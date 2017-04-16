Results Sheet: 2017 MXGP of Trentino

Results from round five of the 2017 MXGP World Championship.

4/16/2017 8:53 AM

MX2 Race 1 Results:

MX2 Race 2 Results:

MX2 Overall Results:

MX2 Standings:

MXGP Race 1 Results:

MXGP Race 2 Results:

MXGP Overall Results:

MXGP Standings:

For more information, visit MXGP.com.

