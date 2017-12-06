First Look: 2018 Yamaha YZ Models

Ah yes, can you catch a whiff of the new bike smell? Yamaha is bringing some big changes to the '18 YZ450F, with a new engine, chassis, bodywork, and yep...electric start. There's also a new Power Tuner app, that allows you to tune your bike via wifi. Also, fans of spring forks will rejoice that Yamaha is sticking with that technology.

The other models in the lineup mostly get refinements, but you can check out all the photos and details below.



2018 Yamaha YZ450F

$9,199



Top Features

1. New Machine for 2018

With an all-new engine, new frame, new bodywork and more, the 2018 YZ450F™ is ready to take the MX open class to a whole new level. So pick your view for 2018: behind the handlebar of YZ450F, or well behind the rear fender.



2. New Power Tuner App

Yamaha breaks new ground with the new Power Tuner app, putting the flexibility and precision tunability of the GYTR Power Tuner into your smartphone. Make fueling and ignition timing changes instantly and upload them to the bike via the onboard WiFi system for the ultimate in track-side tuning.



3. Electric Starter System

Utilizing a compact starter motor and ultra-lightweight lithium battery, the YZ450F brings the convenience of push-button starting to the racetrack, for effortless restarts under pressure, and relaxed riding when the clock isn’t ticking.



4. New Engine

An updated cylinder head, piston, cam profiles, cylinder geometry and much more work together to give YZ450F riders the best balance of open-class power with controllability.



5. New Frame

Yamaha’s bilateral beam frame features new main spars, engine mounts and engine mounting position to further centralize mass and provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity.



6. Class-Leading Suspension

Yamaha continues to use spring-type forks with refined, speed-sensitive damping to give industry-leading suspension performance straight out of the box. 2018 brings updated settings to match the updated frame and engine layout.



Features & Benefits

Engine

Revised Engine Design

For 2018, the distinct rearward-slanted cylinder design –complete with rear exhaust and forward-mounted intake system–has been completely updated for 2018. The all-new cylinder head is lighter and is now angled more vertically, to work with the updated frame, for optimized front weight distribution. Inside, the engine features a longer, straighter intake tract, more aggressive cam profiles, a new crankshaft, a stronger, higher-compression “box bridge” piston design with DLC-coated piston pin, and more. Together, these updates give the rider an ideal balance of open-class power with exceptional controllability.



New Power Tuner App

Breaking new ground in the industry –again –Yamaha introduces the new Power Tuner app, which brings the power of the GYTR Power Tuner to your iOS® or Android® device. Using WiFi to connect to the bike’s onboard CAN-bus network, the app allows owners to adjust air/fuel mixture and ignition timing maps to tune engine performance for track conditions, record race log information, and monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time, and more.



New Electric Starter System

The 2018 YZ450F now features a compact electric starter system to minimize restart delays on track and add convenience everywhere else. Powered by a high-capacity and ultra-lightweight four-cell lithium-ion battery, the system adds minimal weight.



Launch Control System (LCS)

LCS optimizes engine output for quicker, smoother race starts every time, boosting controllability out of the gate and ensuring the rider has the best chance to get the holeshot and lead the competition into the first turn.



Advanced Fuel Injection

The engine breathes through a new 44mm Mikuni® throttle body fed by a high pressure electric pump to ensure optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding conditions. The more compact throttle body is 12 percent lighter than the previous unit as well.



Larger Radiators

Updated radiators are larger and angled more directly in the incoming air stream, for improved cooling under the most demanding race conditions.



Updated Transmission and Clutch

Revised gears with a wider surface area, updated clutch plates and a stiffer outer pressure plate all combine to boost durability. The shift lever and shift selector drum are also updated for 2018, to improve shift feel with a shorter, more direct stroke when changing gears.



Wraparound Rear-Positioned Exhaust

The innovative exhaust pipe design improves mass centralization and improves power development, with revised geometry for 2018. This layout moves the rear end of the exhaust pipe farther forward and enables a muffler position close to the center of the mass.



Chassis/Suspension

New Aluminum Frame

The 2018 YZ450F compact frame is completely new to further refine the instinctive handling that makes this Yamaha one of the best handling machines in the class. Larger upper frame bracing improves rigidity and durability, while wider rear frame spars and all-new engine mounts centralize mass for the best possible balance of bump absorption, stiffness and feeling of grip.



New Compact Body and Seat Design

The new YZ450F features new bodywork from tip to tail, including a new compact fuel tank specifically designed for motocross demands. In addition to shaving weight, the new body design is narrow for more comfortable knee grip and feeling of control, and the seat is updated to give the rider additional room to move aboard the machine.



Class-Leading Suspension

Industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping provides exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption, for race-winning handling performance. The linkage type rear suspension features a KYB® shock with revised damping characteristics to match the revised chassis. 2018 features updated internal valving for more controlled damping characteristics.



270mm Front Brake

Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with aggressive pad material offers outstanding braking performance and machine control, with exceptional stopping power and controllability. Out back, a new, more heat-resistant rear rotor boosts brake durability.



Lighter Wheels

Careful computer-aided refinement of the each wheel’s cross-sectional profile shaves valuable weight without sacrificing durability.



Additional Features

Adjustable Handlebar Mounts

The 4-position adjustable handlebar mounts are rubber mounted to improve comfort and reduce handlebar vibration, while the handlebar itself is lighter to centralize overall mass.



Embedded Graphics

Yamaha’s unique embedded graphics are built into the bodywork for extended durability, resisting both peeling and damage, with all new styling for 2018.



Race Winning Details

The YZ450F includes top-spec details, including 1-1/8” aluminum tapered handlebars, wide 55mm footpegs, a quick-adjust clutch perch, stylish blue rims and gold chain.



Specifications

Engine Type: 449cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves

Bore x Stroke: 97.0mm × 60.8mm

Compression Ratio: 12.8:1

Fuel Delivery: Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm

Ignition

TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel

Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel

Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm:

Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm

Tire: / Front: 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX3S®

Tire: / Rear: 120/80-19 Dunlop® MX3S®

L x W x H: 86.0 in x 32.5 in x 50.6 in

Seat Height: 38.6 in

Wheelbase: 58.5 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 27.33°

Trail: 4.7 in

Ground Clearance: 13.0 in

Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gal

Wet Weight: 245 lb

Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue; White

2018 Yamaha YZ250F

$7,699

Top Features

1. Innovative Engine Design

A liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-valve, fuel-injected engine with forward-positioned downdraft intake delivers class leading engine power. This design allows for unmatched mass centralization, concentrating the motorcycle’s key components—engine, fuel tank and exhaust system—toward the center of the motorcycle achieving light and nimble handling performance.



2. Durable Transmission

The transmission gears, dogs and shift mechanisms are designed to smooth gear changes and improve durability under the heavy demands of motocross racing.



3. Bilateral Beam Aluminum Frame

Yamaha’s renowned bilateral beam aluminum frame features compact overall dimensions that balance minimal weight with the strength and rigidity needed for race-winning performance. This frame features a forged section at the swingarm pivot and engine mounting brackets for tuned responsiveness, handling and unmatched lightweight feeling.



4. Refined Suspension Settings

Industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping features advanced valving for improved suspension feel and balance. The linkage type rear suspension features a KYB® rear shock also features settings optimized for ideal damping characteristics.



5. GYTR Power Tuner Ready

Accessory GYTR Power Tuner lets owners adjust air/fuel mixture and ignition timing maps to match engine performance characteristics to the rider and track conditions in a matter of seconds with the push of a few buttons, as well as monitor engine diagnostic codes.



Specifications

Engine Type: 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves

Bore x Stroke: 77.0mm × 53.6mm

Compression Ratio: 13.5:1

Fuel Delivery: Keihin® fuel injection, 44mm

Ignition: TCI (Transistor Controlled Ignition)

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2 in travel

Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4 in travel

Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm

Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm

Tire / Front: 80/100-21 Bridgestone® M403A

Tire / Rear: 100/90-19 Bridgestone® M404

L x W x H: 85.2 in x 32.5 in x 50.4 in

Seat Height: 38.0 in

Wheelbase: 58.1 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 27.1°

Trail: 4.6 in

Ground Clearance: 12.8 in

Fuel Capacity: 2.0 gal

Wet Weight: 231 lb

Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue; White

2018 Yamaha YZ250

$7,399

Top Features

1. Modern Styling

Modern, aggressive styling, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds, side number plates, air box, rear fender, fork guards, as well as the rear brake disc protector, rear brake caliper protector and wider foot pegs—just like the 4-strokes.



2. Lightweight Frame

A light aluminum frame housing a patented YPVS™-equipped ripper of an engine results in an awesome power-to-weight ratio.



3. Rider-Friendly Chassis

Ultra light weight means nimble handling with less fatigue.



