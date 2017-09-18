2018 Sponsorship Season Opportunities

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Everyone wants a deal on their favorite products, and applying for sponsorship is your first step. See who's looking!
Do you have your resume ready? Have racing goals in mind for '18? Let's get ready to score some sponsorship assistance.
This is just scratching the surface of what will be here, as sponsorship season has just opened. We'll update this as we receive more, so be sure to check back in.
|Brand
|Dates
|How to apply
|Visit
|Asterisk
|9/1/2017 – 12/15/2017
|Please send a detailed resume to morgans@asterisk.com.
|www.asterisk.com
|Engine Ice
|Engine Ice is looking for brand ambassadors in all types of racing including automotive, motorcycle, ATV, SXS and snowmobile and has programs available for all skill and performance levels. Apply directly via www.engineice.com/sponsorship, or through their page on Hookit.
|
www.engineice.com
|EVS
|9/1/2017 – 12/1/2017
|Work up your resume, and pick your method of delivery.
Email resumes to: brad@evs-sports.com
Mail to: EVS Sports, 110 N. Main St., Walworth, WI 53184
FAX to: (262) 394-5375
Apply through MX Sponsor and Hookit.
|www.evs-sports.com
|Nihilo Concepts
|MX, SX, & AX riders, please send your resume, including a bio and recent results, to RiderSupport@NihiloConcepts.com.
|www.nihiloconcepts.com
|Rekluse
|9/1/2017 – 2/1/2018
|Rekluse sponsorship page:rekluse.com/sponsorship
Email to: Ridersupport@rekluse.com
|www.rekluse.com
|Think Technology
|Open
|Motorcycle riders of all disciplines are encouraged to send resumes via email to: info@ThinkTechnology.us
|www.thinktechnology.us