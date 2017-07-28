Fly Racing Summer Camp

There are summer camps for kids, and then there are the kind of Summer Camps you dream of as an adult. Riding moto, cruising singletrack, and dropping in for some downhill runs on a mountain bike, all with the gorgeous scenery in Idaho as a backdrop. Oh yeah, all while checking out the latest gear from Fly Racing, touring their facility, and meeting the crew behind the scenes.

Now that's a summer camp. No crafts and singalongs here. Check out the slideshow below for the full scoop on the trip, and the new gear.

If you want more info, or a look at all the colors and styles available, a visit to www.flyracing.com would be a good next stop.