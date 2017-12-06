First Look: 2018 Yamaha YZ Models

- Home
Bring on an all-new YZ450, and refinements for the rest of the lineup.
Ah yes, can you catch a whiff of the new bike smell? Yamaha is bringing some big changes to the '18 YZ450F, with a new engine, chassis, bodywork, and yep...electric start. There's also a new Power Tuner app, that allows you to tune your bike via wifi. Also, fans of spring forks will rejoice that Yamaha is sticking with that technology.
The other models in the lineup mostly get refinements, but you can check out all the photos and details below.
1. New Machine for 2018
With an all-new engine, new frame, new bodywork and more, the 2018 YZ450F™ is ready to take the MX open class to a whole new level. So pick your view for 2018: behind the handlebar of YZ450F, or well behind the rear fender.
2. New Power Tuner App
Yamaha breaks new ground with the new Power Tuner app, putting the flexibility and precision tunability of the GYTR Power Tuner into your smartphone. Make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike via the onboard WiFi system for the ultimate in track-side tuning.
3. Electric Starter System
Utilizing a compact starter motor and ultra-lightweight lithium battery, the YZ450F brings the convenience of push-button starting to the racetrack, for effortless restarts under pressure, and relaxed riding when the clock isn’t ticking.
4. New Engine
An updated cylinder head, piston, cam profiles, cylinder geometry and much more work together to give YZ450F riders the best balance of open-class power with controllability.
5. New Frame
Yamaha’s bilateral beam frame features new main spars, engine mounts and engine mounting position to further centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity.
6. Class-Leading Suspension
Yamaha continues to use spring-type forks with refined, speed-sensitive damping to give industry-leading suspension performance straight out of the box. 2018 brings updated settings to match the updated frame and engine layout.
Revised Engine Design
For 2018, the distinct rearward-slanted cylinder design –complete with rear exhaust and forward-mounted intake system–has been completely updated for 2018. The all-new cylinder head is lighter and is now angled more vertically, to work with the updated frame, for optimized front weight distribution. Inside, the engine features a longer, straighter intake tract, more aggressive cam profiles, a new crankshaft, a stronger, higher-compression “box bridge” piston design with DLC-coated piston pin, and more. Together, these updates give the rider an ideal balance of open-class power with exceptional controllability.
New Power Tuner App
Breaking new ground in the industry –again –Yamaha introduces the new Power Tuner app, which brings the power of the GYTR Power Tuner to your iOS® or Android® device. Using WiFi to connect to the bike’s onboard CAN-bus network, the app allows owners to adjust air/fuel mixture and ignition timing maps to tune engine performance for track conditions, record race log information, and monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time, and more.
New Electric Starter System
The 2018 YZ450F now features a compact electric starter system to minimize restart delays on track and add convenience everywhere else. Powered by a high-capacity and ultra-lightweight four-cell lithium-ion battery, the system adds minimal weight.
Launch Control System (LCS)
LCS optimizes engine output for quicker, smoother race starts every time, boosting controllability out of the gate and ensuring the rider has the best chance to get the holeshot and lead the competition into the first turn.
Advanced Fuel Injection
The engine breathes through a new 44mm Mikuni® throttle body fed by a high pressure electric pump to ensure optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding conditions. The more compact throttle body is 12 percent lighter than the previous unit as well.
Larger Radiators
Updated radiators are larger and angled more directly in the incoming air stream, for improved cooling under the most demanding race conditions.
Updated Transmission and Clutch
Revised gears with a wider surface area, updated clutch plates and a stiffer outer pressure plate all combine to boost durability. The shift lever and shift selector drum are also updated for 2018, to improve shift feel with a shorter, more direct stroke when changing gears.
Wraparound Rear-Positioned Exhaust
The innovative exhaust pipe design improves mass centralization and improves power development, with revised geometry for 2018. This layout moves the rear end of the exhaust pipe farther forward and enables a muffler position close to the center of the mass.
New Aluminum Frame
The 2018 YZ450F compact frame is completely new to further refine the instinctive handling that makes this Yamaha one of the best handling machines in the class. Larger upper frame bracing improves rigidity and durability, while wider rear frame spars and all-new engine mounts centralize mass for the best possible balance of bump absorption, stiffness and feeling of grip.
New Compact Body and Seat Design
The new YZ450F features new bodywork from tip to tail, including a new compact fuel tank specifically designed for motocross demands. In addition to shaving weight, the new body design is narrow for more comfortable knee grip and feeling of control, and the seat is updated to give the rider additional room to move aboard the machine.
