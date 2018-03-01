Toggle

First Look: 2018 Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing 3

Check out the 2018 Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing team.

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 52 1906 451 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 378 8267 1 531 88 25

ML512
1/3/2018 2:08 PM

First Look: 2018 Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing

It's that time, just a few more days until Anaheim 1 and with that here's a First Look at the 2018 Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing team. Scroll down for shots of the team lineup, their race machine, and individual shots of each guy. There's some real bangers in there, so enjoy.

The Team: Cooper Webb - Davi Millsaps - Justin Barcia

The Bike - Yamaha YZ450F

Cooper Webb

Justin Barcia

Davi Millsaps


Related: Cooper Webb Davi Millsaps First Look Justin Barcia Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha
Cooper Webb Davi Millsaps First Look Justin Barcia Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
3 comments

  • lengyel395

    1/3/2018 6:23 PM

    Barcia has some badass pictures! Good luck team Yamadog

  • RoflCopter726

    1/3/2018 4:50 PM

    Why are they running stock triple clamps?

  • MiguelT.

    1/3/2018 3:46 PM

    that exhaust looks bigger every year

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest