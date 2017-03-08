Photo Gallery: Loretta's Day 3

- Home
It's getting close to Championship time. Let's set the scene before Friday's action kicks off.
The third day of racing is in the books at Loretta Lynn’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships, on a steamy (but not too hot) Thursday. No Champions have been crowned yet, but the storylines are taking shape. Here’s a glimpse of the action on Thursday.
