After @bbloss60 had a get off in the Anahiem 1 LCQ, he is already back home on the .couch resting up. Aside from being pretty banged up and sore, he suffered two bruised lungs and a hairline fracture to his Sternum. Though the prognosis sounds rough, r .covery time should be quick and the team will issue an update on Benny's progress this .coming Friday. Thank you very much to all our fans, friends and family for all of your questions, .concerns and support for Benny. It means a great deal to all of us here @teamrmatvmc ! @rmatvmc @ktmusa @flyracingusa #babygiraffe #SUPERCROSS #TeamRMATVMC

