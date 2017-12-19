CRASH Video: Swapping Out Wide-Open in the Dunes

- Home
You will not believe this crash...talk about swapping out!
Vital MX: We've all swapped out but I doubt many of us have swapped at the speed this guy did! Even worse, he didn't save it and gets slapped down HARD! Watch the video below and check out some of the screengrabs from the crash. This guy is lucky...dude, go buy a lottery ticket!
FLmxer
12/19/2017 8:07 AM
Is that a Honda hi side? Or ktm?
David934
12/19/2017 12:29 AM
no chest protector