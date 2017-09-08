RAW: Carson Brown - 125 Dream Race Prep

ML512
8/9/2017 7:28 PM
Vital MX: Watch the wild North-Western youngster, Carson Brown, lay down some burning laps on his backyard track aboard his uber-trick KX125. Scroll down to check out his ride.
Did somebody mention the 125 Dream Race is .coming up? A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT
I have been off of the bike for a few weeks with a broken hand, so it gave us a chance to finish up the KX125 for the three 125 Dream Races. No it wasn't easy to put the 2017 body work on (and make it still handle .correct). My dad @duanebrown_bbr and I ended up making the tank, subframe, airbox, and a bunch of other little parts to make it all fit right. We started with the aluminum frame but the motor sat too far back, it was heavier, and too stiff for a 125 motor... we were sad #125sMatter #125SoundMatters #125DreamRace A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT
Samuel
8/9/2017 7:33 PM
What a beautiful bike. How cool it would be to have the resources and know-how to construct any look you want with a bike.
