Open Mic With Ron Lechien 1

He covers it all, from A to Z, from the end of the factory bike era and 500s, to what he’d do differently if he could do it all over again.

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
11/14/2017 5:49 PM

Open Mic With Ron Lechien

Click start below to check out our conversation with Ron Lechien. He covers it all, from A to Z in the his factory days, and what he'd change up if he could do it all over again.

Ron Lechien
1 comment

  • ledger

    11/14/2017 7:49 PM

    Great interview and very humble now. He was one naturally fast dude back in the day, no telling what he would have accomplished if he could have been tamed (structure). I think most everyone would make changes if we could....go back. Thanks Guy.

