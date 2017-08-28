2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 3

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, he will keep that number until either he retires, or he fails to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have career numbers. Their numbers are now up for grabs.

- Adam Cianciarulo is the only rider set to earn a two-digit career number, and he will take #92. Zach Osborne is the only rider set to earn a one-digit career number (he won the 250 outdoor title), and he is expected to take #8, although he has not ruled out taking #7, #9, or keeping #16. If he does decide to keep #16, then everyone in our lists will move down one spot.

- James Stewart did not score the 25 points necessary to keep the #7, but unless Zach Osborne takes it we'd put money on him getting to run it for 2018.

- Sometimes, riders who use a provisional license to race either of our series are not assigned a number. We're pretty sure that Jeffrey Herlings raced Ironman using a provisional license, but we're not sure about Dean Ferris, Toshiki Tomita, and a few others. So while we did assign all of them numbers in our first two lists, we also provided a third list with some of the riders in question removed.

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2 Cooper Webb* 397 3 Eli Tomac* 824 4 Blake Baggett* 671 5 Ryan Dungey* 359 6 Jeremy Martin* 497 7

8 Zach Osborne** 674 9 10 Justin Brayton* 147 11 Kyle Chisholm* 117 12 Jake Weimer* 113 13 Dylan Ferrandis 449 14 Cole Seely* 542 15 Dean Wilson* 525 16 Shane McElrath 412 17 Joey Savatgy* 490 18 Davi Millsaps* 221 19 Justin Bogle* 391 20 Broc Tickle* 313 21 Jason Anderson* 489 22 Chad Reed* 182 23 Aaron Plessinger* 500 24 Martin Davalos 408 25 Marvin Musquin* 746 26 Alex Martin* 356 27 Mitchell Harrison 365 28 Colt Nichols 352 29 Christian Craig 333 30 Justin Hill 312 31 Weston Peick 307 32 Austin Forkner 298 33 Josh Grant* 318 34 RJ Hampshire 258 35 Fredrik Noren 250 36 Luke Renzland 225 37 Kyle Cunningham 221 38 Chase Sexton 188 39 Dakota Alix 185 40 Sean Cantrell 176 41 Trey Canard* 90 42 Lorenzo Locurcio 165 43 Jordon Smith 161 44 Jimmy Decotis 160 45 Henry Miller 137 46 Nick Gaines 128 47 Dan Reardon 104 48 Malcolm Stewart 103 49 Mitchell Oldenburg 100 50 Bradley Taft 99 51 Justin Barcia* 274 52 Phillip Nicoletti 89 53 Vince Friese 84 54 Anthony Rodriguez 82 55 John Short 81 56 Matthew Bisceglia 78 57 Cole Martinez 77 58 Benny Bloss 74 59 Heath Harrison 71 60 Justin Cooper 70 61 Hayden Mellross 66 62 Michael Mosiman 64 63 Gannon Audette 63 64 Cameron McAdoo 60 65 Justin Starling 58 66 Justin Hoeft 58 67 Tyler Bowers 57 68 Jesse Wentland 55 69 Steven Clarke 51 70 Josh Mosiman 50 71 Jeffrey Herlings 50 72 Josh Hansen 45 73 Noah Mcconahy 39 74 Brandon Scharer 39 75 Jon Ames 39 76 Kyle Peters 37 77 Ryan Surratt 37 78 Ronnie Stewart 33 79 Toshiki Tomita 32 80 Killian Auberson 30 81 Nick Schmidt 29 82 Dean Ferris 29 83 Chase Marquier 28 84 AJ Catanzaro 28 85 Scott Champion 26 86 Cole Thompson 24 87 Cody Williams 24 88 Josh Cartwright 23 89 Gustavo Souza 23 90 Dylan Merriam 22 91 Paul Coates 20 92 Adam Cianciarulo** 545 93 Dylan Wright 20 94 Ken Roczen* 51 95 Jerry Robin 19 96 Dakota Tedder 18 97 Alex Ray 17 98 Mark Worth 17 99 Joey Crown 16 800 Mike Alessi* 59

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2 Cooper Webb* 397 3 Eli Tomac* 824 4 Blake Baggett* 671 5 Ryan Dungey* 359 6 Jeremy Martin* 497 7

