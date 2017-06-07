2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 2

- Home
We're three-quarters of the way through the year, so let's take a look at how the national number lists are shaping up for 2018.
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.
- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until either they retire, or they fail to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year specifically:
- Obviously, we're three-quarters of the way through the year, so we still have six rounds of motocross before the 2018 national numbers are released by the AMA. This means that these lists will most likely change a bit. Some riders will rise up the list, some riders will fall down the list, and some new riders will be added to the list. But with that being said, this somewhat-early list gives us an idea of who has a good chance of earning a career number this year, as well as a look at where everyone else is sitting with six rounds left.
- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have a career number after this year, assuming that neither of them score 25 points by the end of the motocross season.
- Adam Cianciarulo is the only rider set to earn a two-digit career number so far. Zach Osborne is the only rider set to earn a one-digit career number so far (he needs to win the 250 motocross title).
- Unless James Stewart races a couple of outdoor rounds, he could be in danger of losing the #7 if a rider wins one of the championships and then requests it. We'll see if the AMA actually lets someone else take it, though.
Projected Numbers Including #13
* = Career Number
** = Will Earn New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2
|Cooper Webb*
|241
|3
|Eli Tomac*
|595
|4
|Blake Baggett*
|448
|5
|Ryan Dungey*
|359
|6
|Jeremy Martin*
|286
|7
|James Stewart*
|0
|8
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton*
|147
|11
|Kyle Chisholm*
|101
|12
|Jake Weimer*
|113
|13
|Adam Cianciarulo**
|339
|14
|Cole Seely*
|344
|15
|Dean Wilson*
|348
|16
|Zach Osborne*
|427
|17
|Joey Savatgy*
|331
|18
|Davi Millsaps*
|221
|19
|Justin Bogle*
|246
|20
|Broc Tickle*
|313
|21
|Jason Anderson*
|489
|22
|Chad Reed*
|182
|23
|Aaron Plessinger*
|353
|24
|Austin Forkner
|298
|25
|Marvin Musquin*
|494
|26
|Alex Martin*
|276
|27
|Dylan Ferrandis
|296
|28
|Justin Hill
|290
|29
|Shane McElrath
|290
|30
|Martin Davalos
|255
|31
|Mitchell Harrison
|233
|32
|Colt Nichols
|193
|33
|Josh Grant*
|308
|34
|Christian Craig
|179
|35
|Weston Peick
|176
|36
|Jordon Smith
|161
|37
|Jimmy Decotis
|160
|38
|Fredrik Noren
|151
|39
|Luke Renzland
|145
|40
|Kyle Cunningham
|127
|41
|Trey Canard*
|90
|42
|Dan Reardon
|104
|43
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|44
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|100
|45
|Dakota Alix
|98
|46
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|95
|47
|Sean Cantrell
|88
|48
|Vince Friese
|84
|49
|Anthony Rodriguez
|82
|50
|Cole Martinez
|77
|51
|Justin Barcia*
|208
|52
|RJ Hampshire
|70
|53
|Hayden Mellross
|66
|54
|Michael Mosiman
|64
|55
|Gannon Audette
|63
|56
|Cameron McAdoo
|60
|57
|Nick Gaines
|59
|58
|Justin Starling
|58
|59
|Jesse Wentland
|55
|60
|Phillip Nicoletti
|54
|61
|Chase Sexton
|54
|62
|Henry Miller
|51
|63
|Tyler Bowers
|50
|64