Class-Leading Suspension
Industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping provides exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption, for race-winning handling performance. The linkage type rear suspension features a KYB® shock with revised damping characteristics to match the revised chassis. 2018 features updated internal valving for more controlled damping characteristics.
270mm Front Brake
Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with aggressive pad material offers outstanding braking performance and machine control, with exceptional stopping power and controllability. Out back, a new, more heat-resistant rear rotor boosts brake durability.
Lighter Wheels
Careful computer-aided refinement of the each wheel’s cross-sectional profile shaves valuable weight without sacrificing durability.
Adjustable Handlebar Mounts
The 4-position adjustable handlebar mounts are rubber mounted to improve comfort and reduce handlebar vibration, while the handlebar itself is lighter to centralize overall mass.
Embedded Graphics
Yamaha’s unique embedded graphics are built into the bodywork for extended durability, resisting both peeling and damage, with all new styling for 2018.
Race Winning Details
The YZ450F includes top-spec details, including 1-1/8” aluminum tapered handlebars, wide 55mm footpegs, a quick-adjust clutch perch, stylish blue rims and gold chain.
Engine Type: 449cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves
Bore x Stroke: 97.0mm × 60.8mm
Compression Ratio: 12.8:1
Fuel Delivery: Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition
TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive: Chain
Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel
Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel
Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm:
Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tire: / Front: 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX3S®
Tire: / Rear: 120/80-19 Dunlop® MX3S®
L x W x H: 86.0 in x 32.5 in x 50.6 in
Seat Height: 38.6 in
Wheelbase: 58.5 in
Rake (Caster Angle): 27.33°
Trail: 4.7 in
Ground Clearance: 13.0 in
Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gal
Wet Weight: 245 lb
Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)
Color: Team Yamaha Blue; White
1. Innovative Engine Design
A liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-valve, fuel-injected engine with forward-positioned downdraft intake delivers class leading engine power. This design allows for unmatched mass centralization, concentrating the motorcycle’s key components—engine, fuel tank and exhaust system—toward the center of the motorcycle achieving light and nimble handling performance.
2. Durable Transmission
The transmission gears, dogs and shift mechanisms are designed to smooth gear changes and improve durability under the heavy demands of motocross racing.
3. Bilateral Beam Aluminum Frame
Yamaha’s renowned bilateral beam aluminum frame features compact overall dimensions that balance minimal weight with the strength and rigidity needed for race-winning performance. This frame features a forged section at the swingarm pivot and engine mounting brackets for tuned responsiveness, handling and unmatched lightweight feeling.
4. Refined Suspension Settings
Industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping features advanced valving for improved suspension feel and balance. The linkage type rear suspension features a KYB® rear shock also features settings optimized for ideal damping characteristics.
5. GYTR Power Tuner Ready
Accessory GYTR Power Tuner lets owners adjust air/fuel mixture and ignition timing maps to match engine performance characteristics to the rider and track conditions in a matter of seconds with the push of a few buttons, as well as monitor engine diagnostic codes.
Engine Type: 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves
Bore x Stroke: 77.0mm × 53.6mm
Compression Ratio: 13.5:1
Fuel Delivery: Keihin® fuel injection, 44mm
Ignition: TCI (Transistor Controlled Ignition)
Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive: Chain
Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2 in travel
Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4 in travel
Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tire / Front: 80/100-21 Bridgestone® M403A
Tire / Rear: 100/90-19 Bridgestone® M404
L x W x H: 85.2 in x 32.5 in x 50.4 in
Seat Height: 38.0 in
Wheelbase: 58.1 in
Rake (Caster Angle): 27.1°
Trail: 4.6 in
Ground Clearance: 12.8 in
Fuel Capacity: 2.0 gal
Wet Weight: 231 lb
Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)
Color: Team Yamaha Blue; White
1. Modern Styling
Modern, aggressive styling, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds, side number plates, air box, rear fender, fork guards, as well as the rear brake disc protector, rear brake caliper protector and wider foot pegs—just like the 4-strokes.
2. Lightweight Frame
A light aluminum frame housing a patented YPVS™-equipped ripper of an engine results in an awesome power-to-weight ratio.
3. Rider-Friendly Chassis
Ultra light weight means nimble handling with less fatigue.
4. 270mm Front Brake
Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with high-performance pad material offers outstanding machine control and performance, with exceptional stopping power and controllability.
