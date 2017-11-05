First Look: 2017 GDR Honda

GDR Honda is back for 2017 and ready to take on the Canadian Motocross Nationals with a two-rider team. Multi-time champion Colton Facciotti will contend the MX1 class, while Dylan Wright will go for his first professional title in the MX2 class. Scroll through and drool a little bit over the team's sweet setup.

Photos by James Lissimore