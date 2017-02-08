Toggle

Photo Gallery: Loretta's Day 1

Bring on the best of the amateur racers, as they begin their battles for the most prestigious titles at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships.

Vital MX member GuyB
The 36th annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch got underway Tuesday in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. While work continues on building the world's largest collection of used tear-offs, these were some of the standout performers of the first day of competition.

To watch Wednesday’s live streaming of the Motos, go to www.racertv.com at 11am EST.

Derek Drake from California got on the board with the first Moto win in 250 B Limited.

Parker Mashburn followed KTM rider Drake across the finish line in 250 B Limited.

Jett Reynolds already has a record; he's swept his classes the last four years. He started 2017 with two moto wins on Tuesday and could make it five in a row.

Nicholas Romano is on the board with a fourth in his first moto of 2017 at Loretta Lynn’s.

Ty Masterpool won a moto and had a come-from-behind second-place finish on the Italian-made TM in his mini classes.

Kawasaki Team Green’s Hannah Hodges had a statement moto in her first #LLMX race of the week.

250 A class start with a rider pushed off to the inside on the loamy Loretta Lynn’s start.

After finishing eleventh in his first Moto, Challen Tennant came on strong in his second A class Moto of the day.

The forever-young Mike Brown dominated the first Senior (40+) Moto and looked faster than he did when he graduated Loretta Lynn’s in 1990!

Justin Cooper will go straight from Loretta Lynn’s to the Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha team.

Team Honda hero Andrew Short gets ready to take a spin on the all-new 2018 Honda CRF250R at Loretta Lynn’s.

Matthew Leblanc got two top fives on the first day of Loretta Lynn’s.

Justin Cooper with his moto medal after a Tuesday win at Loretta Lynn’s.

The hair. The style. The aggressiveness. It's gotta be Jake Masterpool.

After an early crash Haiden Deegan settled for second in his first moto result of the week.

The first moto-winner of 2017 was Zane Merrett on his KTM.

Carter Halpain won the 450 B opener on his YZ450F.

Remember this name; Seth Hammaker.


