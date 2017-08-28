2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 3

- Home
Let's take a look at how the national number list is shaping up for 2018.
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.
- When a rider earns a career number, he will keep that number until either he retires, or he fails to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year specifically:
- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have career numbers. Their numbers are now up for grabs.
- Adam Cianciarulo is the only rider set to earn a two-digit career number, and he will take #92. Zach Osborne is the only rider set to earn a one-digit career number (he won the 250 outdoor title), and he is expected to take #8, although he has not ruled out taking #7, #9, or keeping #16. If he does decide to keep #16, then everyone in our lists will move down one spot.
- James Stewart did not score the 25 points necessary to keep the #7, but unless Zach Osborne takes it we'd put money on him getting to run it for 2018.
- Sometimes, riders who use a provisional license to race either of our series are not assigned a number. We're pretty sure that Jeffrey Herlings raced Ironman using a provisional license, but we're not sure about Dean Ferris, Toshiki Tomita, and a few others. So while we did assign all of them numbers in our first two lists, we also provided a third list with some of the riders in question removed.
Projected Numbers Including #13
* = Career Number
** = Will Earn New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2
|Cooper Webb*
|397
|3
|Eli Tomac*
|824
|4
|Blake Baggett*
|671
|5
|Ryan Dungey*
|359
|6
|Jeremy Martin*
|497
|7
|8
|Zach Osborne**
|674
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton*
|147
|11
|Kyle Chisholm*
|117
|12
|Jake Weimer*
|113
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|449
|14
|Cole Seely*
|542
|15
|Dean Wilson*
|525
|16
|Shane McElrath
|412
|17
|Joey Savatgy*
|490
|18
|Davi Millsaps*
|221
|19
|Justin Bogle*
|391
|20
|Broc Tickle*
|313
|21
|Jason Anderson*
|489
|22
|Chad Reed*
|182
|23
|Aaron Plessinger*
|500
|24
|Martin Davalos
|408
|25
|Marvin Musquin*
|746
|26
|Alex Martin*
|356
|27
|Mitchell Harrison
|365
|28
|Colt Nichols
|352
|29
|Christian Craig
|333
|30
|Justin Hill
|312
|31
|Weston Peick
|307
|32
|Austin Forkner
|298
|33
|Josh Grant*
|318
|34
|RJ Hampshire
|258
|35
|Fredrik Noren
|250
|36
|Luke Renzland
|225
|37
|Kyle Cunningham
|221
|38
|Chase Sexton
|188
|39
|Dakota Alix
|185
|40
|Sean Cantrell
|176
|41
|Trey Canard*
|90
|42
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|165
|43
|Jordon Smith
|161
|44
|Jimmy Decotis
|160
|45
|Henry Miller
|137
|46
|Nick Gaines
|128
|47
|Dan Reardon
|104
|48
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|49
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|100
|50
|Bradley Taft
|99
|51
|Justin Barcia*
|274
|52
|Phillip Nicoletti
|89
|53
|Vince Friese
|84
|54
|Anthony Rodriguez
|82
|55
|John Short
|81
|56
|Matthew Bisceglia
|78
|57
|Cole Martinez
|77
|58
|Benny Bloss
|74
|59
|Heath Harrison
|71
|60
|Justin Cooper
|70
|61
|Hayden Mellross
|66
|62
|Michael Mosiman
|64
|63
|Gannon Audette
|63
|64
|Cameron McAdoo
