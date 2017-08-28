Toggle

Let's take a look at how the national number list is shaping up for 2018.

8/28/2017 10:06 AM

2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 3

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, he will keep that number until either he retires, or he fails to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have career numbers. Their numbers are now up for grabs. 

- Adam Cianciarulo is the only rider set to earn a two-digit career number, and he will take #92. Zach Osborne is the only rider set to earn a one-digit career number (he won the 250 outdoor title), and he is expected to take #8, although he has not ruled out taking #7, #9, or keeping #16. If he does decide to keep #16, then everyone in our lists will move down one spot.

- James Stewart did not score the 25 points necessary to keep the #7, but unless Zach Osborne takes it we'd put money on him getting to run it for 2018. 

- Sometimes, riders who use a provisional license to race either of our series are not assigned a number. We're pretty sure that Jeffrey Herlings raced Ironman using a provisional license, but we're not sure about Dean Ferris, Toshiki Tomita, and a few others. So while we did assign all of them numbers in our first two lists, we also provided a third list with some of the riders in question removed. 

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2 Cooper Webb* 397
3 Eli Tomac* 824
4 Blake Baggett* 671
5 Ryan Dungey* 359
6 Jeremy Martin* 497
7
8 Zach Osborne** 674
9
10 Justin Brayton* 147
11 Kyle Chisholm* 117
12 Jake Weimer* 113
13 Dylan Ferrandis 449
14 Cole Seely* 542
15 Dean Wilson* 525
16 Shane McElrath 412
17 Joey Savatgy* 490
18 Davi Millsaps* 221
19 Justin Bogle* 391
20 Broc Tickle* 313
21 Jason Anderson* 489
22 Chad Reed* 182
23 Aaron Plessinger* 500
24 Martin Davalos 408
25 Marvin Musquin* 746
26 Alex Martin* 356
27 Mitchell Harrison 365
28 Colt Nichols 352
29 Christian Craig 333
30 Justin Hill 312
31 Weston Peick 307
32 Austin Forkner 298
33 Josh Grant* 318
34 RJ Hampshire 258
35 Fredrik Noren 250
36 Luke Renzland 225
37 Kyle Cunningham 221
38 Chase Sexton 188
39 Dakota Alix 185
40 Sean Cantrell 176
41 Trey Canard* 90
42 Lorenzo Locurcio 165
43 Jordon Smith 161
44 Jimmy Decotis 160
45 Henry Miller 137
46 Nick Gaines 128
47 Dan Reardon 104
48 Malcolm Stewart 103
49 Mitchell Oldenburg 100
50 Bradley Taft 99
51 Justin Barcia* 274
52 Phillip Nicoletti 89
53 Vince Friese 84
54 Anthony Rodriguez 82
55 John Short 81
56 Matthew Bisceglia 78
57 Cole Martinez 77
58 Benny Bloss 74
59 Heath Harrison 71
60 Justin Cooper 70
61 Hayden Mellross 66
62 Michael Mosiman 64
63 Gannon Audette 63
64 Cameron McAdoo 60
65 Justin Starling 58
66 Justin Hoeft 58
67 Tyler Bowers 57
68 Jesse Wentland 55
69 Steven Clarke 51
70 Josh Mosiman 50
71 Jeffrey Herlings 50
72 Josh Hansen 45
73 Noah Mcconahy 39
74 Brandon Scharer 39
75 Jon Ames 39
76 Kyle Peters 37
77 Ryan Surratt 37
78 Ronnie Stewart 33
79 Toshiki Tomita 32
80 Killian Auberson 30
81 Nick Schmidt 29
82 Dean Ferris 29
83 Chase Marquier 28
84 AJ Catanzaro 28
85 Scott Champion 26
86 Cole Thompson 24
87 Cody Williams 24
88 Josh Cartwright 23
89 Gustavo Souza 23
90 Dylan Merriam 22
91 Paul Coates 20
92 Adam Cianciarulo** 545
93 Dylan Wright 20
94 Ken Roczen* 51
95 Jerry Robin 19
96 Dakota Tedder 18
97 Alex Ray 17
98 Mark Worth 17
99 Joey Crown 16
800 Mike Alessi* 59

