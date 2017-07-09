2018 Silly Season, Round 1

- Home
We've received a few riders updates today (like Tickle and Bogle), but here's round one of the Silly Season. There are still some rumors, and a couple guesses, but the blanks are starting to fill in...
Whoa, it's time for a 2018 Silly Season already? Let's dive in. As always, some of this is real, a portion is merely rumored. Heck, there are even a few guesses in there. Yes, some of it will inevitably prove itself wrong. But since it's the off-season, it's time for bench racing.
For now, we've left in the '17 bike numbers. We'll update this as soon as the new numbers list has been released.
As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.
You'll find a whole bunch more Twitter (T) and Instagram (I) links for riders. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
U.S. MOTOCROSS AND SUPERCROSS TEAMS
|
Monster Energy / Yamaha / Yamalube / Chaparral / Yamaha Financial Services
T: YamahaMotorUSA
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|
2
|Cooper Webb (450)
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2
|Eric Gass
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|18
|Davi Millsaps (450)
T: @DaviMillsaps
I: @davimillsaps
|Davi's addition is rumored at this point.
|
Monster Energy Kawasaki
T: RaceKawasaki
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|3
|Eli Tomac (450)
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac
|Brian Kranz
|Bell
|Oakley
|Alpinestars
|Alpinestars
|33
|Josh Grant (450)
T: @JoshGrant33
I: @joshgrant33
|Travis Parry
|Shoei
|Von Zipper
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS
T: TeamRmatvmc
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|4
|Blake Baggett (450)
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4
|Nate Alexander
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|34
|Benny Bloss (450)
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss332
|Derek Rankin
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|70
|
Dakota Alix (250)
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|
GEICO Honda
T: @fchonda
Team Manager: Dan Betley
|Team Sponsors: GEICO, Honda, AMSOIL, Alias MX, Yoshimura, 100%, Factory Connection, Pro Taper, Dunlop, Alpinestars, 6D, Hinson, D'Cor Visuals, D.I.D., Vortex Ignitions, Renegade Fuels, Matrix, HPD, TM Designworks, MotoStuff, Carbon Raptor, Mototassinari, Athena, Cycra, Mechanix Wear, Buca di Beppo, Twin Air.
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|6
|Jeremy Martin (250)
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6
|Richard Sterling
|6D
|100%
|Alias
|Alpinestars
|31
|RJ Hampshire (250)
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire
|Alex Campbell
|6D
|100%
|Alias
|Alpinestars
|48
|Christian Craig (250 SX, 450 MX)
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig
|Derek Dwyer
|6D
|100%
|Alias
|Alpinestars
|57
| Jimmy Decotis (250 SX)
T: @JimmyDecotis
I: @jimmydecotis
|Keith Clickstein
|6D
|100%
|Alias
|Alpinestars
|128
|
Cameron McAdoo (250)
|6D
|100%
|Alias
|Alpinestars
|486
|Chase Sexton (250)
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486
|Adam Snyder
|6D
|100%
|Alias
|Alpinestars
|
MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team
Team Owner: Mike Genova
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|10
|Justin Brayton (450)
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton
|Brent Duffe
|Shoei
|Scott
|Gaerne
|12
|Jake Weimer (450)
T: @jakeweimer12
I: @jakeweimer12
|61
|Vince Friese (450)
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese
|John Knake
|Shoei
|EKS
|JT Racing
|Alpinestars
|Rumors of expanded support from Honda/KYB, and the ability for riders choose their own gear.
|
Team Honda HRC
T: HondaPowersprts
Team Manager: Erik Kehoe
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|14
|Cole Seely (450)
T: @coleseely
I: @coleseely
|Rich Simmons
|Troy Lee Designs
|Spy
|Troy Lee Designs
|Alpinestars
|94
|Ken Roczen (450)
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94
|Oscar Wirdeman
I: @Oswi_cbad
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|Fox
|
Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna
T: Rockstar_Racing
Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet / Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|15
|Dean Wilson (450)
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15
|Daniel Castloo
|Shoei
|100%
|O'Neal
|Alpinestars
|16
|Zach Osborne (250 SX, 450 MX)
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16
|Dave Feeney
|Airoh
|Dragon
|Fly
|Gaerne
|21
|Jason Anderson (450)
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21
|Chris Loredo
|Airoh / Atlas
|Dragon
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|28
|Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_62
I: @freckle_42
|Airoh
|Dragon
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|342
|Michael Mosiman
|Airoh
|Dragon
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|Mitchell's addition to the team is a rumor for now.
