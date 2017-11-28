Toggle

Quick Look: Day In The Dirt

Here's one of our favorite ways to burn off turkey on Thanksgiving weekend.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
11/28/2017 10:29 AM

A Day In The Dirt is one of those fun Thanksgiving traditions that make life in So. Cal. a bit more special. Mix up a batch of new and old, blend in some two-strokes, stir well, and you've got a recipe for the best of dirt bike culture.

You're generally guaranteed to see a batch of legends, while having some legendary fun. This year featured amazing weather, that was borderline summer-like.

Max Mandell fired over this gallery of images from Saturday's action (before his camera suffered a DNF on Sunday), so you can get a taste of what went down.

Friday Night Drags were new last year, and were a hit again this time around.

You'll see everything from minis to dirt-modded V-twins lining up to blast down the dirt strip.

Saturday morning's Vintage race is always a highlight, both for bikes and gear.

The two-stroke event on Saturday morning creates a huge cloud of sweetly-scented blue smoke.

Minis (Ryder DiFrancesco) and 250s (like Jeff Simas) side-by-side? Yeah, that happens here.

Justin Hoeft was throwing some roost on his IB Corp Yamaha.

Michael Sleeter and Jeff Emig getting after it on the Glen Helen course.

The people (and parrot) watching is always good.

Warm weather? Break out the shorts and Ts.


