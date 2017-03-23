First Look: 2018 Yamaha YZ450F

Almost every year, we get to see a sneak peek of at least one new bike from the All-Japan Nationals, and this year it's the 2018 Yamaha YZ450FM. In this case, Yamaha themselves have actually released a few photos of the bike for us to droll over and there's definitely some changes in store.

The most obvious changes are a new frame and swingarm, along with quite a few changes related to the airbox, fuel tank and shroud layout. The radiator shrouds/intakes are much smaller and simplified...much like the Cycra pieces many Yamaha teams use. While the engine itself doesn't appear to have external changes...it does have something many have been hoping for, electric start!

In the press releases own words:YAMAHA FACTORY RACING TEAM "factory machine developed with an eye to acquiring championships in all Japan and acquiring advanced technology. For metal spring front forks and intake / exhaust system layout, we follow the market YZ, adopt electric starter etc, and incorporate factory exclusive parts in each part.

Above you'll see a up close comparison of the frame, engine mountings, shrouds and fuel tanks between the 2018 and 2017 YZ450FM works bikes and below you'll find a similar view of the production 2017 Yamaha YZ450F.