Famous Last Words: Broc Tickle 1

Broc Tickle will be fun to watch this season, as he joins the Red Bull KTM crew, and boosts his training intensity with the Bakers Factory.

1/2/2018 1:10 PM

Broc Tickle might be one of the good dark horse picks for a big improvement this season. Red Bull KTM has already shown their faith in him. Is it Tickle Time?

Click the start button to listen in to our pre-season conversation with him.


1 comment

  • Rockinar

    1/2/2018 10:41 PM

    Uhhhh Oh. He's with Baker Factory? So he got some PEDs too now?