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2 Cooper Webb* 397
3 Eli Tomac* 824
4 Blake Baggett* 671
5 Ryan Dungey* 359
6 Jeremy Martin* 497
7
8 Zach Osborne** 674
9
10 Justin Brayton* 147
11 Kyle Chisholm* 117
12 Jake Weimer* 113
14 Cole Seely* 542
15 Dean Wilson* 525
16 Dylan Ferrandis 449
17 Joey Savatgy* 490
18 Davi Millsaps* 221
19 Justin Bogle* 391
20 Broc Tickle* 313
21 Jason Anderson* 489
22 Chad Reed* 182
23 Aaron Plessinger* 500
24 Shane McElrath 412
25 Marvin Musquin* 746
26 Alex Martin* 356
27 Martin Davalos 408
28 Mitchell Harrison 365
29 Colt Nichols 352
30 Christian Craig 333
31 Justin Hill 312
32 Weston Peick 307
33 Josh Grant* 318
34 Austin Forkner 298
35 RJ Hampshire 258
36 Fredrik Noren 250
37 Luke Renzland 225
38 Kyle Cunningham 221
39 Chase Sexton 188
40 Dakota Alix 185
41 Trey Canard* 90
42 Sean Cantrell 176
43 Lorenzo Locurcio 165
44 Jordon Smith 161
45 Jimmy Decotis 160
46 Henry Miller 137
47 Nick Gaines 128
48 Dan Reardon 104
49 Malcolm Stewart 103
50 Mitchell Oldenburg 100
51 Justin Barcia* 274
52 Bradley Taft 99
53 Phillip Nicoletti 89
54 Vince Friese 84
55 Anthony Rodriguez 82
56 John Short 81
57 Matthew Bisceglia 78
58 Cole Martinez 77
59 Benny Bloss 74
60 Heath Harrison 71
61 Justin Cooper 70
62 Hayden Mellross 66
63 Michael Mosiman 64
64 Gannon Audette 63
65 Cameron McAdoo 60
66 Justin Starling 59
67 Justin Hoeft 58
68 Tyler Bowers 57
69 Jesse Wentland 55
70 Steven Clarke 51
71 Josh Mosiman 50
72 Jeffrey Herlings 50
73 Josh Hansen 45
74 Noah Mcconahy 39
75 Brandon Scharer 39
76 Jon Ames 39
77 Kyle Peters 37
78 Ryan Surratt 37
79 Ronnie Stewart 33
80 Toshiki Tomita 32
81 Killian Auberson 30
82 Nick Schmidt 29
83 Dean Ferris 29
84 Chase Marquier 28
85 AJ Catanzaro 28
86 Scott Champion 26
87 Cole Thompson 24
88 Cody Williams 24
89 Josh Cartwright 23
90 Gustavo Souza 23
91 Dylan Merriam 22
92 Adam Cianciarulo** 545
93 Paul Coates 20
94 Ken Roczen* 51
95 Dylan Wright 20
96 Jerry Robin 19
97 Dakota Tedder 18
98 Alex Ray 17
99 Mark Worth 17
800 Mike Alessi* 59



Projected Numbers Excluding Riders Who May Not Be Assigned A Number & #13

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2 Cooper Webb* 397
3 Eli Tomac* 824
4 Blake Baggett* 671
5 Ryan Dungey* 359
6 Jeremy Martin* 497
7
8 Zach Osborne** 674
9
10 Justin Brayton* 147
11 Kyle Chisholm* 117
12 Jake Weimer* 113
14 Cole Seely* 542
15 Dean Wilson* 525
16 Dylan Ferrandis 449
17 Joey Savatgy* 490
18 Davi Millsaps* 221
19 Justin Bogle* 391
20 Broc Tickle* 313
21 Jason Anderson* 489
22 Chad Reed* 182
23 Aaron Plessinger* 500
24 Shane McElrath 412
25 Marvin Musquin* 746
26 Alex Martin* 356
27 Martin Davalos 408
28 Mitchell Harrison 365
29 Colt Nichols 352
30 Christian Craig 333
31 Justin Hill 312
32 Weston Peick 307
33 Josh Grant* 318
34 Austin Forkner 298
35 RJ Hampshire 258
36 Fredrik Noren 250
37 Luke Renzland 225
38 Kyle Cunningham 221
39 Chase Sexton 188
40 Dakota Alix 185
41 Trey Canard* 90
42 Sean Cantrell 176
43 Lorenzo Locurcio 165
44 Jordon Smith 161
45 Jimmy Decotis 160
46 Henry Miller 137
47 Nick Gaines 128
48 Dan Reardon 104
49 Malcolm Stewart 103
50 Mitchell Oldenburg 100
51 Justin Barcia* 274
52 Bradley Taft 99
53 Phillip Nicoletti 89
54 Vince Friese 84
55 Anthony Rodriguez 82
56 John Short 81
57 Matthew Bisceglia 78
58 Cole Martinez 77
59 Benny Bloss 74
60 Heath Harrison 71
61 Justin Cooper 70
62 Hayden Mellross 66
63 Michael Mosiman 64
64 Gannon Audette 63
65 Cameron McAdoo 60
66 Justin Starling 59
67 Justin Hoeft 58
68 Tyler Bowers 57
69 Jesse Wentland 55
70 Steven Clarke 51
71 Josh Mosiman 50
72 Josh Hansen 45
73 Noah Mcconahy 39
74 Brandon Scharer 39
75 Jon Ames 39
76 Kyle Peters 37
77 Ryan Surratt 37
78 Ronnie Stewart 33
79 Nick Schmidt 29
80 Chase Marquier 28
81 AJ Catanzaro 28
82 Scott Champion 26
83 Cole Thompson 24
84 Cody Williams 24
85 Josh Cartwright 23
86 Gustavo Souza 23
87 Dylan Merriam 22
88 Paul Coates 20
89 Jerry Robin 19
90 Dakota Tedder 18
91 Alex Ray 17
92 Adam Cianciarulo** 545
93 Mark Worth 17
94 Ken Roczen* 51
95 Joey Crown 16
96 Cade Clason 15
97 Zack Williams 15
98 Ryan Sipes 13
99 Dillan Epstein 12
800 Mike Alessi* 59




4 comments

  • phatfi20

    8/28/2017 11:25 AM

    How is nick wey's number up for grabs? Didn't he earn a point this year in MX?

  • GD2

    8/28/2017 11:35 AM

    Needed 25 points, didn't get 25 points.

  • maxSHREDS

    8/28/2017 11:12 AM

    Is the AMA still doing the mandatory #1 plate for the class winners? Obviously not for supercross since Dungey retired, but would Eli have to ride with the #1 plate in 450 outdoors next year? Maybe I'm crazy and that was never a thing...

  • GD2

    8/28/2017 11:38 AM

    Yep, Eli will be running the #1 outdoors.