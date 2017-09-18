2018 Sponsorship Season Opportunities

Do you have your resume ready? Have racing goals in mind for '18? Let's get ready to score some sponsorship assistance.



This is just scratching the surface of what will be here, as sponsorship season has just opened. We'll update this as we receive more, so be sure to check back in.



Brand

Dates

How to apply

Visit

Asterisk 9/1/2017 – 12/15/2017 Please send a detailed resume to morgans@asterisk.com. www.asterisk.com Engine Ice

Engine Ice is looking for brand ambassadors in all types of racing including automotive, motorcycle, ATV, SXS and snowmobile and has programs available for all skill and performance levels. Apply directly via www.engineice.com/sponsorship, or through their page on Hookit.

www.engineice.com

EVS 9/1/2017 – 12/1/2017 Work up your resume, and pick your method of delivery.

Email resumes to: brad@evs-sports.com

Mail to: EVS Sports, 110 N. Main St., Walworth, WI 53184

FAX to: (262) 394-5375

Apply through MX Sponsor and Hookit. www.evs-sports.com Nihilo Concepts

MX, SX, & AX riders, please send your resume, including a bio and recent results, to RiderSupport@NihiloConcepts.com. www.nihiloconcepts.com Rekluse 9/1/2017 – 2/1/2018

Rekluse sponsorship page:rekluse.com/sponsorship

Email to: Ridersupport@rekluse.com

www.rekluse.com Think Technology Open Motorcycle riders of all disciplines are encouraged to send resumes via email to: info@ThinkTechnology.us www.thinktechnology.us



