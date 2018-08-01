Toggle

CRASH: Dean Wilson's Endo at Anaheim 1 1

Dean Wilson went full Mad Skills on a double-double section at A1...

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 355 52 1906 451 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 383 8280 1 534 88 25

ML512
1/8/2018 11:11 AM

CRASH: Dean Wilson's Endo at Anaheim 1

Vital MX: Dean Wilson ha some serious talent on the bike, as we saw him treat this double-double section like a track from Mad Skills for part of the day...wheeling through the transition and into the face of the second double. Sadly, as we saw during the heat race, it didn't work out in one of his attempts and his night ended as he slammed into the face of the next triple. Dean posted a replay on IG and a small update about getting his shoulder checked out this morning. We hope you're at Houston man, we need more of Deano!

 

Related: CRASH Dean Wilson
CRASH Dean Wilson
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment

  • BobbyM

    1/8/2018 11:42 AM

    When in doubt... Gassit

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest