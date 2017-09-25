Chad Reed Breaking in Project '04

Chad Reed's wife Ellie gives us a sneak peek of project '04 in action.
ML512
9/25/2017 11:12 AM
Vital MX: Check out that smile at the end...who else is excited for the AUS-X Open now???
Google the Good Ole days ... I m pretty sure this is one of the definitions #2stroke #thatsoundtho #project04 @crtwotwo *everything about this bike and watching and listening to him ride it makes me pumped up to watch him throw down. Saturday nights we went to war. NOTHING .compares to the feeling! #13yrsfeelslikeyesterday A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:01am PDT
Google the Good Ole days ... I m pretty sure this is one of the definitions #2stroke #thatsoundtho #project04 @crtwotwo *everything about this bike and watching and listening to him ride it makes me pumped up to watch him throw down. Saturday nights we went to war. NOTHING .compares to the feeling! #13yrsfeelslikeyesterday
A post shared by ELLIE REED (@mrstwotwo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:01am PDT
Underground
9/25/2017 4:05 PM
Dam! When you can ride casually through whoops breaking in a bike you basically haven't ridden for 13 years be like, I still got this
Bermshredder449
9/25/2017 2:12 PM
BRAAAAPPPPPASS!!!!!
Underground
9/25/2017 4:05 PM
Dam! When you can ride casually through whoops breaking in a bike you basically haven't ridden for 13 years be like, I still got this
Bermshredder449
9/25/2017 2:12 PM
BRAAAAPPPPPASS!!!!!