CRASH Video: Swapping Out Wide-Open in the Dunes 2

You will not believe this crash...talk about swapping out!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
12/18/2017 6:53 PM

CRASH Video: Swapping Out Wide-Open in the Dunes

Vital MX: We've all swapped out but I doubt many of us have swapped at the speed this guy did! Even worse, he didn't save it and gets slapped down HARD! Watch the video below and check out some of the screengrabs from the crash. This guy is lucky...dude, go buy a lottery ticket!

 

2 comments

  • FLmxer

    12/19/2017 8:07 AM

    Is that a Honda hi side? Or ktm?

  • David934

    12/19/2017 12:29 AM

    no chest protector

