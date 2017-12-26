Jeremy McGrath - If You Could do it Over...

A question a lot of people would like to ask their favorite rider is "do you have a regret in racing?", but since many try to live without regrets we decided to simply ask "what if you could have a do-over?". In this case we caught up with The King himself, Jeremy McGrath, to quiz him about this topic, in which he chose a moment from his attempted 1996 Motocross National title defense. We had previously asked MC this question in private so we sorta knew what he'd say, so for fun we had our own personal do-over question ready...pertaining to his brief stint with KTM. Click play below, enjoy, and let us know what you think of this feature.

Feature photo courtesy of TWMX