|60
|65
|Justin Starling
|58
|66
|Justin Hoeft
|58
|67
|Tyler Bowers
|57
|68
|Jesse Wentland
|55
|69
|Steven Clarke
|51
|70
|Josh Mosiman
|50
|71
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|72
|Josh Hansen
|45
|73
|Noah Mcconahy
|39
|74
|Brandon Scharer
|39
|75
|Jon Ames
|39
|76
|Kyle Peters
|37
|77
|Ryan Surratt
|37
|78
|Ronnie Stewart
|33
|79
|Toshiki Tomita
|32
|80
|Killian Auberson
|30
|81
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|82
|Dean Ferris
|29
|83
|Chase Marquier
|28
|84
|AJ Catanzaro
|28
|85
|Scott Champion
|26
|86
|Cole Thompson
|24
|87
|Cody Williams
|24
|88
|Josh Cartwright
|23
|89
|Gustavo Souza
|23
|90
|Dylan Merriam
|22
|91
|Paul Coates
|20
|92
|Adam Cianciarulo**
|545
|93
|Dylan Wright
|20
|94
|Ken Roczen*
|51
|95
|Jerry Robin
|19
|96
|Dakota Tedder
|18
|97
|Alex Ray
|17
|98
|Mark Worth
|17
|99
|Joey Crown
|16
|800
|Mike Alessi*
|59
Projected Numbers Excluding #13
* = Career Number
** = Will Earn Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2
|Cooper Webb*
|397
|3
|Eli Tomac*
|824
|4
|Blake Baggett*
|671
|5
|Ryan Dungey*
|359
|6
|Jeremy Martin*
|497
|7
|8
|Zach Osborne**
|674
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton*
|147
|11
|Kyle Chisholm*
|117
|12
|Jake Weimer*
|113
|14
|Cole Seely*
|542
|15
|Dean Wilson*
|525
|16
|Dylan Ferrandis
|449
|17
|Joey Savatgy*
|490
|18
|Davi Millsaps*
|221
|19
|Justin Bogle*
|391
|20
|Broc Tickle*
|313
|21
|Jason Anderson*
|489
|22
|Chad Reed*
|182
|23
|Aaron Plessinger*
|500
|24
|Shane McElrath
|412
|25
|Marvin Musquin*
|746
|26
|Alex Martin*
|356
|27
|Martin Davalos
|408
|28
|Mitchell Harrison
|365
|29
|Colt Nichols
|352
|30
|Christian Craig
|333
|31
|Justin Hill
|312
|32
|Weston Peick
|307
|33
|Josh Grant*
|318
|34
|Austin Forkner
|298
|35
|RJ Hampshire
|258
|36
|Fredrik Noren
|250
|37
|Luke Renzland
|225
|38
|Kyle Cunningham
|221
|39
|Chase Sexton
|188
|40
|Dakota Alix
|185
|41
|Trey Canard*
|90
|42
|Sean Cantrell
|176
|43
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|165
|44
|Jordon Smith
|161
|45
|Jimmy Decotis
|160
|46
|Henry Miller
|137
|47
|Nick Gaines
|128
|48
|Dan Reardon
|104
|49
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|50
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|100
|51
|Justin Barcia*
|274
|52
|Bradley Taft
|99
|53
|Phillip Nicoletti
|89
|54
|Vince Friese
|84
|55
|Anthony Rodriguez
|82
|56
|John Short
|81
|57
|Matthew Bisceglia
|78
|58
|Cole Martinez
|77
|59
|Benny Bloss
|74
|60
|Heath Harrison
|71
|61
|Justin Cooper
|70
|62
|Hayden Mellross
|66
|63
|Michael Mosiman
|64
|64
|Gannon Audette
|63
|65
|Cameron McAdoo
|60
|66
|Justin Starling
|59
|67
|Justin Hoeft
|58
|68
|Tyler Bowers
|57
|69
|Jesse Wentland
|55
|70
|Steven Clarke
|51
|71
|Josh Mosiman
|50
|72
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|73
|Josh Hansen
|45
|74
|Noah Mcconahy
|39
|75
|Brandon Scharer
|39
|76
|Jon Ames
|39
|77
|Kyle Peters
|37
|78
|Ryan Surratt
|37
|79
|Ronnie Stewart
|33
|80
|Toshiki Tomita
|32
|81
|Killian Auberson
|30
|82
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|83
|Dean Ferris
|29
|84
|Chase Marquier
|28
|85
|AJ Catanzaro
|28
|86
|Scott Champion
|26
|87
|Cole Thompson
|24
|88
|Cody Williams
|24
|89
|Josh Cartwright
|23
|90
|Gustavo Souza
|23
|91
