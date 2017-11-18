Supercross de Paris: Night One, Look and Listen

The Paris Supercross has always been a highlight of the off-season races, with multiple nights of action, top riders, equally talented freestylers, and a huge production. Once again, it delivered...and this time around was even bigger than ever. The new U Arena provided a venue back in Paris, after a few years of going north of the city to Lille. The bigger venue allowed for a bigger, faster track, and lap times in the 45-second range.



Photos: GuyB