8 Zach Osborne** 674 9 10 Justin Brayton* 147 11 Kyle Chisholm* 117 12 Jake Weimer* 113 14 Cole Seely* 542 15 Dean Wilson* 525 16 Dylan Ferrandis 449 17 Joey Savatgy* 490 18 Davi Millsaps* 221 19 Justin Bogle* 391 20 Broc Tickle* 313 21 Jason Anderson* 489 22 Chad Reed* 182 23 Aaron Plessinger* 500 24 Shane McElrath 412 25 Marvin Musquin* 746 26 Alex Martin* 356 27 Martin Davalos 408 28 Mitchell Harrison 365 29 Colt Nichols 352 30 Christian Craig 333 31 Justin Hill 312 32 Weston Peick 307 33 Josh Grant* 318 34 Austin Forkner 298 35 RJ Hampshire 258 36 Fredrik Noren 250 37 Luke Renzland 225 38 Kyle Cunningham 221 39 Chase Sexton 188 40 Dakota Alix 185 41 Trey Canard* 90 42 Sean Cantrell 176 43 Lorenzo Locurcio 165 44 Jordon Smith 161 45 Jimmy Decotis 160 46 Henry Miller 137 47 Nick Gaines 128 48 Dan Reardon 104 49 Malcolm Stewart 103 50 Mitchell Oldenburg 100 51 Justin Barcia* 274 52 Bradley Taft 99 53 Phillip Nicoletti 89 54 Vince Friese 84 55 Anthony Rodriguez 82 56 John Short 81 57 Matthew Bisceglia 78 58 Cole Martinez 77 59 Benny Bloss 74 60 Heath Harrison 71 61 Justin Cooper 70 62 Hayden Mellross 66 63 Michael Mosiman 64 64 Gannon Audette 63 65 Cameron McAdoo 60 66 Justin Starling 59 67 Justin Hoeft 58 68 Tyler Bowers 57 69 Jesse Wentland 55 70 Steven Clarke 51 71 Josh Mosiman 50 72 Jeffrey Herlings 50 73 Josh Hansen 45 74 Noah Mcconahy 39 75 Brandon Scharer 39 76 Jon Ames 39 77 Kyle Peters 37 78 Ryan Surratt 37 79 Ronnie Stewart 33 80 Toshiki Tomita 32 81 Killian Auberson 30 82 Nick Schmidt 29 83 Dean Ferris 29 84 Chase Marquier 28 85 AJ Catanzaro 28 86 Scott Champion 26 87 Cole Thompson 24 88 Cody Williams 24 89 Josh Cartwright 23 90 Gustavo Souza 23 91 Dylan Merriam 22 92 Adam Cianciarulo** 545 93 Paul Coates 20 94 Ken Roczen* 51 95 Dylan Wright 20 96 Jerry Robin 19 97 Dakota Tedder 18 98 Alex Ray 17 99 Mark Worth 17 800 Mike Alessi* 59







Projected Numbers Excluding Riders Who May Not Be Assigned A Number & #13

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2 Cooper Webb* 397 3 Eli Tomac* 824 4 Blake Baggett* 671 5 Ryan Dungey* 359 6 Jeremy Martin* 497 7

8 Zach Osborne** 674 9 10 Justin Brayton* 147 11 Kyle Chisholm* 117 12 Jake Weimer* 113 14 Cole Seely* 542 15 Dean Wilson* 525 16 Dylan Ferrandis 449 17 Joey Savatgy* 490 18 Davi Millsaps* 221 19 Justin Bogle* 391 20 Broc Tickle* 313 21 Jason Anderson* 489 22 Chad Reed* 182 23 Aaron Plessinger* 500 24 Shane McElrath 412 25 Marvin Musquin* 746 26 Alex Martin* 356 27 Martin Davalos 408 28 Mitchell Harrison 365 29 Colt Nichols 352 30 Christian Craig 333 31 Justin Hill 312 32 Weston Peick 307 33 Josh Grant* 318 34 Austin Forkner 298 35 RJ Hampshire 258 36 Fredrik Noren 250 37 Luke Renzland 225 38 Kyle Cunningham 221 39 Chase Sexton 188 40 Dakota Alix 185 41 Trey Canard* 90 42 Sean Cantrell 176 43 Lorenzo Locurcio 165 44 Jordon Smith 161 45 Jimmy Decotis 160 46 Henry Miller 137 47 Nick Gaines 128 48 Dan Reardon 104 49 Malcolm Stewart 103 50 Mitchell Oldenburg 100 51 Justin Barcia* 274 52 Bradley Taft 99 53 Phillip Nicoletti 89 54 Vince Friese 84 55 Anthony Rodriguez 82 56 John Short 81 57 Matthew Bisceglia 78 58 Cole Martinez 77 59 Benny Bloss 74 60 Heath Harrison 71 61 Justin Cooper 70 62 Hayden Mellross 66 63 Michael Mosiman 64 64 Gannon Audette 63 65 Cameron McAdoo 60 66 Justin Starling 59 67 Justin Hoeft 58 68 Tyler Bowers 57 69 Jesse Wentland 55 70 Steven Clarke 51 71 Josh Mosiman 50 72 Josh Hansen 45 73 Noah Mcconahy 39 74 Brandon Scharer 39 75 Jon Ames 39 76 Kyle Peters 37 77 Ryan Surratt 37 78 Ronnie Stewart 33 79 Nick Schmidt 29 80 Chase Marquier 28 81 AJ Catanzaro 28 82 Scott Champion 26 83 Cole Thompson 24 84 Cody Williams 24 85 Josh Cartwright 23 86 Gustavo Souza 23 87 Dylan Merriam 22 88 Paul Coates 20 89 Jerry Robin 19 90 Dakota Tedder 18 91 Alex Ray 17 92 Adam Cianciarulo** 545 93 Mark Worth 17 94 Ken Roczen* 51 95 Joey Crown 16 96 Cade Clason 15 97 Zack Williams 15 98 Ryan Sipes 13 99 Dillan Epstein 12 800 Mike Alessi* 59









