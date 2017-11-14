Open Mic With Ron Lechien

- Home
He covers it all, from A to Z, from the end of the factory bike era and 500s, to what he’d do differently if he could do it all over again.
ledger
11/14/2017 7:49 PM
Great interview and very humble now. He was one naturally fast dude back in the day, no telling what he would have accomplished if he could have been tamed (structure). I think most everyone would make changes if we could....go back. Thanks Guy.