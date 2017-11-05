First Look: 2017 GDR Honda

Take a gander at GDR Honda's 2017 race bikes.

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_avi_1492820239.jpg?1492820122 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 57 10 232 382 293 4174 41 1

GD2
5/11/2017 3:11 PM

First Look: 2017 GDR Honda

GDR Honda is back for 2017 and ready to take on the Canadian Motocross Nationals with a two-rider team. Multi-time champion Colton Facciotti will contend the MX1 class, while Dylan Wright will go for his first professional title in the MX2 class. Scroll through and drool a little bit over the team's sweet setup.

Dylan Wright (left) and Colton Facciotti (right)Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Dylan Wright (left) and Colton Facciotti (right)Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Click photo to change size and caption

Photos by James Lissimore

Related: Canadian Motocross Nationals First Look GDR Honda
Canadian Motocross Nationals First Look GDR Honda
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments