RAW: Carson Brown - 125 Dream Race Prep

I have been off of the bike for a few weeks with a broken hand, so it gave us a chance to finish up the KX125 for the three 125 Dream Races. No it wasn't easy to put the 2017 body work on (and make it still handle .correct). My dad @duanebrown_bbr and I ended up making the tank, subframe, airbox, and a bunch of other little parts to make it all fit right. We started with the aluminum frame but the motor sat too far back, it was heavier, and too stiff for a 125 motor... we were sad #125sMatter #125SoundMatters #125DreamRace

A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT