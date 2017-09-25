Stage 1: Bikes That Are Great For Beginners

Everyone has to start somewhere, and these are some of the bikes that are awesome for new riders to get started on. Sure, they're not the fire-breathing machines you'll see on the starting line of a Supercross or National, but for the most part, they're great for learning the basics, while having tons of fun. Getting the hang of balance, throttle control, braking, learning to read terrain, these are all building blocks that these kind of bikes provide. Many of these models have automatic clutches, to keep things simple, and they generally smooth-revving 125cc and smaller powerplants. Sound output is also low, so they can be ridden lots of places. While they may share some of the same graphics and look of their bigger brothers, they're designed for fun.

While it may be early in the season, one of these sure would make a pretty memorable Christmas gift (hint, hint)...



Suzuki DR-Z70 ($1849 MSRP)

The Suzuki 2018 DR-Z70 has an automatic clutch, a three-speed transmission, and to make it really simple, it also has an electric starter. (Yep, there's a backup kickstarter.) The 67cc engine delivers a smooth, controllable power; and the throttle can be adjusted to limit power output. Small ten-inch wheels keep the bike low for shorter riders. The ignition is keyed, so parents control when and where the budding moto star can ride the bike.

There's also an adjustable front brake lever that can be tuned to fit various sized hands, and you'll find drum brakes front and rear. Weight limit on this one is one 88-pound rider.



Specifications

Engine: 67cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, single cylinder, OHC

Bore x Stroke: 48.0 mm (1.89 in) x 37.0 mm (1.45 in)

Compression Ratio: 9.5: 1

Fuel System: Mikuni VM13 carburetor

Starter: Electric starter with back-up primary kick

Lubrication: Wet sump

Transmission: Three-speed constant mesh, automatic clutch

Drive Chain: Chain, D.I.D. 428DS, 78 links

Front Suspension: Inverted telescopic, coil spring

Rear Suspension: Swingarm type, coil spring, oil damped

Front Brake: Drum brake

Rear Brake: Drum brake

Front Tire: 2.50-10 33J, tube type

Rear Tire: 2.50-10 33J, tube type

Fuel Tank Capacity: 3.0 L (0.8 US gallons)

Color: Champion Yellow No.2 / Solid Black

Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)

Spark Plug: NGK CR7HSA or DENSO U22FSR-U

Overall Length: 1,320 mm (52.0 in)

Overall Width: 580 mm (22.8 in)

Overall Height: 790 mm (31.1 in)

Wheelbase: 935 mm (36.8 in)

Ground Clearance: 135 mm (5.3 in)

Seat Height: 560 mm (22.0 in)

Curb Weight: 55 kg (121 lbs)

Warranty: 6-month unlimited mileage limited warranty*

Extensions: *Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP)



Suzuki DR-Z125L ($3,249 MSRP)



The bigger brother to the Suzuki DR-Z70 is the DR-Z125L. You step up to a mellow 124cc four-stroke powerplant, as well as a manual clutch and five-speed transmission. It also has larger 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, a longer wheelbase and the associated ten-inch taller seat height. Braking also takes a step up, with a front disc brake.

The wheels feature lightweight aluminum rims, and there are telescopic front forks and link-type rear suspension to smooth out the bumps.



Specifications

Engine: 124cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, single cylinder, OHC

Bore x Stroke: 57.0 mm (2.244 in) x 48.8 mm (1.921 in)

Compression Ratio: 9.5: 1

Fuel System: MIKUNI VM20SS, single carburetor

Starter: Primary Kick

Lubrication: Wet sump

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final Drive: DID 428HG, 130 links

Front Suspension: Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped

Rear Suspension: Link type, coil spring, oil damped

Front Brakes: Disc brake, single rotor

Rear Brakes: Drum brake

Front Tire: 70/100-19 42M, tube type

Rear Tire: 90/100-16 52M, tube type

Fuel Tank Capacity: 4.8 L (1.3 US gallons)

Color: Champion Yellow No.2 / Solid Black

Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)

Spark Plug: NGK DR8EA or DENSO X24ESU

Overall Length: 1885 mm (74.2 in)

Overall Width: 770 mm (30.3 in)

Overall Height: 1110 mm (43.7 in)

Wheelbase: 1270 mm (50.0 in)

Seat Height: 805 mm (32.0 in)

Curb Weight: 89 kg (196 lbs)

Warranty: 6-month limited warranty

Extensions: Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP)

2018 Honda CRF50F ($1,499 MSRP)

Honda 50s are fairly legendary, both for being the platform that plenty of riders have learned on, as well as being one of the pit bikes that adults can't resist. They are also known to be extremely durable, with the ability to take a ridiculous amount of abuse. This one also has an automatic clutch, and a three-speed transmission. If you want to get crazy and start upgrading it, there are also a ton of hop-up parts for the littlest Honda.



Specifications

Engine Type: 49cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore And Stroke: 39.0mm x 41.4mm

Compression Ratio: 10.0:1

Valve Train: SOHC; two-valve

Induction: 13mm piston-valve carburetor

Ignition: CD

Transmission: Three-speed with automatic clutch

Final Drive: #420 chain; 14T/37T

Front Suspension: Inverted telescopic fork; 3.5-inch travel

Rear Suspension: Single-shock; 2.8-inch travel

Front Brake: Drum

Rear Brake: Drum

Front Tire: 2.50-10

Rear Tire: 2.50-10

Rake: 25.0° (Caster Angle)

Trail: 32.0mm (1.3 inches)

Wheelbase: 36.0 inches

Seat Height: 21.6 inches

Ground Clearance: 5.8 inches

Curb Weight: 110 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and a full tank of fuel—ready to ride)

Fuel Capacity: 0.7 gallons, including 0.2-gallon reserve

Available Colors: Red

Factory Warranty Duration: six months transferable limited warranty; extended warranty available with a Honda Protection Plan.



2018 Honda CRF110F ($2,249 MSRP)

Jump from the 50 up to the CRF110, and you'll add more than double the engine size, and add a gear to the transmission, but you'll still find an automatic clutch for easy operation. This will allow longer excursions, and the ability to tackle bigger terrain, while still being a pretty friendly (and durable) powerplant.



Specifications

Engine Type: 109cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore And Stroke: 50.0mm x 55.6mm

Compression Ratio: 9.0:1

Valve Train: SOHC; two-valve

Induction: 13mm piston-valve carburetor

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Four-speed with automatic clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Front Suspension: 31.0mm telescopic fork; 3.9 inches of travel

Rear Suspension: Single-shock; 3.4 inches of travel

Front Brake: Drum

Rear Brake: Drum

Front Tire: 70/100-14

Rear Tire: 80/100-12

Rake: 24°25' (Caster Angle)

Trail: 52.5mm (2.0 inches)

Wheelbase: 41.9 inches

Seat Height: 26.3 inches

Curb Weight: 163 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride)

Fuel Capacity: 1.1 gallons, including 0.3-gallon reserve

Ground Clearance: 6.9 Inches

Available Colors: Red

Factory Warranty Duration: Six Months transferable limited warranty; extended warranty available with a Honda Protection Plan.



2018 Honda CRF125F ($2,999 MRSRP) and 2018 Honda CRF125FB ($3,399 MSRP)

Are you looking for something closer to full-size? That might be the domain of the CRF125s...though they come in two different versions, with smaller or larger wheels. The F has a 17-inch front and 14-inch rear, while the FB sports a 19-inch front, and 16-inch rear...and corresponding longer suspension travel. These are also manual clutch, with a four-speed tranny.



