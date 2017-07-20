Vital MX: Yup, you read that title right....Ken Roczen has been spotted on his Honda CRF450R, in gear! The Nest crew of Adam Cianciarulo and Christian Craig have been posting stories on their Instagram account this morning of K-Roc gearing up and rolling out on the track. Considering the injuries Ken sustained and what we heard timeline wise, it's very surprising to see him back on the bike...but we're stoked for him! If you want to see more, jump on Instagram and check Christian Craig or Adam Cianciarulo's accounts.



