Results Sheet: 2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Race results from round one of the 2018 Supercross Championship.
We're here in Anaheim, California for the first round of the 2018 Supercross Championship! It could be argued that this is the most anticipated Supercross season in history, as both championships are virtually wide open. Will Eli Tomac come out and win? Can Marvin Musquin keep his momentum rolling? Will Ken Roczen win his first race back? We'll find out very soon.
1. Marvin Musquin - 26 Points
2. Jason Anderson - 23 Points
3. Justin Barcia - 21 Points
4. Ken Roczen - 19 Points
5. Weston Peick - 18 Points
6. Cole Seely - 17 Points
7. Justin Brayton - 16 Points
8. Broc Tickle - 15 Points
9. Josh Grant - 14 Points
10. Cooper Webb - 13 Points
11. Jeremy Martin - 12 Points
12. Blake Baggett - 11 Points
13. Vince Friese - 10 Points
14. Tyler Bowers - 9 Points
15. Chad Reed - 8 Points
16. Kyle Cunningham - 7 Points
17. Ben Lamay - 6 Points
18. Alex Ray - 5 Points
19. Matthew Bisceglia - 4 Points
20. Dakota Tedder - 3 Points
21. Adam Enticknap - 2 Points
22. Eli Tomac - 1 Point
1. Shane McElrath - 26 Points
2. Aaron Plessinger - 23 Points
3. Adam Cianciarulo - 21 Points
4. Joey Savatgy - 19 Points
5. Christian Craig - 18 Points
6. Mitchell Oldenburg - 17 Points
7. Justin Hill - 16 Points
8. Chase Sexton - 15 Points
9. Justin Cooper -14 Points
10. Kyle Chisholm - 13 Points
11. Bradley Taft - 12 Points
12. Dakota Alix - 11 Points
13. Hayden Mellross - 10 Points
14. Mitchell Harrison - 9 Points
15. Justin Hoeft - 8 Points
16. Justin Starling - 7 Points
17. Ryan Breece - 6 Points
18. Killian Auberson - 5 Points
19. Jean Ramos - 4 Points
20. Brandan Leith - 3 Points
21. Alex Martin - 2 Points
22. Phil Nicoletti - 1 Point
1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)
2. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)
3. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)
4. Ken Roczen (Honda)
5. Weston Peick (Suzuki)
6. Cole Seely (Honda)
7. Justin Brayton (Honda)
8. Broc Tickle (KTM)
9. Josh Grant (Kawasaki)
10. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
11. Jeremy Martin (Honda)
12. Blake Baggett (KTM)
13. Vince Friese (Honda)
14. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)
15. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)
16. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)
17. Ben Lamay (Honda)
18. Alex Ray (Yamaha)
19. Matthew Bisceglia (Suzuki)
20. Dakota Tedder (KTM)
21. Adam Enticknap (Honda)
22. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)
1. Shane McElrath (KTM)
2. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)
3. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
4. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)
5. Christian Craig (Honda)
6. Mitchell Oldenburg (Yamaha)
7. Justin Hill (Suzuki)
8. Chase Sexton (Honda)
9. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
10. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)
11. Bradley Taft (Yamaha)
12. Dakota Alix (KTM)
13. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)
14. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)
15. Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)
16. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)
17. Ryan Breece (Kawasaki)
18. Killian Auberson (KTM)
19. Jean Ramos (Yamaha)
20. Brandan Leith (Kawasaki)
21. Alex Martin (KTM)
22. Phil Nicoletti (Suzuki)
1. Tyler Bowers
2. Dakota Tedder
3. Alex Ray
4. Matthew Bisceglia
1. Justin Cooper
2. Mitchell Harrison
3. Killian Auberson
4. Jean Ramos
1. Justin Barcia
2. Justin Brayton
3. Ken Roczen
4. Marvin Musquin
5. Weston Peick
6. Cooper Webb
7. Josh Grant
8. Kyle Cunningham
9. Broc Tickle
1. Jason Anderson
2. Eli Tomac
3. Blake Baggett
4. Cole Seely
5. Vince Friese
6. Jeremy Martin
7. Ben Lamay
8. Chad Reed
9. Adam Enticknap
1. Christian Craig
2. Joey Savatgy
3. Mitchell Oldenburg
4. Alex Martin
5. Justin Hill
6. Phillip Nicoletti
7. Kyle Chisholm
8. Justin Starling
9. Brandan Leith
1. Shane McElrath
2. Adam Cianciarulo
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Bradley Taft
5. Hayden Mellross
6. Chase Sexton
7. Justin Hoeft
8. Dakota Alix
9. Ryan Breece
Combined 450 Times
Combined 250 Times
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice