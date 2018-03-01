First Look: 2018 Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing

- Home
Check out the 2018 Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing team.
It's that time, just a few more days until Anaheim 1 and with that here's a First Look at the 2018 Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing team. Scroll down for shots of the team lineup, their race machine, and individual shots of each guy. There's some real bangers in there, so enjoy.
lengyel395
1/3/2018 6:23 PM
Barcia has some badass pictures! Good luck team Yamadog
RoflCopter726
1/3/2018 4:50 PM
Why are they running stock triple clamps?
MiguelT.
1/3/2018 3:46 PM
that exhaust looks bigger every year