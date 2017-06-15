Nitro World Games Fantasy Challenge: Win a Signed Travis Pastrana Jersey!

Vital MX: Want a chance to win a Travis Pastrana signed jersey? Check out this contest the Nitro World Games crew is putting on based off the results of the competition.

Choose your three favorite athletes from each list of semifinalists. If they make it to the podium on Saturday, you earn points. Choose all three correct for maximum points per event.

Top 10 highest total scores will win a signed Travis Pastrana jersey!

Follow #NitroWorldGames for live updates from semifinals on June 23rd to see if your picks are advancing to the finals. And catch all the finals action streaming LIVE on June 24th at nitroworldgames.live.

So how does it work: Pick three athletes from each event and get points if any make the podium on June 24th. You get 100 points for each of your picks that gets 1st place, 50 for each second place, and 25 for each 3rd place.

To sign up, head here: Nitro World Games Fantasy Challenge

Even better yet, be there in person to check out all the action and the craziness that is the Nitro World Games. We went last year and trust us, it was well worth the trip! To grab some tickets, head over here: Nitro World Games Tickets