Specifications (125F)

Engine Type: 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore And Stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm

Compression Ratio: 9.0:1

Valve Train: SOHC; two-valve

Induction: 20mm piston-valve carburetor

Ignition: DC-CDI

Transmission: Four-speed

Final Drive: 13T/46T

Front Suspension: 31mm telescopic fork; 5.5 inches of travel

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link® single-shock; 4.5 inches of travel

Front Brake: 220mm hydraulic disc

Rear Brake: Drum

Front Tire: 70/100-17

Rear Tire: 90/100-14

Rake: 25°30' (Caster Angle)

Trail: 81mm (3.2 inches)

Wheelbase: 48.0 inches

Seat Height: 28.9 inches

Curb Weight: 192 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride)

Fuel Capacity: 1.1 gallons, including 0.2-gallon reserve

Ground Clearance: 8.5 Inches

Available Colors: Red

Factory Warranty Duration: Six Months transferable limited warranty; extended warranty available with a Honda Protection Plan.



Specifications (125F Big Wheel)

Engine Type: 124.9cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke

Bore And Stroke: 52.4mm x 57.9mm

Compression Ratio: 9.0:1

Valve Train: SOHC; two-valve

Induction: 20mm piston-valve carburetor

Ignition: DC-CDI

Transmission: Four-speed

Final Drive: 13T/49T

Front Suspension: 31mm telescopic fork; 5.9 inches of travel

Rear Suspension: Pro-Link® single-shock; 5.9 inches of travel

Front Brake: 220mm hydraulic disc

Rear Brake: Drum

Front Tire: 70/100-19

Rear Tire: 90/100-16

Rake: 27°30' (Caster Angle)

Trail: 94mm (3.7 inches)

Wheelbase: 49.4 inches

Seat Height: 30.9 inches

Curb Weight: 194 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride)

Fuel Capacity: 1.1 gallons, including 0.2-gallon reserve

Ground Clearance: 10.4 Inches

Factory Warranty Duration: Six Months transferable limited warranty; extended warranty available with a Honda Protection Plan.

2018 Kawasaki KLX110 ($2,299 MSRP)

An auto clutch, four-speed transmission, and a low seat height make this one of a favorite of the small-wheel crowd. Back in the minimoto heyday, this one was a popular option, and it's just as good now. Want a solid performer that you can get tons of time on? This is a good bet.



Specifications

Engine: 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled

Displacement: 112cc

Bore x Stroke: 53.0 x 50.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Fuel System: Keihin PB18

Ignition: DC-CDI

Transmission: 4-speed, return shift

Final Drive: Chain

Performance

Front Suspension / Wheel Travel: 30mm hydraulic telescopic fork/4.3 in

Rear Suspension / Wheel Travel: Swingarm w/single hydraulic shock/4.3 in

Front Tire: 2.50x14

Rear Tire: 3.00x12

Front Brakes: Mechanical Drum

Rear Brakes: Mechanical Drum

Frame Type: Backbone frame, high-tensile steel

Rake/Trail: 24.8°/2.0 in

Overall Length: 61.4 in

Overall Width: 25.6 in

Overall Height: 37.6 in

Ground Clearance: 8.5 in

Seat Height: 26.8 in

Curb Weight: 167.5 lb**

Fuel Capacity: 1.0 gal

Wheelbase: 42.3 in

Color Choices: Lime Green

Warranty: 6 Months

Kawasaki Protection Plus™ (optional)



2018 Kawasaki KLX110L ($2,499 MSRP)

Take the same platform as the KLX100, but give it a manual clutch, longer legs, and the resulting taller seat height. That's the KLX110L.



Specifications

Engine: 4-stroke, 1-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled

Displacement: 112cc

Bore x Stroke: 53.0 x 50.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Fuel System: Keihin PB18

Ignition: DC-CDI

Transmission: 4-speed, return shift

Final Drive: Chain

Front Suspension: 30mm hydraulic telescopic fork with 5.5 inches of travel

Rear Suspension: Swingarm w/single hydraulic shock and 5.2 inches of travel

Front Tire: 2.50x14

Rear Tire: 3.00x12

Front Brakes: Mechanical Drum

Rear Brakes: Mechanical Drum

Frame Type: Backbone frame, high-tensile steel

Rake/Trail: 24.2°/1.9 in

Overall Length: 61.4 in

Overall Width: 25.6 in

Overall Height: 39.0 in

Ground Clearance: 10.4 in

Seat Height: 28.7 in

Curb Weight: 167.5 lb**

Fuel Capacity: 1.0 gal

Wheelbase: 42.3 in

Color Choices: Lime Green

Warranty: 6 Months

Kawasaki Protection Plus™ (optional) 12, 24, or 36 months

2018 Yamaha PW50 ($1,499 MSRP)



Why has Yamaha's PW50 been around forever? It's got an extremely low standover height (only 18.7 inches) for even the smallest riders. It also has a mellow two-stroke powerplant with an automatic transmission, and can be raced in its own class at Loretta's...if you want to push it that far. All the while, you'll never adjust a chain (it's shaft drive), or have to mix gas and oil (there's an automatic oil injection system). You can even adjust the throttle stop, to prevent your budding moto star from getting too frisky.



Specifications

Engine Type: 49cc air-cooled two-stroke; reed valve induction

Bore x Stroke: 40.0mm x 39.2mm

Compression Ratio: 6.0:1

Fuel Delivery: VM12 carburetor

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Wet centrifugal automatic

Final Drive: Shaft

Front Suspension: 26mm telescopic fork; 2.4-inch travel

Rear Suspension: Unit swingarm; 2.0-inch travel

Front Brake: Drum

Rear Brake: Drum

Front Tire: 2.50-10-4PR

Rear Tire: 2.50-10-4PR

L x W x H: 49.0 in x 24.0 in x 27.8 in

Seat Height: 18.7 in

Wheelbase: 33.7 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 25.5°

Trail: 2.0 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 3.7 in

Fuel Capacity: 0.5 gal

Wet Weight: 90 lb

Warranty: 90 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue



2018 Yamaha TT‑R50E ($1,549 MSRP)



While there is the more race-inspired PW in the Yamaha lineup, there's also the TT-R50E, which is a little taller, and more styled in the playbike range. It's got an electric start and three‑speed automatic transmission that make things easier for new riders, and also a large chain cover to keep body parts out, and provide some protection from the elements.



Specifications

Engine Type: 49cc air-cooled SOHC four-stroke; two valves

Bore x Stroke: 36.0mm x 48.6mm

Compression Ratio: 9.5:1

Fuel Delivery: Mikuni VM11 carburetor

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Constant-mesh three-speed; automatic clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Front Suspension: Inverted telescopic fork; 3.8-inch travel

Rear Suspension: Single shock; 2.8-inch travel

Front Brake: Drum, 80mm

Rear Brake: Drum, 80mm

Front Tire: 2.50-10-4PR

Rear Tire: 2.50-10-4PR

L x W x H: 51.4 in x 23.4 in x 31.3 in

Seat Height: 21.9 in

Wheelbase: 36.4 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 25.5°

Trail: 1.3 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 5.3 in

Fuel Capacity: 0.8 gal

Fuel Economy**: n/a

Wet Weight***: 126 lb

Warranty: 90 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue



2018 Yamaha TT‑R110E ($2,299 MSRP)



How about a 110-sized bike, but with an automatic clutch, and an electric starter to make things less complicated for riders learning how to ride. That also makes it easier when they're wrestling with balance, and boots and gear for the first time. It still has a low 26.4 seat height, but also has enough suspension to accomodate reasonably rough terrain.



