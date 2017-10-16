Toggle

CRASH: Justin Hoeft Cross-Jumps Justin Bogle at Monster Energy Cup

The JGR team has released the footage of Justin Bogle's crash at the Monster Cup this past weekend, the result of a cross-jump by another rider.

Vital MX: Justin Bogle was dealt a bad hand in Vegas, as he was knocked unconscious due to a crash at the beginning of the first main event...resulting in a red flag. The JGR team has released the footage from the incident, showing that Bogle's crash was the result of cross-jump situation with Justin Hoeft.

 

