2018 Silly Season, Round 1

Whoa, it's time for a 2018 Silly Season already? Let's dive in. As always, some of this is real, a portion is merely rumored. Heck, there are even a few guesses in there. Yes, some of it will inevitably prove itself wrong. But since it's the off-season, it's time for bench racing.

For now, we've left in the '17 bike numbers. We'll update this as soon as the new numbers list has been released.



As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.



You'll find a whole bunch more Twitter (T) and Instagram (I) links for riders. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

U.S. MOTOCROSS AND SUPERCROSS TEAMS

Monster Energy / Yamaha / Yamalube / Chaparral / Yamaha Financial Services T: YamahaMotorUSA

I: yamahamotorusa

Team Manager: Jim Perry





No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 2

Cooper Webb (450)

T: @cooperwebb_2

I: @cooperwebb2 Eric Gass

Bell 100%

Thor Alpinestars 18 Davi Millsaps (450)

T: @DaviMillsaps

I: @davimillsaps



Davi's addition is rumored at this point.

Monster Energy Kawasaki T: RaceKawasaki

I: racekawasaki



Team Manager: Dan Fahie

Crew Chief: Mike Williamson

No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 3 Eli Tomac (450)

T: @elitomac

I: @elitomac

Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars 33 Josh Grant (450)

T: @JoshGrant33

I: @joshgrant33

Travis Parry Shoei Von Zipper Fly Alpinestars

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS T: TeamRmatvmc

I: teamrmatvmc



Team Owner/Manager: Forrest Butler

Assistant Team Manager: Michael Byrne

Crew Chief: JR Boyd



No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 4 Blake Baggett (450)

T: @blakebaggett4

I: @blakebaggett4 Nate Alexander

Fly

Scott

Fly

Alpinestars

34 Benny Bloss (450)

T: @BBloss332

I: @bbloss332 Derek Rankin Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars 70 Dakota Alix (250)

T: @dakotaalix

I: @dakotaalix Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

GEICO Honda T: @fchonda

I: @fchonda

GEICOHonda.com Team Manager: Dan Betley

Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding

R&D Director: Kristian Kibby

Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor

Technical Director: Andrew Hopson Team Sponsors: GEICO, Honda, AMSOIL, Alias MX, Yoshimura, 100%, Factory Connection, Pro Taper, Dunlop, Alpinestars, 6D, Hinson, D'Cor Visuals, D.I.D., Vortex Ignitions, Renegade Fuels, Matrix, HPD, TM Designworks, MotoStuff, Carbon Raptor, Mototassinari, Athena, Cycra, Mechanix Wear, Buca di Beppo, Twin Air.

No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 6 Jeremy Martin (250)

T: @JeremyMartin6

I: @jeremymartin6 Richard Sterling

6D 100%

Alias

Alpinestars 31

RJ Hampshire (250)

T: @Hampshire21

I: @rjhampshire Alex Campbell

6D 100% Alias Alpinestars 48 Christian Craig (250 SX, 450 MX)

T: @_christiancraig

I: @_christiancraig Derek Dwyer 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars 57 Jimmy Decotis (250 SX)

T: @JimmyDecotis

I: @jimmydecotis Keith Clickstein 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars 128 Cameron McAdoo (250)

I: mcadoo128 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars 486 Chase Sexton (250)

T: @ChaseSexton486

I: @chasesexton486 Adam Snyder 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

T: @tony800801

I: @talessi800801

No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 10 Justin Brayton (450)

T: @justinbrayton

I: @justinbrayton Brent Duffe Shoei Scott Gaerne 12 Jake Weimer (450)

T: @jakeweimer12

I: @jakeweimer12 61 Vince Friese (450)

T: @Vincefriese

I: @vincefriese John Knake

Shoei

EKS

JT Racing

Alpinestars

Rumors of expanded support from Honda/KYB, and the ability for riders choose their own gear.

Team Honda HRC T: HondaPowersprts

I: honda_powersports_us Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 14 Cole Seely (450)

T: @coleseely

I: @coleseely Rich Simmons Troy Lee Designs Spy Troy Lee Designs Alpinestars 94 Ken Roczen (450)

T: @kenroczen94

I: @kenroczen94 Oscar Wirdeman

I: @Oswi_cbad Fox Fox Fox Fox

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna T: Rockstar_Racing

I: rockstarhusky Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt

Crew Chief: Steve Westfall

T: @Rockstar_Racing

I: @rockstar_racing



No. Rider Mechanic Helmet / Brace Goggles Gear Boots 15 Dean Wilson (450)