Specifications

Engine Type: 110cc air-cooled SOHC four-stroke; two valves

Bore x Stroke: 51.0mm x 54.0mm

Compression Ratio: 9.3:1

Fuel Delivery: Mikuni VM16 carburetor

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Constant-mesh four-speed; multiple wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Front Suspension: 31mm telescopic fork; 4.5-in travel

Rear Suspension: Monocross shock; 4.3-in travel

Front Brake: Drum, 95mm

Rear Brake: Drum, 110mm

Front Tire: 2.50-14-4PR

Rear Tire: 3.00-12-4PR

L x W x H: 61.6 in x 26.8 in x 36.3 in

Seat Height: 26.4 in

Wheelbase: 42.5 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 26.0°

Trail: 2.4 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 7.1 in

Fuel Capacity: 1.0 gal

Wet Weight: 159 lb

Warranty: 90 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue



2018 Yamaha TT‑R125LE ($3,299 MSRP)



The TT-R125LE will work for everyone from kids to adults, and it has plenty of the family-friendly attributes you'd expect, like a smooth four-stroke powerplant, low seat height, and longer suspension travel. But it also has push-button electric start, bigger 19 and 16-inch wheels, and a 220mm front disc brake.



Specifications

Engine Type: 124cc air-cooled SOHC Four-stroke; 2 valves

Bore x Stroke: 54.0mm x 54.0mm

Compression Ratio: 10.0:1

Fuel Delivery: Mikuni VM20 carburetor

Ignition: CDI

Transmission: Constant-mesh five-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Front Suspension: 31mm telescopic fork, adjustable preload; 7.1-inches travel

Rear Suspension: Single shock, adjustable compression and rebound; 6.6-inches travel

Front Brake: Hydraulic single disc, 220mm

Rear Brake: Drum, 110mm

Front Tire: 70/100-19

Rear Tire: 90/100-16

L x W x H: 74.2 in x 31.3 in x 42.7 in

Seat Height: 31.7 in

Wheelbase: 50.0 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 28.7°

Trail: 3.7 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 10.4 in

Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gal

Fuel Economy**: n/a

Wet Weight***: 198 pounds

Warranty: 90 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue

2018 KTM 50SX Mini ($3599 MSRP)

Do you want something a little less pedestrian, a lot pricier, and a whole lot more like dad's bike? The KTM 50 SX Mini incorporates a bunch of the technology you'd find on KTM's 50 SX (the bike used for the KJSC program), but with a more friendly power delivery, smaller wheels, and a lower seat height. It has a two-stroke engine that delivers controllable power, and with an automatic clutch that allows the rider to concentrate on the terrain ahead, not starting, shifting, or stopping. This one also has front and rear disc brakes, aluminum rims, and Maxxis tires.



Specifications

Engine type: Single cylinder, two-stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/stroke: 39.5/40 cc

Starter: Kickstarter

Carburetor: Dell'Orto PHVA 12 XS

Transmission: Single Gear Automatic

Gear ratios: 14:31

Primary ratio: 33:61

Final drive: 10:42

Cooling: Liquid cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal multi disc clutch (adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Chrome-Moly Steel, powder-coated

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Aluminum, Ø 22 mm

Front suspension: WP USD, Ø 35 mm

Rear suspension: WP-Monoshock 3614 BAEM

Suspension travel front/rear: 100/171 mm

Front brake: Disc brake Ø 160 mm

Rear brake: Disc brake Ø 160 mm

Front/rear rims: 1.60 x 10"; 1.60 x 10"

Front/rear tires: 2.50 x 10"; 2.75 x 10"

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16"

Muffler: Aluminum

Steering head angle: 22.6°

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Wheelbase: 914 mm ± 10 mm / 35.98 ± 0.4 in

Ground clearance: 184 mm / 7.24 in

Seat height: 558 mm / 21.97

Tank capacity: 2.1 L / 0.5 gal

Weight without fuel, approx.: 40 kg / 88.1 lb

Want a closer look at any of these bikes? Check with your local dealer, or visit:

www.suzukicycles.com

www.yamaha-motor.com

www.kawasaki.com

www.powersports.honda.com

www.ktm.com

We'll check back soon with a Stage 2 roundup of bikes that are ready to hit the track for more advanced riders.