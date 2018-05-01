2018 Bikes of Supercross

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
We made a mad dash through the pits today, grabbing as many bike shots as we could in between interviews, press conferences, and new product launches. Whew! We'll be back for more tomorrow.
We grabbed as many bike shots as we could today, and will have more in Pit Bits tomorrow! There's a lot of cool new stuff out there!
generallee121
1/6/2018 12:24 AM
Seems to me reeds plastic, namely the radiator shrouds and number plates/sub frame area plastics look different from both Andersons and Musquins bikes?? It almost looks like he's running modded ktm radiator shrouds and then slightly different shaped ktm one-piece number plates. Both are slightly different than Anderson and musquins, what's going on there?
mikebrownsound
1/6/2018 1:17 AM
They are on the new factory edition 2018,5 bikes and Chad is on the 2018.
mikebrownsound
1/5/2018 10:08 PM
Can Redbull KTM stop this rear white fender thing they have going on. Baggets Orange rear looks better to me.
Monster Energy Kawasaki is to much for me,
I was onboard the first couple of years but the energy drink is overrated to certain degree.
Chads Husky is for me by far the cleanest looking bike, no energy sponsor, the parts gets more appealing, and the camo is really cool. I hope we ger more indepth about what Chad have inside that engine, electronics, since he got no factory support alot of people including myself are wondering is there a factory transmission there - engine cases is aftermarket coated, ignition , the list goes on.
But as every year vital is the only site with really good indepth about this ( pit pics)
Good job Guy and Michael.
ledger
1/5/2018 10:01 PM
Someone tell the #3 crew to install the M/C guard. Fantastic pic's and thanks.
BlackForestCO
1/5/2018 9:38 PM
Lighting on the shot of Baggett’s rig is sweet!