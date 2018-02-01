Toggle

Famous Last Words: Blake Baggett 1

While we're waiting for the season to kick off, how about a few Famous Last Words from Blake Baggett?

Vital MX member GuyB
GuyB
1/2/2018 11:54 AM

In our estimation, Blake Baggett might be the most improved 450 rider over the last few seasons. With a recently repaired thumb, a new KTM Factory Edition to ride, and Michael Byrne helping him out on and off the track, this might be another best-yet season for El Chupacabra. Click the start button below to listen in.


1 comment

  • tp4

    1/2/2018 2:11 PM

    I think Blake has what it takes for the outdoor title!

