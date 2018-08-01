CRASH: Dean Wilson's Endo at Anaheim 1

Vital MX: Dean Wilson ha some serious talent on the bike, as we saw him treat this double-double section like a track from Mad Skills for part of the day...wheeling through the transition and into the face of the second double. Sadly, as we saw during the heat race, it didn't work out in one of his attempts and his night ended as he slammed into the face of the next triple. Dean posted a replay on IG and a small update about getting his shoulder checked out this morning. We hope you're at Houston man, we need more of Deano!