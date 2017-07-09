Toggle

We've received a few riders updates today (like Tickle and Bogle), but here's round one of the Silly Season. There are still some rumors, and a couple guesses, but the blanks are starting to fill in...

9/7/2017 3:45 PM

2018 Silly Season, Round 1

Whoa, it's time for a 2018 Silly Season already? Let's dive in. As always, some of this is real, a portion is merely rumored. Heck, there are even a few guesses in there. Yes, some of it will inevitably prove itself wrong. But since it's the off-season, it's time for bench racing.

For now, we've left in the '17 bike numbers. We'll update this as soon as the new numbers list has been released.

As always, if you've got info to add, a legit team logo, or anything to help fill in the blanks, send an email to GuyB.

You'll find a whole bunch more Twitter (T) and Instagram (I) links for riders. Oh, and feel free to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

U.S. MOTOCROSS AND SUPERCROSS TEAMS

Monster Energy / Yamaha / Yamalube / Chaparral / Yamaha Financial Services

T: YamahaMotorUSA
I: yamahamotorusa

Team Manager: Jim Perry
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots

2

 Cooper Webb (450)
T: @cooperwebb_2
I: @cooperwebb2 		Eric Gass
 Bell 100%
 Thor Alpinestars
18 Davi Millsaps (450)
T: @DaviMillsaps
I: @davimillsaps
  
     
Davi's addition is rumored at this point.

Monster Energy Kawasaki

T: RaceKawasaki
I: racekawasaki

Team Manager: Dan Fahie
Crew Chief: Mike Williamson

 Monster Energy Kawasaki
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
3 Eli Tomac (450)
T: @elitomac
I: @elitomac
 		Brian Kranz Bell Oakley Alpinestars Alpinestars
33 Josh Grant (450)
T: @JoshGrant33
I: @joshgrant33
 		Travis Parry Shoei Von Zipper Fly Alpinestars

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC - KTM - WPS

T: TeamRmatvmc
I: teamrmatvmc

Team Owner/Manager: Forrest Butler
Assistant Team Manager: Michael Byrne
Crew Chief:  JR Boyd

 more
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
4 Blake Baggett (450)
T: @blakebaggett4
I: @blakebaggett4 		Nate Alexander
 Fly
 Scott
 Fly
 Alpinestars
34 Benny Bloss (450)
T: @BBloss332
I: @bbloss332 		Derek Rankin Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars
70

Dakota Alix (250)
T: @dakotaalix
I: @dakotaalix

   Fly Scott Fly Alpinestars

GEICO Honda

T: @fchonda
I: @fchonda
GEICOHonda.com

Team Manager: Dan Betley
Operations Manager: Darren Borcherding
R&D Director: Kristian Kibby
Technical Coordinator: Josh Wisenor
Technical Director: Andrew Hopson

 more
Team Sponsors: GEICO, Honda, AMSOIL, Alias MX, Yoshimura, 100%, Factory Connection, Pro Taper, Dunlop, Alpinestars, 6D, Hinson, D'Cor Visuals, D.I.D., Vortex Ignitions, Renegade Fuels, Matrix, HPD, TM Designworks, MotoStuff, Carbon Raptor, Mototassinari, Athena, Cycra, Mechanix Wear, Buca di Beppo, Twin Air.
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
6 Jeremy Martin (250)
T: @JeremyMartin6
I: @jeremymartin6 		Richard Sterling
 6D 100%
 Alias
 Alpinestars
31
 RJ Hampshire (250)
T: @Hampshire21
I: @rjhampshire 		Alex Campbell
 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars
48 Christian Craig (250 SX, 450 MX)
T: @_christiancraig
I: @_christiancraig 		Derek Dwyer 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars
57 Jimmy Decotis (250 SX)
T: @JimmyDecotis
I: @jimmydecotis 		Keith Clickstein 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars
128

Cameron McAdoo (250)
I: mcadoo128

   6D 100% Alias Alpinestars
486 Chase Sexton (250)
T: @ChaseSexton486
I: @chasesexton486 		Adam Snyder 6D 100% Alias Alpinestars

MotoConcepts Smartop Racing Team

Team Owner: Mike Genova
Team Manager: Tony Alessi
T: @tony800801
I: @talessi800801

more
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
10 Justin Brayton (450)
T: @justinbrayton
I: @justinbrayton 		Brent Duffe Shoei Scott   Gaerne
12 Jake Weimer (450)
T: @jakeweimer12
I: @jakeweimer12 		         
61 Vince Friese (450)
T: @Vincefriese
I: @vincefriese 		John Knake
 Shoei
 EKS
 JT Racing
 Alpinestars
Rumors of expanded support from Honda/KYB, and the ability for riders choose their own gear.

Team Honda HRC

T: HondaPowersprts
I: honda_powersports_us

Team Manager: Erik Kehoe

 2
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
14 Cole Seely (450)
T: @coleseely
I: @coleseely 		Rich Simmons Troy Lee Designs Spy Troy Lee Designs Alpinestars
94 Ken Roczen (450)
T: @kenroczen94
I: @kenroczen94 		Oscar Wirdeman
I: @Oswi_cbad 		Fox Fox Fox Fox

Rockstar Energy Racing Husqvarna

T: Rockstar_Racing
I: rockstarhusky

Team Owner: Bobby Hewitt
Crew Chief: Steve Westfall
T: @Rockstar_Racing
I: @rockstar_racing

 3
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet / Brace Goggles Gear Boots
15 Dean Wilson (450)
T: @DeanWilson15
I: @deanwilsonmx15 		Daniel Castloo Shoei 100% O'Neal Alpinestars
16
 Zach Osborne (250 SX, 450 MX)
T: @zacho_16
I: @zacho_16
 Dave Feeney
 Airoh Dragon Fly
 Gaerne
21 Jason Anderson (450)
T: @elhombre_21
I: @elhombre_21 		Chris Loredo Airoh / Atlas Dragon Thor
 Alpinestars
28 Mitchell Oldenburg
T: @Freckle_62
I: @freckle_42 		  Airoh Dragon Fly Alpinestars
342 Michael Mosiman   Airoh Dragon Fly Alpinestars
Mitchell's addition to the team is a rumor for now.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

T: @pcraceteam
I: @pcraceteam

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

1
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
17 Joey Savatgy (250 East)
I: @versacesavatgy37 		Justin Shantie
I: @j_shan_
 Bell Scott Fox Fox
24 Austin Forkner (250 West)
T: @AustinForkner
I: @austinforkner 		Olly Stone
I: @olly_stone 		Bell Scott Fox Fox
30
 Martin Davalos (250)
I: @mdavalos30
Bell Scott Fox Fox
36
 Adam Cianciarulo (250 East)
T: @AdamCianciarulo
I: @adamcianciarulo
 Brandon Zimmerman Bell Scott Fox Fox

Autotrader/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing

F: jgrmxrace
I: jgrmx

Team Owner: Coy Gibbs
Team Manager: Jeremy Albrecht
Engine Development: Dean Baker


No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
19
 Justin Bogle (450)
T: @justinbogle19
I: @justinbogle19 		  Arai 100% Answer Alpinestars
32
 Weston Peick (450)
T: @westonpeick
I: @westonpeick
 Glenn Hobson
 Fly
 Scott
 Fly
 Alpinestars
37 Phil Nicoletti (250 SX, 450 MX)
T: @filthyphil49
I: @filthyphil34 		Isaiah Murph
 6D
 Scott
 Moose
 Sidi
42 Kyle Cunningham (250 East)
T: @KCunningham_45
I: @kylecunningham		 Lee McCollum Bell EKS O'Neal Sidi
46
 Justin Hill (250)
T: @justinhill36
I: @justinhill36
       

Red Bull KTM

I: ktmusa

Team Manager: Roger DeCoster
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet / Brace Goggles Gear Boots
20 Broc Tickle (450)
T: @Broctickle
I: @broctickle 		  Arai EKS Vexea TCX
25 Marvin Musquin (450)
T: @MarvinMusquin25
I: @marvinmusquin25 		Frank Latham Airoh / Leatt 100% Thor Alpinestars

Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha

T: StarYamahaMX
I: starracingyamaha

Team Owner: Bobby Regan
Team Manager: Wil Hahn
Motor Technician: Jeremy Coker
Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
23
 Aaron Plessinger (250)
T: @plessinger157
I: @aaronplessinger_23 		Billy Hartle
 Bell 100%
 Thor Alpinestars
39 Colt Nichols (250)
T: @Coat595
I: @coltnichols69
 Trevor Carmicheal Bell 100%
 Thor Alpinestars
45

Mitchell Harrison (250 East)
T: @MitchellH289
I: @mitchellh289

 Josh Ellington Bell 100%
 Thor Alpinestars
108 Dylan Ferrandis (250)
T: @dylan22f
I: @dylanferrandis 		Nathan Pearson Bell 100%
 Thor Alpinestars
191

Justin Cooper (250)
I: justincooper191

   Bell 100%
 Thor Alpinestars

Troy Lee Designs / Lucas Oil / Red Bull / KTM

Team Manager: Tyler Keefe
Crew Chief: Wayne Lumgair
No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
26
 Alex Martin (250)
T: @alexmartin_26
I: @alexmartin_26 		Jordan Troxell
I: @jordantroxell
 TLD
 Oakley
 TLD
 Alpinestars
38
 Shane McElrath (250)
T: @shanemcelrath_
I: @shanemcelrath_
TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
44
 Jordan Smith (250)
T: @Smitty_39
I: @smitty.39 		Christian Ortiz TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
129

Sean Cantrell (250)
T: seancantrell37
I: sean_cantrell

   TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
  Mitchell Falk (MX)   TLD Oakley TLD Alpinestars
Mitchell will move up to the pro ranks sometime in '18.

Storm Lake Honda/TiLube/Honda

  
 
40 Fredrik Noren
T: @norenmx
I: @norenmx 		  Suomy EKS O'Neal Sidi

Team Traders Racing

Owner: Gary Luckett
Director of Racing: Skip Norfolk
Team Manager: Kenny Day

No. Rider Mechanic Helmet Goggles Gear Boots
50
 Luke Renzland (250)
T: @LukeRenzland43
I: @lukerenzland46
 Wes Hunter
 Bell
 Von Zipper
 Shot
 Gaerne
78 Nick Gaines (250)
T: @nickgaines707
I: @nickgaines73 		Josh Verrill Bell
 Von Zipper
 Shot
 Gaerne
Look for a brand change (possibly yellow) for '18.


