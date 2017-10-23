Big Changes for Supercross

Are you already looking forward to the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season? So are we. Hitting the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, heading back to Tampa for the first time since '99 at the newly renovated Raymond James Stadium...there's plenty to look forward to.



But, there have also been plenty of question about what will be different for next season, and all sorts of rumors flying about format changes. The answers to the questions everyone has been eagerly asking are here.



1. There will be two different formats used next season.

2. A total of 14 of the rounds will feature a "traditional" format.

3. Semis for the 450 class will be eliminated on the traditional format. You'll only have heat races, an LCQ, and the main events.

Are you worried that the night will be shorter? Don't. Heat races will be longer for both classes, as will the LCQs, so the amount of time on the track will be about the same as you get at current races. This provides a simplified format for new/casual fans, and more time with the top guys on the track.

4. Three events (Anaheim 2, Atlanta, and Minneapolis) will have a Triple Crown format. This will be similar to what you see now at the Monster Energy Cup. A total of 22 riders will transfer from the daytime qualifying, in both the 250 and 450 classes. The times are still being finalized, but in the 250 class it will be approximately six minutes +1 lap for the first main, ten minutes plus +1 for the second, and twelve minutes +1 for the final main. In the 450 class, the main event lengths will be approximately eight minutes +1 lap, twelve minutes +1, and 15 minutes +1. Overalls will be determined by Olympic scoring. One point for first, two points for second, etc., and points will be handed out for the overalls, not individual main events.

5. You'll also get an new points system. Instead of starting at 25 points and dropping from there, it will now start at 26. The new structure still rewards the guys on the podium, giving them bigger points gaps, but also tightens things up everywhere else. The new points schedule also awards more points to the 20th and 21st-place finishers, who used to only get one point each.

You can compare the old vs. new tables below. On mobile swipe points cells left to view the whole table.

Position

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Old Points

25 (+3)

22 (+2) 20 (+2) 18 (+2) 16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

1

1

New Points

26 (+3) 23 (+2)

21 (+2) 19

18

17

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1



6. You'll see two 250 class East/West Showdowns during the season, one in Indianapolis, and one in Las Vegas. They'll come together, race, and the points fall where they may.

7. You'll also see amateur Supercross at four events in '17, with the intent of doing more in the years to come. These races will be at Anaheim 2, Glendale, Tampa, and Atlanta. Yes, the tracks will get tamed down, but they're keeping as much of the experience intact, with the same starting gate, finish line structure, etc.

8. As a bonus, riders who are working their way into Supercross will be able to get a portion of their Road To Supercross points at a specified class as these events. The plan is for them to also have to hit at least one Arenacross.

