Toggle

Fly Racing Summer Camp

​We recently got the opportunity to visit Fly Racing, see what they (and their home turf in Idaho) are all about, and check out the new '18 line. That's a good week.

Vital MX member GuyB
64 GuyB http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9244 3565 45650 1006 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2116 26905 36 1543 2 247

GuyB
7/28/2017 6:40 PM

Fly Racing Summer Camp

There are summer camps for kids, and then there are the kind of Summer Camps you dream of as an adult. Riding moto, cruising singletrack, and dropping in for some downhill runs on a mountain bike, all with the gorgeous scenery in Idaho as a backdrop. Oh yeah, all while checking out the latest gear from Fly Racing, touring their facility, and meeting the crew behind the scenes.

Now that's a summer camp. No crafts and singalongs here. Check out the slideshow below for the full scoop on the trip, and the new gear.

If you want more info, or a look at all the colors and styles available, a visit to www.flyracing.com would be a good next stop. 

Related: Fly Racing Jason Thomas
Fly Racing Jason Thomas
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments