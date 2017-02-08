Photo Gallery: Loretta's Day 1

- Home
Bring on the best of the amateur racers, as they begin their battles for the most prestigious titles at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships.
The 36th annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch got underway Tuesday in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. While work continues on building the world's largest collection of used tear-offs, these were some of the standout performers of the first day of competition.
To watch Wednesday’s live streaming of the Motos, go to www.racertv.com at 11am EST.