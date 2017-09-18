Toggle

2018 Sponsorship Season Opportunities

9/18/2017 4:21 PM

Do you have your resume ready? Have racing goals in mind for '18? Let's get ready to score some sponsorship assistance.

This is just scratching the surface of what will be here, as sponsorship season has just opened. We'll update this as we receive more, so be sure to check back in.

Brand
 Dates
 How to apply
 Visit
Asterisk 9/1/2017 – 12/15/2017 Please send a detailed resume to morgans@asterisk.com. www.asterisk.com
Engine Ice
   Engine Ice is looking for brand ambassadors in all types of racing including automotive, motorcycle, ATV, SXS and snowmobile and has programs available for all skill and performance levels. Apply directly via www.engineice.com/sponsorship, or through their page on Hookit.
 www.engineice.com
EVS 9/1/2017 – 12/1/2017 Work up your resume, and pick your method of delivery.
Email resumes to: brad@evs-sports.com
Mail to: EVS Sports, 110 N. Main St., Walworth, WI 53184
FAX to: (262) 394-5375
Apply through MX Sponsor and Hookit.		 www.evs-sports.com
Nihilo Concepts
MX, SX, & AX riders, please send your resume, including a bio and recent results, to RiderSupport@NihiloConcepts.com. www.nihiloconcepts.com
Rekluse 9/1/2017 – 2/1/2018
 Rekluse sponsorship page:rekluse.com/sponsorship
Email to: Ridersupport@rekluse.com
 www.rekluse.com
Think Technology Open Motorcycle riders of all disciplines are encouraged to send resumes via email to: info@ThinkTechnology.us www.thinktechnology.us


