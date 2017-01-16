Malcolm Stewart's New Rig, but What About James?

Vital MX: Well, we've got a little more insight for this upcoming weekend as we're hearing from more and more people that Malcolm Stewart will lineup at Anaheim 2, on a Suzuki RM-Z450 to boot. This little nugget just popped up on Instagram, as we saw the RIDE365 rig was heading out to the West coast. It now appears to be getting a new wrap ahead of this weekend as it'll be used by Malcolm for the upcoming Supercross rounds. The interesting part? While Seven is the owned by Malcolm's brother James (and it's his racing number), the rig features a number 47 but not the same font with a 7 listed in the same way. Is the rig only for Malcolm? Reports point towards Oakland as James Stewart's return and we'll have to see then if they will be pitted together.​