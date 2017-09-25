Toggle

Chad Reed Breaking in Project '04 2

Chad Reed's wife Ellie gives us a sneak peek of project '04 in action.

9/25/2017 11:12 AM

Chad Reed Breaking in Project '04

Vital MX: Check out that smile at the end...who else is excited for the AUS-X Open now???

 

  • Underground

    9/25/2017 4:05 PM

    Dam! When you can ride casually through whoops breaking in a bike you basically haven't ridden for 13 years be like, I still got this

  • Bermshredder449

    9/25/2017 2:12 PM

    BRAAAAPPPPPASS!!!!!