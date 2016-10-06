Day in the Life: Weston Peick - The Ron Burgundy

Vital MX: Our friends at Spandex Stampede shot over this quick film of a day with Weston Peick debuting their "Ron Burgundy" cycling kit. As most of you are aware, professional Supercross riders spend not only a lot of time on the track practicing but a solid amount of time pedaling on the road and dirt for fitness. So how about a cycling brand made up of moto guys and doing stuff with moto? For more videos and content with Weston Peick, Justin Starling, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg and other pro riders of the SPNDX Stampede, keep an eye out here or on their own channels (listed below in the PR). Want to support the brand? Hit their website to snag a cycling kit or some casual wear: www.SpndxStampede.com

​Press Release: Costa Mesa, CA — Spandex Stampede enters its second year with the introduction of a new burgundy color cycling kit and release of a new casual line. After a successful freshman year with four separate color options and a collaboration with Ryno Power for their snow camo kit year two brings more innovation with quality products.

With year one now in the rear view riders seen wearing SPNDX have been Weston Peick, Broc Tickle, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, Gareth Swanepoel, Sean Cantrell, Zach Bell, Mark Samuels, Tyler Bowers, Alex Ray and many more. Year two will offer content around members wearing SPNDX with video files and podcast episodes. SPNDX shadowed member Weston Peick for a day as he preps for his upcoming Supercross season.

With new designs on hand for year two each new release will be dropped roughly every three months with with no re-stock in former designs. Once the color way sells through only new designs will follow.

The new line will drop Wednesday, December 20th at 5pm PST.

www.spndxstampede.com

Instagram: @SPNDXstampede

To see more of what the brand is about, scroll below for some IG embeds and give them a follow!