|Dylan Merriam
|22
|92
|Adam Cianciarulo**
|545
|93
|Paul Coates
|20
|94
|Ken Roczen*
|51
|95
|Dylan Wright
|20
|96
|Jerry Robin
|19
|97
|Dakota Tedder
|18
|98
|Alex Ray
|17
|99
|Mark Worth
|17
|800
|Mike Alessi*
|59
Projected Numbers Excluding Riders Who May Not Be Assigned A Number & #13
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2
|Cooper Webb*
|397
|3
|Eli Tomac*
|824
|4
|Blake Baggett*
|671
|5
|Ryan Dungey*
|359
|6
|Jeremy Martin*
|497
|7
|8
|Zach Osborne**
|674
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton*
|147
|11
|Kyle Chisholm*
|117
|12
|Jake Weimer*
|113
|14
|Cole Seely*
|542
|15
|Dean Wilson*
|525
|16
|Dylan Ferrandis
|449
|17
|Joey Savatgy*
|490
|18
|Davi Millsaps*
|221
|19
|Justin Bogle*
|391
|20
|Broc Tickle*
|313
|21
|Jason Anderson*
|489
|22
|Chad Reed*
|182
|23
|Aaron Plessinger*
|500
|24
|Shane McElrath
|412
|25
|Marvin Musquin*
|746
|26
|Alex Martin*
|356
|27
|Martin Davalos
|408
|28
|Mitchell Harrison
|365
|29
|Colt Nichols
|352
|30
|Christian Craig
|333
|31
|Justin Hill
|312
|32
|Weston Peick
|307
|33
|Josh Grant*
|318
|34
|Austin Forkner
|298
|35
|RJ Hampshire
|258
|36
|Fredrik Noren
|250
|37
|Luke Renzland
|225
|38
|Kyle Cunningham
|221
|39
|Chase Sexton
|188
|40
|Dakota Alix
|185
|41
|Trey Canard*
|90
|42
|Sean Cantrell
|176
|43
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|165
|44
|Jordon Smith
|161
|45
|Jimmy Decotis
|160
|46
|Henry Miller
|137
|47
|Nick Gaines
|128
|48
|Dan Reardon
|104
|49
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|50
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|100
|51
|Justin Barcia*
|274
|52
|Bradley Taft
|99
|53
|Phillip Nicoletti
|89
|54
|Vince Friese
|84
|55
|Anthony Rodriguez
|82
|56
|John Short
|81
|57
|Matthew Bisceglia
|78
|58
|Cole Martinez
|77
|59
|Benny Bloss
|74
|60
|Heath Harrison
|71
|61
|Justin Cooper
|70
|62
|Hayden Mellross
|66
|63
|Michael Mosiman
|64
|64
|Gannon Audette
|63
|65
|Cameron McAdoo
|60
|66
|Justin Starling
|59
|67
|Justin Hoeft
|58
|68
|Tyler Bowers
|57
|69
|Jesse Wentland
|55
|70
|Steven Clarke
|51
|71
|Josh Mosiman
|50
|72
|Josh Hansen
|45
|73
|Noah Mcconahy
|39
|74
|Brandon Scharer
|39
|75
|Jon Ames
|39
|76
|Kyle Peters
|37
|77
|Ryan Surratt
|37
|78
|Ronnie Stewart
|33
|79
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|80
|Chase Marquier
|28
|81
|AJ Catanzaro
|28
|82
|Scott Champion
|26
|83
|Cole Thompson
|24
|84
|Cody Williams
|24
|85
|Josh Cartwright
|23
|86
|Gustavo Souza
|23
|87
|Dylan Merriam
|22
|88
|Paul Coates
|20
|89
|Jerry Robin
|19
|90
|Dakota Tedder
|18
|91
|Alex Ray
|17
|92
|Adam Cianciarulo**
|545
|93
|Mark Worth
|17
|94
|Ken Roczen*
|51
|95
|Joey Crown
|16
|96
|Cade Clason
|15
|97
|Zack Williams
|15
|98
|Ryan Sipes
|13
|99
|Dillan Epstein
|12
|800
|Mike Alessi*
|59
phatfi20
8/28/2017 11:25 AM
How is nick wey's number up for grabs? Didn't he earn a point this year in MX?
GD2
8/28/2017 11:35 AM
Needed 25 points, didn't get 25 points.
maxSHREDS
8/28/2017 11:12 AM
Is the AMA still doing the mandatory #1 plate for the class winners? Obviously not for supercross since Dungey retired, but would Eli have to ride with the #1 plate in 450 outdoors next year? Maybe I'm crazy and that was never a thing...
GD2
8/28/2017 11:38 AM
Yep, Eli will be running the #1 outdoors.