Results Sheet: 2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Race results from round one of the 2018 Supercross Championship.

1/6/2018 11:15 AM

We're here in Anaheim, California for the first round of the 2018 Supercross Championship! It could be argued that this is the most anticipated Supercross season in history, as both championships are virtually wide open. Will Eli Tomac come out and win? Can Marvin Musquin keep his momentum rolling? Will Ken Roczen win his first race back? We'll find out very soon.

Night Show Results: 

450 Standings

1. Marvin Musquin - 26 Points

2. Jason Anderson - 23 Points

3. Justin Barcia - 21 Points

4. Ken Roczen - 19 Points

5. Weston Peick - 18 Points

6. Cole Seely - 17 Points

7. Justin Brayton - 16 Points

8. Broc Tickle - 15 Points

9. Josh Grant - 14 Points

10. Cooper Webb - 13 Points

11. Jeremy Martin - 12 Points

12. Blake Baggett - 11 Points

13. Vince Friese - 10 Points

14. Tyler Bowers - 9 Points

15. Chad Reed - 8 Points

16. Kyle Cunningham - 7 Points

17. Ben Lamay - 6 Points

18. Alex Ray - 5 Points

19. Matthew Bisceglia - 4 Points

20. Dakota Tedder - 3 Points

21. Adam Enticknap - 2 Points

22. Eli Tomac - 1 Point

250 Standings

1. Shane McElrath - 26 Points

2. Aaron Plessinger - 23 Points

3. Adam Cianciarulo - 21 Points

4. Joey Savatgy - 19 Points

5. Christian Craig - 18 Points

6. Mitchell Oldenburg - 17 Points

7. Justin Hill - 16 Points

8. Chase Sexton - 15 Points

9. Justin Cooper -14 Points

10. Kyle Chisholm - 13 Points

11. Bradley Taft - 12 Points

12. Dakota Alix - 11 Points

13. Hayden Mellross - 10 Points

14. Mitchell Harrison - 9 Points

15. Justin Hoeft - 8 Points

16. Justin Starling - 7 Points

17. Ryan Breece - 6 Points

18. Killian Auberson - 5 Points

19. Jean Ramos - 4 Points

20. Brandan Leith - 3 Points

21. Alex Martin - 2 Points

22. Phil Nicoletti - 1 Point

Excellent job, Marvin.

Marvin Musquin then took over the lead, and went on to take the win.
Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia went at it for second place, with Anderson getting the position this time.
Can anyone stop Marvin?

Eli Tomac jumped out to a five second lead before crashing. He did not finish the race.

The 2018 season has officially started.

450 Main Event Results

1. Marvin Musquin (KTM)    

2. Jason Anderson (Husqvarna)    

3. Justin Barcia (Yamaha)    

4. Ken Roczen (Honda)   

5. Weston Peick (Suzuki)   

6. Cole Seely (Honda)    

7. Justin Brayton (Honda)   

8. Broc Tickle (KTM)    

9. Josh Grant (Kawasaki)    

10. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)    

11. Jeremy Martin (Honda)    

12. Blake Baggett (KTM)    

13. Vince Friese (Honda)    

14. Tyler Bowers (Kawasaki)    

15. Chad Reed (Husqvarna)    

16. Kyle Cunningham (Suzuki)    

17. Ben Lamay (Honda)    

18. Alex Ray (Yamaha)    

19. Matthew Bisceglia (Suzuki)    

20. Dakota Tedder (KTM)   

21. Adam Enticknap (Honda)    

22. Eli Tomac (Kawasaki)

Shane McElrath got the start and never looked back. He'll be running the red plate next week.

Aaron Plessinger tried to run Shane McElrath down, but had to settle for second.

Adam Cianciarulo was third in the main event.

Alex Martin got the start in the 250 main event, but he would not finish the race.

250 Main Event

1. Shane McElrath (KTM)

2. Aaron Plessinger (Yamaha)

3. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

4. Joey Savatgy (Kawasaki)

5. Christian Craig (Honda)

6. Mitchell Oldenburg (Yamaha)

7. Justin Hill (Suzuki)

8. Chase Sexton (Honda)

9. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

10. Kyle Chisholm (Yamaha)

11. Bradley Taft (Yamaha)

12. Dakota Alix (KTM)

13. Hayden Mellross (Yamaha)

14. Mitchell Harrison (Husqvarna)

15. Justin Hoeft (Yamaha)

16. Justin Starling (Husqvarna)

17. Ryan Breece (Kawasaki)

18. Killian Auberson (KTM)

19. Jean Ramos (Yamaha)

20. Brandan Leith (Kawasaki)

21. Alex Martin (KTM)

22. Phil Nicoletti (Suzuki)

450 LCQ

1. Tyler Bowers

2. Dakota Tedder

3. Alex Ray

4. Matthew Bisceglia

250 LCQ

1. Justin Cooper

2. Mitchell Harrison

3. Killian Auberson

4. Jean Ramos

Surprise of the night so far? That's gotta be Justin Barcia grabbing a heat race win.

450 Heat 2

1. Justin Barcia

2. Justin Brayton

3. Ken Roczen

4. Marvin Musquin

5. Weston Peick

6. Cooper Webb

7. Josh Grant

8. Kyle Cunningham

9. Broc Tickle

Jason Anderson was able to hold off Eli Tomac for the first 450 heat race win of the year.

450 Heat 1

1. Jason Anderson

2. Eli Tomac

3. Blake Baggett

4. Cole Seely

5. Vince Friese

6. Jeremy Martin

7. Ben Lamay

8. Chad Reed

9. Adam Enticknap

Christian Craig took the win in 250 heat two.

250 Heat 2

1. Christian Craig

2. Joey Savatgy

3. Mitchell Oldenburg

4. Alex Martin

5. Justin Hill

6. Phillip Nicoletti

7. Kyle Chisholm

8. Justin Starling

9. Brandan Leith

Shane McElrath grabbed the first 250 heat win of the year.

250 Heat 1

1. Shane McElrath

2. Adam Cianciarulo

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Bradley Taft

5. Hayden Mellross

6. Chase Sexton

7. Justin Hoeft

8. Dakota Alix

9. Ryan Breece

Qualifying Timesheets: 

Ken Roczen is the man to beat heading into the night show.

Combined 450 Times


Combined 250 Times


450 Group C Qualifying Session 2


450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2


250 Group A Qualifying Session 2


250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2


Joey Savatgy ended up one spot behind his team mate in the first 250 qualifying session.

Alex Martin on rails during the first 250 qualifying session.

Adam Cianciarulo was fastest in the first qualifying session.

Cooper Webb was wearing some new Thor MX gear during the first 450 qualifying session.

Dean Wilson was third fastest int he first 450 qualifying session.

Justin Brayton blitzing the whoops.

Jason Anderson, stylish as ever.


450 Group C Qualifying Session 1


450 Group B Qualifying Session 1


450 Group A Qualifying Session 1


250 Group A Qualifying Session 1


250 Group C Qualifying Session 1


250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Eli Tomac didn't have a transponder on his bike for free practice, so we'll have to wait for timed qualifying to see how he compares to everyone else on the timesheet.

Justin Hill was fast on his RMZ250 in free practice.

Justin Hill.

Marvin was fastest in free practice.

Ken Roczen was looking strong in free practice.

450 Group C Free Practice


450 Group B Free Practice


450 Group A Free Practice


250 Group A Free Practice


250 Group B Free Practice


250 Group C Free Practice


