 14 Points

10. Cooper Webb - 13 Points

11. Jeremy Martin - 12 Points

12. Blake Baggett - 11 Points

13. Vince Friese - 10 Points

14. Tyler Bowers - 9 Points

15. Chad Reed - 8 Points

16. Kyle Cunningham - 7 Points

17. Ben Lamay - 6 Points

18. Alex Ray - 5 Points

19. Matthew Bisceglia - 4 Points

20. Dakota Tedder - 3 Points

21. Adam Enticknap - 2 Points

22. Eli Tomac - 1 Point

250 Standings

1. Shane McElrath - 26 Points

2. Aaron Plessinger - 23 Points

3. Adam Cianciarulo - 21 Points

4. Joey Savatgy - 19 Points

5. Christian Craig - 18 Points

6. Mitchell Oldenburg - 17 Points

7. Justin Hill - 16 Points

8. Chase Sexton - 15 Points

9. Justin Cooper -14 Points

10. Kyle Chisholm - 13 Points

11. Bradley Taft - 12 Points

12. Dakota Alix - 11 Points

13. Hayden Mellross - 10 Points

14. Mitchell Harrison - 9 Points

15. Justin Hoeft - 8 Points

16. Justin Starling - 7 Points

17. Ryan Breece - 6 Points

18. Killian Auberson - 5 Points

19. Jean Ramos - 4 Points

20. Brandan Leith - 3 Points

21. Alex Martin - 2 Points

22. Phil Nicoletti - 1 Point









450 Main Event Results

1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

2. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)

3. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)

4. Ken Roczen (Honda)

5. Weston Peick (Suzuki)

6. Cole Seely (Honda)

7. Justin Brayton (Honda)

8. Broc Tickle (KTM)

9. Josh Grant (Kawasaki)

10. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

11. Jeremy Martin (Honda)

12. Blake Baggett (KTM)

13. Vince Friese (Honda)

14. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)

15. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)

16. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)

17. Ben Lamay (Honda)

18. Alex Ray (Yamaha)

19. Matthew Bisceglia (Suzuki)

20. Dakota Tedder (KTM)

21. Adam Enticknap (Honda)

22. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

















250 Main Event

1. Shane McElrath (KTM)

2. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

3. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

4. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)

5. Christian Craig (Honda)

6. Mitchell Oldenburg (Yamaha)

7. Justin Hill (Suzuki)

8. Chase Sexton (Honda)

9. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

10. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)

11. Bradley Taft (Yamaha)

12. Dakota Alix (KTM)

13. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)

14. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)

15. Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)

16. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)

17. Ryan Breece (Kawasaki)

18. Killian Auberson (KTM)

19. Jean Ramos (Yamaha)

20. Brandan Leith (Kawasaki)

21. Alex Martin (KTM)

22. Phil Nicoletti (Suzuki)

450 LCQ

1. Tyler Bowers

2. Dakota Tedder

3. Alex Ray

4. Matthew Bisceglia

250 LCQ

1. Justin Cooper

2. Mitchell Harrison

3. Killian Auberson

4. Jean Ramos





450 Heat 2

1. Justin Barcia

2. Justin Brayton

3. Ken Roczen

4. Marvin Musquin

5. Weston Peick

6. Cooper Webb

7. Josh Grant

8. Kyle Cunningham

9. Broc Tickle





450 Heat 1

1. Jason Anderson

2. Eli Tomac

3. Blake Baggett

4. Cole Seely

5. Vince Friese

6. Jeremy Martin

7. Ben Lamay

8. Chad Reed

9. Adam Enticknap





250 Heat 2

1. Christian Craig

2. Joey Savatgy

3. Mitchell Oldenburg

4. Alex Martin

5. Justin Hill

6. Phillip Nicoletti

7. Kyle Chisholm

8. Justin Starling

9. Brandan Leith





250 Heat 1

1. Shane McElrath

2. Adam Cianciarulo

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Bradley Taft

5. Hayden Mellross

6. Chase Sexton

7. Justin Hoeft

8. Dakota Alix

9. Ryan Breece

Qualifying Timesheets:





Combined 450 Times





Combined 250 Times





450 Group C Qualifying Session 2





450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2





250 Group A Qualifying Session 2





250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2









450 Group C Qualifying Session 1





450 Group B Qualifying Session 1





450 Group A Qualifying Session 1





250 Group A Qualifying Session 1





250 Group C Qualifying Session 1





250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Free Practice





450 Group B Free Practice





450 Group A Free Practice





250 Group A Free Practice





250 Group B Free Practice





250 Group C Free Practice



