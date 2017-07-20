- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Vital MX: Yup, you read that title right....Ken Roczen has been spotted on his Honda CRF450R, in gear! The Nest crew of Adam Cianciarulo and Christian Craig have been posting stories on their Instagram account this morning of K-Roc gearing up and rolling out on the track. Considering the injuries Ken sustained and what we heard timeline wise, it's very surprising to see him back on the bike...but we're stoked for him! If you want to see more, jump on Instagram and check Christian Craig or Adam Cianciarulo's accounts.
m1ke2001
7/20/2017 10:57 AM
I just want to point out all the doubtful people who thought he wouldn't be riding untill some time next year.
imrpowers
7/20/2017 12:21 PM
Don't get too cocky.. Carmichael said it's fake news. Possible that he was trying on that brand new gear and jumped on Craig's bike for a picture. Dirty bike, spotless gear.
motoxgolf11
7/20/2017 9:19 AM
It's been taken down already. Checked AC and CC's accounts no KROC there
ML512
7/20/2017 9:24 AM
They're both still there. You have to check their "stories" not their regular posts.
Bermshredder449
7/20/2017 9:14 AM
Such AWESOME news, K Roc is 1 BAD MOFO!!!!!! Watch Out , here he comes !!!