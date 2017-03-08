Toggle

Photo Gallery: Loretta's Day 3

It's getting close to Championship time. Let's set the scene before Friday's action kicks off.

Vital MX member GuyB
64 GuyB http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9242 3565 45650 989 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2118 26916 36 1543 2 247

GuyB
8/3/2017 9:23 PM

Photo Gallery: Loretta's Day 3

The third day of racing is in the books at Loretta Lynn’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships, on a steamy (but not too hot) Thursday. No Champions have been crowned yet, but the storylines are taking shape. Here’s a glimpse of the action on Thursday.

Justin Cooper is trying to stay on track for two titles in what is surely his last amateur race.

If Kawasaki Team Green’s Jett Reynolds keeps up his fast riding and good fortune he will add two more titles to the eight consecutive he already has (and that’s the record!)

Ryder Difrancesco was in the mix of an awesome late afternoon battle that was ultimately won by Chance Hymas

Jordan Jarvis rebounded from a first moto DNF to beat Hannah Hodges in the second Women’s moto, but a title is out of the question.

Husqvarna-supported Jalek Swoll rides past some legendary Loretta Lynn’s past champions as he pulls the Bell Helmets Holeshot.

Enzo Lopes gave Justin Cooper quite the race in the 250 A class.

Make sure you tune in to Friday’s Motos online at <a href=www.racertv.com beginning late morning." class="img_fullscreen" data-credit="Derek Garcia">

Nicholas Romano is one of the many standout minicycle riders making a fine impression here at the 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s.

Matthew Leblanc is still looking for his first moto-win of 2017 at Loretta Lynn’s.

California’s Derek Drake is 2-for-2 in the 250 B Limited class.

Last night’s rain never quite hit, and today’s track was superb… but rough!

Kaeden Amerine rode a solid moto and then got a gift at the end when Nathan Thrasher lost the lead (and likely the title) with a late-moto crash in the sand whoops.

Haiden Deegan had a tough day. He challenged Daxton Bennick but then was penalized a position. Dangerboy is still even with this friend and teammate Bennick in the other 65 class, with 2-1 / 1-2 scores.

Max Vohland, whose father Tallon and Uncle Tyson are both past Loretta Lynn’s winners, has been fast all week.

Tennessee’s own Nathan Thrasher had the last senior mini moto in the bag until he swapped out in the sand whoops and then caught a haybale and went down. The good news is when he gets on a big bike he’s going to be even more competitive.


0 comments