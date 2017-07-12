First Look: 2018 GEICO Honda CRF250R

- Home
Take a look at the all-new 2018 Honda CRF250R in GEICO race trim.
We stopped by the GEICO Honda race shop today as they were setup and deep into their 2018 team photoshoot. After things wrapped up a bit, Christian Craig's wrench Derik Dwyer let us snag his 2018 Honda CRF250R for a little camera time.
Bennett59
12/7/2017 9:27 PM
Maybe Mumford bike? His 150f was WP
-MAVERICK-
12/7/2017 10:41 PM
Bike I saw was a full size bike. Michael confirmed they were testing with WP at one point.
-MAVERICK-
12/7/2017 8:21 PM
The little Geico mascot on the shrouds needs to go on my opinion.
I could've sworn one of the guys was going to be on WP stuff. Pretty sure I saw a pic somewhere of a FC Honda with WP suspension. Should've of saved it.
ML512
12/7/2017 8:26 PM
It's been tested...but it looks like they're going to opt for two riders on Showa and three on KYB for 2018.