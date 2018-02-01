Famous Last Words: Broc Tickle

- Home
Broc Tickle will be fun to watch this season, as he joins the Red Bull KTM crew, and boosts his training intensity with the Bakers Factory.
Broc Tickle might be one of the good dark horse picks for a big improvement this season. Red Bull KTM has already shown their faith in him. Is it Tickle Time?
Click the start button to listen in to our pre-season conversation with him.
Rockinar
1/2/2018 10:41 PM
Uhhhh Oh. He's with Baker Factory? So he got some PEDs too now?