Engine Type: 249cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted
Bore x Stroke: 66.4mm × 72.0mm
Compression Ratio: 8.9~10.6:1
Fuel Delivery: Keihin® PWK38S
Ignition: CDI
Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive: Chain
Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 11.8-in travel
Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4-in travel
Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tire: / Front: 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX52
Tire / Rear: 110/90-19 Dunlop® MX52
L x W x H: 85.7 in x 32.6 in x 51.4 in
Seat Height: 39.1 in
Wheelbase: 58.3 in
Rake (Caster Angle): 27.7°
Trail: 4.8 in
Ground Clearance: 14.2 in
Fuel Capacity: 2.1 gal
Wet Weight: 227 lb
Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)
Color: Team Yamaha Blue
1. Modern Styling
Modern, aggressive styling, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds, side number plates, air box, rear fender, fork guards, as well as the rear brake disc protector, rear brake caliper protector and wider foot pegs—just like the 4-strokes.
2. Lightweight Frame
A light aluminum frame housing a patented YPVS™-equipped ripper of an engine results in an awesome power-to-weight ratio.
3. Race-Ready Features
The YZ125 is ready to race out of the crate, complete with an aluminum handlebar, titanium foot pegs and gripper seat.
4.Ideal Balance
A pure motocross machine, the light and nimble YZ125 is the perfect choice for riders stepping up from the 85cc class.
5. Rider-Friendly Chassis
Ultra light weight means nimble handling with less fatigue.
6. 270mm Front Brake
Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with high-performance pad material offers outstanding machine control and performance, with exceptional stopping power and controllability.
Engine Type: 125cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted
Bore x Stroke: 54.0mm x 54.5mm
Compression Ratio: 8.6~10.7:1
Fuel Delivery: Mikuni® TMX 38
Ignition: CDI
Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive: Chain
Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 11.8-in travel
Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4-in travel
Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm
Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm
Tire / Front: 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX52
Tires / Rear: 100/90-19 Dunlop® MX52
L x W x H: 84.1 in x 32.6 in x 51.0 in
Seat Height: 38.4 in
Wheelbase: 56.8 in
Rake (Caster Angle): 26.0°
Trail: 4.3 in
Ground Clearance: 14.4 in
Fuel Capacity: 2.1 gal
Wet Weight: 207 lb
Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)
Color: Team Yamaha Blue
1. Modern Styling
Aggressive, modern styling includes the front fender, number plate, radiator shroud and side number plates.
2. Adjustable Controls
Clutch lever reach adjuster to accommodate smaller hands for younger riders.
3. Compact Two-Stroke Powerplant
Liquid-cooled, 85cc crankcase reed-valve-inducted six-speed is light, compact and designed to deliver hard-hitting, moto-winning power throughout the rpm range.
4. Close-Ratio Transmission
Smooth-shifting, six-speed close-ratio transmission with heavy duty multiplate clutch delivers maximum hookup for outstanding acceleration and corner-exiting power.
5. Strong, Compact Frame
Ultra-rigid, single-backbone, semi-double-cradle frame is lightweight and strong for sharp handling.
6. Race-Ready Suspension
Fully adjustable suspension allows a broad adjustment range to suit everybody from rank novice to mini expert.
Engine Type: 85cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted
Bore x Stroke: 47.5mm x 47.8mm
Compression Ratio: 8.1:1
Fuel Delivery: Keihin PWK 28
Ignition: CDI
Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch
Final Drive: Chain
Suspension / Front: Inverted fork; fully adjustable, 10.8-in travel
Suspension / Rear: Single shock; fully adjustable, 11.1-in travel
Brakes / Front: Hydraulic single disc, 220mm
Brake / Rear: Hydraulic single disc, 190mm
Tire / Front: 70/100-17 Dunlop
Tire / Rear: 90/100-14 Dunlop
L x W x H: 71.7 in x 29.9 in x 44.3 in
Seat Height: 33.1 in
Wheelbase: 49.5 in
Rake (Caster Angle): 26.2°
Trail: 3.5 in
Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.0 in
Fuel Capacity: 1.3 gal
Wet Weight***: 157 lb
Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)
Color: Team Yamaha Blue
*** Wet weight includes the vehicle with all standard equipment and all fluids, including oil, coolant (as applicable) and a full tank of fuel. It does not include the weight of options or accessories. Wet weight is useful in making real-world comparisons with other models.
csym108
6/12/2017 1:27 PM
Them blue rims looks terrible wow
GuyB
6/12/2017 2:19 PM
If I had to guess, that's some Photoshop work, rather than a "natural" blue color.
On Coop's and Reed's bikes this year? They've looked much better than that.
racer495a
6/12/2017 12:45 PM
The 450 is the same weight as the 2017 if you factor the smaller tank for 2018