|Heath Harrison
|47
|65
|Josh Hansen
|45
|66
|Justin Hoeft
|41
|67
|Noah Mcconahy
|39
|68
|Kyle Peters
|37
|69
|Ryan Surratt
|37
|70
|Bradley Taft
|36
|71
|John Short
|36
|72
|Killian Auberson
|30
|73
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|74
|Dean Ferris
|29
|75
|Jon Ames
|29
|76
|Chase Marquier
|28
|77
|AJ Catanzaro
|28
|78
|Scott Champion
|26
|79
|Cole Thompson
|24
|80
|Josh Mosiman
|24
|81
|Joshua Cartwright
|23
|82
|Paul Coates
|20
|83
|Jerry Robin
|19
|84
|Brandon Scharer
|19
|85
|Ronnie Stewart
|18
|86
|Dakota Tedder
|18
|87
|Alex Ray
|17
|88
|Mark Worth
|17
|89
|Toshiki Tomita
|16
|90
|Cade Clason
|15
|91
|Ryan Sipes
|13
|92
|Dillan Epstein
|12
|93
|Jimmy Albertson
|11
|94
|Ken Roczen*
|51
|95
|Tommy Hahn
|11
|96
|Cody Cooper
|11
|97
|Zack Williams
|11
|98
|Gustavo Souza
|11
|99
|Josh Osby
|10
|800
|Mike Alessi*
|59
Projected Numbers Excluding #13
* = Career Number
** = Will Earn Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2
|Cooper Webb*
|241
|3
|Eli Tomac*
|595
|4
|Blake Baggett*
|448
|5
|Ryan Dungey*
|359
|6
|Jeremy Martin*
|286
|7
|James Stewart*
|0
|8
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton*
|147
|11
|Kyle Chisholm*
|101
|12
|Jake Weimer*
|113
|14
|Cole Seely*
|339
|15
|Dean Wilson*
|344
|16
|Zach Osborne*
|427
|17
|Joey Savatgy*
|331
|18
|Davi Millsaps*
|221
|19
|Justin Bogle*
|246
|20
|Broc Tickle*
|313
|21
|Jason Anderson*
|489
|22
|Chad Reed*
|182
|23
|Aaron Plessinger*
|353
|24
|Adam Cianciarulo**
|339
|25
|Marvin Musquin*
|494
|26
|Alex Martin*
|276
|27
|Austin Forkner
|298
|28
|Dylan Ferrandis
|296
|29
|Justin Hill
|290
|30
|Shane McElrath
|290
|31
|Martin Davalos
|255
|32
|Mitchell Harrison
|233
|33
|Josh Grant*
|308
|34
|Colt Nichols
|193
|35
|Christian Craig
|179
|36
|Weston Peick
|176
|37
|Jordon Smith
|161
|38
|Jimmy Decotis
|160
|39
|Fredrik Noren
|151
|40
|Luke Renzland
|145
|41
|Trey Canard*
|90
|42
|Kyle Cunningham
|127
|43
|Dan Reardon
|104
|44
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|45
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|100
|46
|Dakota Alix
|98
|47
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|95
|48
|Sean Cantrell
|88
|49
|Vince Friese
|84
|50
|Anthony Rodriguez
|82
|51
|Justin Barcia*
|208
|52
|Cole Martinez
|77
|53
|RJ Hampshire
|70
|54
|Hayden Mellross
|66
|55
|Michael Mosiman
|64
|56
|Gannon Audette
|63
|57
|Cameron McAdoo
|60
|58
|Nick Gaines
|59
|59
|Justin Starling
|58
|60
|Jesse Wentland
|55
|61
|Phillip Nicoletti
|54
|62
|Chase Sexton
|54
|63
|Henry Miller
|51
|64
|Tyler Bowers
|50
|65
|Heath Harrison
|47
|66
|Josh Hansen
|45
|67
|Justin Hoeft
|41
|68
|Noah Mcconahy
|39
|69
|Kyle Peters
|37
|70
|Ryan Surratt
|37
|71
|Bradley Taft
|36
|72
|John Short
|36
|73
|Killian Auberson
|30
|74
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|75
|Dean Ferris
|29
|76
|Jon Ames
|29
|77
|Chase Marquier
|28
|78
|AJ Catanzaro
|28
|79
|Scott Champion
|26
|80
|Cole Thompson
|24
|81
|Josh Mosiman
|24
|82
|Joshua Cartwright
|23
|83
|Paul Coates
|20
|84
|Jerry Robin
|19
|85
|Brandon Scharer
|19
|86
|Ronnie Stewart
|18
|87
|Dakota Tedder
|18
|88
|Alex Ray
|17
|89
|Mark Worth
|17
|90
|Toshiki Tomita
|16
|91
|Cade Clason
|15
|92
|Ryan Sipes
|13
|93
|Dillan Epstein
|12
|94
|Ken Roczen*
|51
|95
|Jimmy Albertson
|11
|96
|Tommy Hahn
|11
|97
|Cody Cooper
|11
|98
|Zack Williams
|11
|99
|Gustavo Souza
|11
|800
|Mike Alessi*
|59