|
Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
T: @pcraceteam
Team Manager: Mitch Payton
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|17
|Joey Savatgy (250 East)
I: @versacesavatgy37
|Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|24
|Austin Forkner (250 West)
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner
|Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|30
|Martin Davalos (250)
I: @mdavalos30
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|36
|Adam Cianciarulo (250 East)
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo
|Brandon Zimmerman
|Bell
|Scott
|Fox
|Fox
|
Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory RacingF: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx
Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker
|
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|19
|Justin Bogle (450)
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19
|Arai
|100%
|Answer
|Alpinestars
|32
|Weston Peick (450)
T: @westonpeick
I: @westonpeick
|Glenn Hobson
|Fly
|Scott
|Fly
|Alpinestars
|37
| Phil Nicoletti (250 SX, 450 MX)
T: @filthyphil49
I: @filthyphil34
|Isaiah Murph
|6D
|Scott
|Moose
|Sidi
|42
|Kyle Cunningham (250 East)
T: @KCunningham_45
I: @kylecunningham
|Lee McCollum
|Bell
|EKS
|O'Neal
|Sidi
|46
|Justin Hill (250)
T: @justinhill36
I: @justinhill36
|
Red Bull KTM
I: ktmusa
Team Manager: Roger DeCoster
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet / Brace
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|20
|Broc Tickle (450)
T: @Broctickle
I: @broctickle
|Arai
|EKS
|Vexea
|TCX
|25
|Marvin Musquin (450)
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25
|Frank Latham
|Airoh / Leatt
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|
Yamalube Star Racing YamahaT: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha
Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Motor Technician: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|23
|Aaron Plessinger (250)
T: @plessinger157
I: @aaronplessinger_23
|Billy Hartle
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|39
|Colt Nichols (250)
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69
|Trevor Carmicheal
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|45
|
Mitchell Harrison (250 East)
|Josh Ellington
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|108
|Dylan Ferrandis (250)
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis
|Nathan Pearson
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|191
|
Justin Cooper (250)
|Bell
|100%
|Thor
|Alpinestars
|
Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM
Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|26
|Alex Martin (250)
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26
|
Jordan Troxell
I: @jordantroxell
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|38
|Shane McElrath (250)
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|44
|Jordan Smith (250)
T: @Smitty_39
I: @smitty.39
|Christian Ortiz
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|129
|
Sean Cantrell (250)
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|Mitchell Falk (MX)
|TLD
|Oakley
|TLD
|Alpinestars
|Mitchell will move up to the pro ranks sometime in '18.
|
Storm Lake Honda/TiLube/Honda
|40
|Fredrik Noren
T: @norenmx
I: @norenmx
|Suomy
|EKS
|O'Neal
|Sidi
|
Team Traders Racing
Owner: Gary Luckett
|No.
|Rider
|Mechanic
|Helmet
|Goggles
|Gear
|Boots
|50
|Luke Renzland (250)
T: @LukeRenzland43
I: @lukerenzland46
|Wes Hunter
|Bell
|Von Zipper
|Shot
|Gaerne
|78
|Nick Gaines (250)
T: @nickgaines707
I: @nickgaines73
|Josh Verrill
|Bell
|Von Zipper
|Shot
|Gaerne
|Look for a brand change (possibly yellow) for '18.
Danster
9/7/2017 8:25 PM
Benny Bloss to enter the 2018 NBA draft.
aaryn #234
9/7/2017 7:18 PM
No Dean Ferris on that list
ML512
9/7/2017 9:37 PM
No solid talk/rumors of him being here in 2018.
Danster
9/7/2017 7:06 PM
Garrett Marchbanks to Pro Circuit Monster Kawasaki for the 2018 Outdoor Nationals
Carson Brown Seth Hammaker and Lance Kobusch to race a couple 2018 Jetwerx Canadian Motocross series.
ML512
9/7/2017 9:36 PM
We likely won't be adding the Canadian stuff to this list.
Bermshredder449
9/7/2017 4:59 PM
Where is Henry Miller?? SUP!!!!!!!
ML512
9/7/2017 9:37 PM
This first run relates to the larger teams. Many of the smaller efforts are real mysteries until a bit later into the off-season.
51xc
9/7/2017 4:45 PM
benny bloss on the 450 at sx as well if I'm not mistaken
manandmachine
9/7/2017 9:40 PM
Hahaha