T: @DeanWilson15

I: @deanwilsonmx15 Daniel Castloo Shoei 100% O'Neal Alpinestars 16

Zach Osborne (250 SX, 450 MX)

T: @zacho_16

I: @zacho_16

Dave Feeney

Airoh Dragon Fly

Gaerne

21 Jason Anderson (450)

T: @elhombre_21

I: @elhombre_21 Chris Loredo Airoh / Atlas Dragon Thor

Alpinestars

28 Mitchell Oldenburg

T: @Freckle_62

I: @freckle_42 Airoh Dragon Fly Alpinestars 342 Michael Mosiman Airoh Dragon Fly Alpinestars Mitchell's addition to the team is a rumor for now.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki T: @pcraceteam

I: @pcraceteam Team Manager: Mitch Payton



No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 17 Joey Savatgy (250 East)

I: @versacesavatgy37 Justin Shantie

I: @j_shan_

Bell Scott Fox Fox 24 Austin Forkner (250 West)

T: @AustinForkner

I: @austinforkner Olly Stone

I: @olly_stone Bell Scott Fox Fox 30

Martin Davalos (250)

I: @mdavalos30

Bell Scott Fox Fox 36

Adam Cianciarulo (250 East)

T: @AdamCianciarulo

I: @adamcianciarulo

Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing F: jgrmxrace

I: jgrmx



Team Owner: Coy Gibbs

Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht

Engine Development: Dean Baker



No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 19

Justin Bogle (450)

T: @justinbogle19

I: @justinbogle19 Arai 100% Answer Alpinestars 32

Weston Peick (450)

T: @westonpeick

I: @westonpeick

Glenn Hobson

Fly

Scott

Fly

Alpinestars

37 Phil Nicoletti (250 SX, 450 MX)

T: @filthyphil49

I: @filthyphil34 Isaiah Murph

6D

Scott

Moose

Sidi

42

T:

I: Kyle Cunningham (250 East)T: @KCunningham_45 I: @kylecunningham Lee McCollum Bell EKS O'Neal Sidi 46

Justin Hill (250)

T: @justinhill36

I: @justinhill36



Red Bull KTM I: ktmusa Team Manager: Roger DeCoster

No. Rider Mechanic Helmet / Brace Goggles Gear Boots 20 Broc Tickle (450)

T: @Broctickle

I: @broctickle Arai EKS Vexea TCX 25 Marvin Musquin (450)

T: @MarvinMusquin25

I: @marvinmusquin25 Frank Latham Airoh / Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha T: StarYamahaMX

I: starracingyamaha



Team Owner: Bobby Regan

Team Manager: Wil Hahn

Motor Technician: Jeremy Coker

Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins



No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 23

Aaron Plessinger (250)

T: @plessinger157

I: @aaronplessinger_23 Billy Hartle

Bell 100%

Thor Alpinestars 39 Colt Nichols (250)

T: @Coat595

I: @coltnichols69

Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100%

Thor Alpinestars 45 Mitchell Harrison (250 East)

T: @MitchellH289

I: @mitchellh289 Josh Ellington Bell 100%

Thor Alpinestars 108 Dylan Ferrandis (250)

T: @dylan22f

I: @dylanferrandis Nathan Pearson Bell 100%

Thor Alpinestars 191 Justin Cooper (250)

I: justincooper191 Bell 100%

Thor Alpinestars

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM Team Manager: Tyler Keefe

Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair



No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 26

Alex Martin (250)

T: @alexmartin_26

I: @alexmartin_26

I: Jordan TroxellI: @jordantroxell

TLD

Oakley

TLD

Alpinestars

38

Shane McElrath (250)

T: @shanemcelrath_

I: @shanemcelrath_

TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars 44

Jordan Smith (250)

T: @Smitty_39

I: @smitty.39 Christian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars 129 Sean Cantrell (250)

T: seancantrell37

I: sean_cantrell TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars Mitchell Falk (MX) TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars Mitchell will move up to the pro ranks sometime in '18.

Storm Lake Honda/TiLube/Honda

40 Fredrik Noren

T: @norenmx

I: @norenmx Suomy EKS O'Neal Sidi

Team Traders Racing Owner: Gary Luckett

Director of Racing: Skip Norfolk

Team Manager: Kenny Day

No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots 50

Luke Renzland (250)

T: @LukeRenzland43

I: @lukerenzland46

Wes Hunter

Bell

Von Zipper

Shot

Gaerne

78 Nick Gaines (250)

T: @nickgaines707

I: @nickgaines73 Josh Verrill Bell

Von Zipper

Shot

Gaerne

Look for a brand change (possibly yellow) for '18.



