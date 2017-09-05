First Look: 2018 Honda CRF450R and CRF450RX

- Home
Honda pulled the trigger, the CRF450R comes with electric start standard in 2018!
Vital MX - After a big year in 2017 with unveiling their most anticipated CRF450R motocross bike since the original in 2002, Honda has announced a few updates for the 2018 model...including electric start standard! This includes a $300 jump in MSRP for the R model and also includes suspension and ECU tweaks. Scroll below for the official press release from Honda to learn more.
TORRANCE, Calif. – Honda revealed today that the CRF450R gets even better for the 2018 model year, with electric starting now standard. Designed following an "Absolute Holeshot" philosophy that resulted in a downdraft-intake layout achieving optimum power and centralized mass, the revolutionary motocross model is the industry's top-selling 450cc motocrosser. The electric starter that was previously offered as an accessory is now standard, as is a lightweight lithium-ion battery, and the CRF450R also gets updated suspension settings aimed at improving chassis feel and overall action.
Today's 2018 model-year announcement also included the updated CRF450RX closed-course off-road bike and returning CRF150R mini motocrosser.
"It's been amazing to see the success of the CRF450R this year, and we're even more excited about this model with the improvements we've made for 2018," said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications. "In addition to the obvious convenience, electric starting can save valuable seconds following a mid-moto mistake, and with the use of a lithium-ion battery, we can still achieve an extremely light weight. These changes make the CRF450R more competitive than ever, and of course customers can continue to count on Honda durability, quality, and reliability."
CRF450R
The CRF450R's downdraft air-intake and fuel-injection layout achieves a potent, broad spread of torque, but it also allows for heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible so that all that power can be effectively utilized. In addition, the vehicle packaging results in nimble cornering, while updated suspension settings to the Showa® shock and 49mm coil-spring fork improve handling. Corresponding with the addition of an electric starter (powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery), the kick-start lever has been removed in order to shave precious weight. An updated ECU setting means power delivery is more useable than ever, and the big CRF still has great features like a titanium fuel tank, engine-mode select button, and wave-pattern 260mm front brake. Add it all together and you've got a bike that delivers even better on its promise of the "Absolute Holeshot."
For more, head over here: https://powersports.honda.com/2018/crf450r.aspx#specifications
CRF450RX
Currently being campaigned in the GNCC series by JCR Honda's Trevor Bollinger, the CRF450RX already came with electric starting, but for 2018 the model gets a weight reduction with the removal of the kick-start lever and the switch to a lighter-weight lithium-ion battery. The model is based closely on the flagship CRF450R but with off-road-focused updates like a larger 2.2-gallon fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, side stand, optimized ECU and suspension settings, and more. When it comes to closed-course competition like GNCC, hare scrambles, and Grand Prix racing, the CRF450RX constitutes the ultimate off-road weapon.
Read more at: https://powersports.honda.com/2018/crf450rx.aspx#specifications
CRF150R / CRF150R Expert
As Amsoil Honda hotshot Carson Mumford demonstrates on the amateur national circuit, where he regularly posts moto wins and podium finishes, Honda's smallest motocross machine is more than competitive against its competition, thanks to a Unicam® four-stroke engine (based on the power plants of the larger Honda motocrossers) that offers a spread of ample, useable power and torque across the rev range. Suspension duties are handled by Showa, with a 37mm inverted fork and Pro-Link® rear link system, and new graphics for 2018 align the model with the CRF450R. In addition to the standard version, Honda offers the CRF150R Expert, which features larger wheels, a taller seat and a longer swingarm.
ABOUT AMERICAN HONDA
American Honda Motor Co., Inc., is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the U.S. American Honda's Motorcycle Division conducts the sales, marketing and operational activities for these products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers. For more information on Honda products, go to powersports.honda.com.
TriRacer27
5/9/2017 11:00 AM
I'm really surprised there is no kickstarter on the X. If your battery runs out while you're miles away from a checkpoint or your truck, what do you do? That reduction in weight might be offset by having to carry a spare battery in your tool pack.
manandmachine
5/9/2017 11:05 AM
that's hilarious
activeMX
5/9/2017 11:26 AM
How many KTM owners are complaining about the lack of a kickstarter? They ditched it on all 4 strokes a few years back.
TriRacer27
5/9/2017 11:43 AM
That's right Active. I wasn't aware that they got rid of them on the EXC models as well. I ran into a few guys on the trail last year that this happened to, and I just figured he was on an SX model. Must be a rare thing then.
CarlinoJoeVideo
5/9/2017 11:50 AM
I haven't had a kickstarter on a bike in almost 5 years. Never been stranded.(knock on wood )
manandmachine
5/9/2017 1:05 PM
My TX300 has both. I have only used the kick start 5 times. One of which was after the bike sat in the garage over the winter.
manandmachine
5/9/2017 1:13 PM
Speaking of aluminum rods for kicking. I think that I may have discovered the extra 20lbs. Has anyone noticed the kick stand spring on the CRF450RX? Did Honda source that hideous piece of mass from Home Depot's home and garden department? I really want to buy another Honda, but c'mon, stop sharing parts with your Honda Accord division and start leading the way with the lightest, most powerful and most advanced dirt bikes again. we notice.
signed,
Honda since 1974
Bellarmine12
5/9/2017 1:36 PM
Roll starting the bike is always an option
manandmachine
5/9/2017 2:09 PM
lets not forget jumper cables if your riding with a fellow rider that is battery equipped. Lighter than a kick start and carrying a spare battery
manandmachine
5/9/2017 10:46 AM
248 pounds? My 2008 CRF450R weighs 238 ready to ride. My 2012 CRF450R weighs 238 ready to ride.. Maybe I should buy a new 450 that is "Ready to Race". hmmmm
endurox
5/9/2017 3:25 PM
2017 KTM 450sx with full tank is 232 with stock exhaust.
manandmachine
5/9/2017 4:08 PM
Sounds Ready to Race to
me. Maybe even championship material?