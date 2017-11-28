Quick Look: Day In The Dirt

A Day In The Dirt is one of those fun Thanksgiving traditions that make life in So. Cal. a bit more special. Mix up a batch of new and old, blend in some two-strokes, stir well, and you've got a recipe for the best of dirt bike culture.



You're generally guaranteed to see a batch of legends, while having some legendary fun. This year featured amazing weather, that was borderline summer-like.

Max Mandell fired over this gallery of images from Saturday's action (before his camera suffered a DNF on Sunday), so you can get a taste of what went down.





