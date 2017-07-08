First Look: 2018 Answer Racing

Answer recently launched their new '18 gear, and not only has new goodies to show off, but also a new Answer Racing icon and logo. Yep, veterans of the sport will recognize the nod to the triangle logo that Answer used in the late 80s and early 90s, but it has also been updated for a more modern look.

What else is new? Let's blitz through some highlights.

Answer Racing AR5 Helmet ($299.95)



By equipping their fiberglass shell helmet with a MIPS liner, the Answer crew wanted to take a big step forward in the safety and value of their AR-5 helmet. The reduction in rotational forces is something that you'll appreciate in a crash, and the $299.95 price isn't too tough to swallow, particularly since you also get features like a dual-density EPS liner, Coolmax™ technology that aids evaporative cooling, and removable/washable cheek pads and helmet liner. It also has multiple intake and exhaust ports to help flow cool air throughout the lid, and it meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 standard, as well as being DOT certified .



Answer Racing AR-3 Helmet ($169.95)

Looking for a helmet that's even more budget-conscious, but without sacrificing style and performance? That's the area the all-new Answer Racing AR-3 helmet works to cover. This polycarbonate shell helmet is DOT and ECE certified, and features an intermediate-oval shell shape and top-of-the-line Silvercool evaporative cooling material on the inside. Silvercool dries faster than non-treated materials, and as a bonus it's anti-microbial to help eliminate odors between washes. With exceptional venting, a strengthened chin bar and large eye port, the shell design accommodates most goggles.

Answer Racing AR-1 Helmet ($119.95 adult; $109.95 youth)

Answer Racing claimes that the AR-1 is their best value helmet ever, while still meeting or exceeding D.O.T. and ECE standards. It has a dual-density EPS liner helps to absorb both large and small impacts, while two intake ports and four exhaust ports help airflow. It still comes with a dual-density EPS, removable/washable liner, and a flexible rubber nosepiece.

Okay, moving on to gear...

Answer Trinity ($199.95 Pant; $74.95 Jersey)

All-new for '18, the Answer Trinity Jersey and Pant kit is designed to maximize fit and performance, while minimizing weight.

The jersey has a lightweight athletic fit, and is designed to minimize bulk while in riding position. Fade-resistant sublimated panels and graphics keep things looking fresh, strategically located laser-cut vent holes keep you cool, and the lightweight fabrics keep you comfy.





The pants use a 320 denier multi-weave four-way stretch nylon knee panels, while the seat gets a heavy-duty 900 denier poly material.

Drum-dyed and de-bossed leather inner knee panels combine with interwoven aramid inner leg heat barriers. There's a mesh lower leg panel allows for air flow, and an adjustable internal waist fitting system. You'll also find double and triple stitching throughout.



Answer Elite Gear ($139.95 Pant, $49.95 Jersey) Anwer's Elite line was designed for a perfect blend of fit and function, but at a mid-level price point. An all new fit, performance materials and high-end features makes this a must have for any rider.

Fade-free sublimated graphics combined with premium moisture-wicking fabrics, Lycra cuffs and composite collar and an extra-long tail combine to make one cool jersey. The pant uses premium high-strength nylon & polyester fabrics, as well as genuine leather knees and premium stretch fabrics for a solid blend of comfort and durability. To keep things snug and custom-fit, you also get a ratchet buckle & adjustable waistband .



Answer Syncron ($79.95 Pant, $25.95 Jersey) For those of you looking for performance racewear at an affordable price, Syncron's your line.



The jersey features performance moisture-wicking fabrics, and fade-free sublimated graphics . The pants are constructed with high-strength nylon and polyester fabrics, high-performance durable nylon inner knees, a ratchet buckle , premium stretch panels , and the knees are pre-shaped for a riding attack position.

Answer Syncron Air Gear ($89.95 Pant, $29.95 Jersey) If you're riding in warm temperatures, you might want to check out the Syncron Air line. Based off the Syncron platform, main fabrics have been changed to mesh panels to allow for optimal ventilation.



Answer AR1-AR5 Gloves

AR1-AR5 Gloves

How about a whole newly re-engineered line of gloves with every type of rider in mind? The all-new AR-1 through AR-5 glove lines feature new materials, a redesigned fit across the board and multiple styling features to choose from. Your riding experience just got a whole lot better.





Answer AR-1 gloves (Adult $19.95, Youth $17.95) have multiple stretch fabrics optimize fit/comfort, while a durable synthetic leather palm combines with light palm padding. An ultra-soft rubber closure strap allows for full wrist flexibility without resistance.



Answer AR-2 gloves ($21.95) feature a strapless glove enclosure system with an ergonomic cinch, to "lock" the glove in place. The cuffless design is as light as it gets, along with a ventilated one-piece Ax suede palm panel.



Answer AR-3 gloves ($24.95) are constructed with ultra-lightweight materials to provide an uncompromising level of comfort and mobility. It also has an adjustable top wrist closure to help reduce palm bunching, and a Tuff palm panel for maximum grip.



Answer AR-4 gloves ($36.95) are designed with a low-profile, articulated heat-sealed cuff, and debossed neoprene top-hand construction



And finally, the Answer AR-5 ($49.95) has an articulated D30 knuckle protector pad, and light internal palm pad, as well as an extra-long cuff with TPR hook & loop backing provides a proper fit and “lock” system.





Other Goodies

Answer also launched a new batch of off-road goodies for this season, and you should keep an eye out for them over at www.answerracing.com.





