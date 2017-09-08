Toggle

RAW: Carson Brown - 125 Dream Race Prep 1

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
8/9/2017 7:28 PM

RAW: Carson Brown - 125 Dream Race Prep

Vital MX: Watch the wild North-Western youngster, Carson Brown, lay down some burning laps on his backyard track aboard his uber-trick KX125. Scroll down to check out his ride.

Did somebody mention the 125 Dream Race is .coming up?

A post shared by Carson Brown (@carsonbrown_910) on

 

 


1 comment

  • Samuel

    8/9/2017 7:33 PM

    What a beautiful bike. How cool it would be to have the resources and know-how to construct any look you want with a bike.