4. 270mm Front Brake

Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with high-performance pad material offers outstanding machine control and performance, with exceptional stopping power and controllability.

Specifications

Engine Type: 249cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted

Bore x Stroke: 66.4mm × 72.0mm

Compression Ratio: 8.9~10.6:1

Fuel Delivery: Keihin® PWK38S

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 11.8-in travel

Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4-in travel

Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm

Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm

Tire: / Front: 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX52

Tire / Rear: 110/90-19 Dunlop® MX52

L x W x H: 85.7 in x 32.6 in x 51.4 in

Seat Height: 39.1 in

Wheelbase: 58.3 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 27.7°

Trail: 4.8 in

Ground Clearance: 14.2 in

Fuel Capacity: 2.1 gal

Wet Weight: 227 lb

Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue

2018 Yamaha YZ125

$6,499

Top Features

1. Modern Styling

Modern, aggressive styling, including front fender, front number plate, radiator shrouds, side number plates, air box, rear fender, fork guards, as well as the rear brake disc protector, rear brake caliper protector and wider foot pegs—just like the 4-strokes.



2. Lightweight Frame

A light aluminum frame housing a patented YPVS™-equipped ripper of an engine results in an awesome power-to-weight ratio.



3. Race-Ready Features

The YZ125 is ready to race out of the crate, complete with an aluminum handlebar, titanium foot pegs and gripper seat.



4.Ideal Balance

A pure motocross machine, the light and nimble YZ125 is the perfect choice for riders stepping up from the 85cc class.



5. Rider-Friendly Chassis

Ultra light weight means nimble handling with less fatigue.



6. 270mm Front Brake

Large 270mm front disc brake coupled with high-performance pad material offers outstanding machine control and performance, with exceptional stopping power and controllability.



Specifications



Engine Type: 125cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted

Bore x Stroke: 54.0mm x 54.5mm

Compression Ratio: 8.6~10.7:1

Fuel Delivery: Mikuni® TMX 38

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 11.8-in travel

Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.4-in travel

Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm

Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm

Tire / Front: 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX52

Tires / Rear: 100/90-19 Dunlop® MX52

L x W x H: 84.1 in x 32.6 in x 51.0 in

Seat Height: 38.4 in

Wheelbase: 56.8 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 26.0°

Trail: 4.3 in

Ground Clearance: 14.4 in

Fuel Capacity: 2.1 gal

Wet Weight: 207 lb

Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue

2018 Yamaha YZ85

$4,299

Top Features



1. Modern Styling

Aggressive, modern styling includes the front fender, number plate, radiator shroud and side number plates.



2. Adjustable Controls

Clutch lever reach adjuster to accommodate smaller hands for younger riders.



3. Compact Two-Stroke Powerplant

Liquid-cooled, 85cc crankcase reed-valve-inducted six-speed is light, compact and designed to deliver hard-hitting, moto-winning power throughout the rpm range.



4. Close-Ratio Transmission

Smooth-shifting, six-speed close-ratio transmission with heavy duty multiplate clutch delivers maximum hookup for outstanding acceleration and corner-exiting power.



5. Strong, Compact Frame

Ultra-rigid, single-backbone, semi-double-cradle frame is lightweight and strong for sharp handling.



6. Race-Ready Suspension

Fully adjustable suspension allows a broad adjustment range to suit everybody from rank novice to mini expert.



Specifications

Engine Type: 85cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke; reed-valve inducted

Bore x Stroke: 47.5mm x 47.8mm

Compression Ratio: 8.1:1

Fuel Delivery: Keihin PWK 28

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Suspension / Front: Inverted fork; fully adjustable, 10.8-in travel

Suspension / Rear: Single shock; fully adjustable, 11.1-in travel

Brakes / Front: Hydraulic single disc, 220mm

Brake / Rear: Hydraulic single disc, 190mm

Tire / Front: 70/100-17 Dunlop

Tire / Rear: 90/100-14 Dunlop

L x W x H: 71.7 in x 29.9 in x 44.3 in

Seat Height: 33.1 in

Wheelbase: 49.5 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 26.2°

Trail: 3.5 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.0 in

Fuel Capacity: 1.3 gal

Wet Weight***: 157 lb

Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue

*** Wet weight includes the vehicle with all standard equipment and all fluids, including oil, coolant (as applicable) and a full tank of fuel. It does not include the weight of options or accessories. Wet weight is useful in making real-world comparisons with other models.

