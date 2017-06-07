Toggle

2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 2

We're three-quarters of the way through the year, so let's take a look at how the national number lists are shaping up for 2018.

7/6/2017 10:15 AM

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until either they retire, or they fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Obviously, we're three-quarters of the way through the year, so we still have six rounds of motocross before the 2018 national numbers are released by the AMA. This means that these lists will most likely change a bit. Some riders will rise up the list, some riders will fall down the list, and some new riders will be added to the list. But with that being said, this somewhat-early list gives us an idea of who has a good chance of earning a career number this year, as well as a look at where everyone else is sitting with six rounds left.

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have a career number after this year, assuming that neither of them score 25 points by the end of the motocross season.

- Adam Cianciarulo is the only rider set to earn a two-digit career number so far. Zach Osborne is the only rider set to earn a one-digit career number so far (he needs to win the 250 motocross title).

- Unless James Stewart races a couple of outdoor rounds, he could be in danger of losing the #7 if a rider wins one of the championships and then requests it. We'll see if the AMA actually lets someone else take it, though.

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2 Cooper Webb* 241
3 Eli Tomac* 595
4 Blake Baggett* 448
5 Ryan Dungey* 359
6 Jeremy Martin* 286
7 James Stewart* 0
8
9
10 Justin Brayton* 147
11 Kyle Chisholm* 101
12 Jake Weimer* 113
13 Adam Cianciarulo** 339
14 Cole Seely* 344
15 Dean Wilson* 348
16 Zach Osborne* 427
17 Joey Savatgy* 331
18 Davi Millsaps* 221
19 Justin Bogle* 246
20 Broc Tickle* 313
21 Jason Anderson* 489
22 Chad Reed* 182
23 Aaron Plessinger* 353
24 Austin Forkner 298
25 Marvin Musquin* 494
26 Alex Martin* 276
27 Dylan Ferrandis 296
28 Justin Hill 290
29 Shane McElrath 290
30 Martin Davalos 255
31 Mitchell Harrison 233
32 Colt Nichols 193
33 Josh Grant* 308
34 Christian Craig 179
35 Weston Peick 176
36 Jordon Smith 161
37 Jimmy Decotis 160
38 Fredrik Noren 151
39 Luke Renzland 145
40 Kyle Cunningham 127
41 Trey Canard* 90
42 Dan Reardon 104
43 Malcolm Stewart 103
44 Mitchell Oldenburg 100
45 Dakota Alix 98
46 Lorenzo Locurcio 95
47 Sean Cantrell 88
48 Vince Friese 84
49 Anthony Rodriguez 82
50 Cole Martinez 77
51 Justin Barcia* 208
52 RJ Hampshire 70
53 Hayden Mellross 66
54 Michael Mosiman 64
55 Gannon Audette 63
56 Cameron McAdoo 60
57 Nick Gaines 59
58 Justin Starling 58
59 Jesse Wentland 55
60 Phillip Nicoletti 54
61 Chase Sexton 54
62 Henry Miller 51
63 Tyler Bowers 50
64 Heath Harrison 47
65 Josh Hansen 45
66 Justin Hoeft 41
67 Noah Mcconahy 39
68 Kyle Peters 37
69 Ryan Surratt 37
70 Bradley Taft 36
71 John Short 36
72 Killian Auberson 30
73 Nick Schmidt 29
74 Dean Ferris 29
75 Jon Ames 29
76 Chase Marquier 28
77 AJ Catanzaro 28
78 Scott Champion 26
79 Cole Thompson 24
80 Josh Mosiman 24
81 Joshua Cartwright 23
82 Paul Coates 20
83 Jerry Robin 19
84 Brandon Scharer 19
85 Ronnie Stewart 18
86 Dakota Tedder 18
87 Alex Ray 17
88 Mark Worth 17
89 Toshiki Tomita 16
90 Cade Clason 15
91 Ryan Sipes 13
92 Dillan Epstein 12
93 Jimmy Albertson 11
94 Ken Roczen* 51
95 Tommy Hahn 11
96 Cody Cooper 11
97 Zack Williams 11
98 Gustavo Souza 11
99 Josh Osby 10
800 Mike Alessi* 59

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2 Cooper Webb* 241
3 Eli Tomac* 595
4 Blake Baggett* 448
5 Ryan Dungey* 359
6 Jeremy Martin* 286
7 James Stewart* 0
8
9
10 Justin Brayton* 147
11 Kyle Chisholm* 101
12 Jake Weimer* 113
14 Cole Seely* 339
15 Dean Wilson* 344
16 Zach Osborne* 427
17 Joey Savatgy* 331
18 Davi Millsaps* 221
19 Justin Bogle* 246
20 Broc Tickle* 313
21 Jason Anderson* 489
22 Chad Reed* 182
23 Aaron Plessinger* 353
24 Adam Cianciarulo** 339
25 Marvin Musquin* 494
26 Alex Martin* 276
27 Austin Forkner 298
28 Dylan Ferrandis 296
29 Justin Hill 290
30 Shane McElrath 290
31 Martin Davalos 255
32 Mitchell Harrison 233
33 Josh Grant* 308
34 Colt Nichols 193
35 Christian Craig 179
36 Weston Peick 176
37 Jordon Smith 161
38 Jimmy Decotis 160
39 Fredrik Noren 151
40 Luke Renzland 145
41 Trey Canard* 90
42 Kyle Cunningham 127
43 Dan Reardon 104
44 Malcolm Stewart 103
45 Mitchell Oldenburg 100
46 Dakota Alix 98
47 Lorenzo Locurcio 95
48 Sean Cantrell 88
49 Vince Friese 84
50 Anthony Rodriguez 82
51 Justin Barcia* 208
52 Cole Martinez 77
53 RJ Hampshire 70
54 Hayden Mellross 66
55 Michael Mosiman 64
56 Gannon Audette 63
57 Cameron McAdoo 60
58 Nick Gaines 59
59 Justin Starling 58
60 Jesse Wentland 55
61 Phillip Nicoletti 54
62 Chase Sexton 54
63 Henry Miller 51
64 Tyler Bowers 50
65 Heath Harrison 47
66 Josh Hansen 45
67 Justin Hoeft 41
68 Noah Mcconahy 39
69 Kyle Peters 37
70 Ryan Surratt 37
71 Bradley Taft 36
72 John Short 36
73 Killian Auberson 30
74 Nick Schmidt 29
75 Dean Ferris 29
76 Jon Ames 29
77 Chase Marquier 28
78 AJ Catanzaro 28
79 Scott Champion 26
80 Cole Thompson 24
81 Josh Mosiman 24
82 Joshua Cartwright 23
83 Paul Coates 20
84 Jerry Robin 19
85 Brandon Scharer 19
86 Ronnie Stewart 18
87 Dakota Tedder 18
88 Alex Ray 17
89 Mark Worth 17
90 Toshiki Tomita 16
91 Cade Clason 15
92 Ryan Sipes 13
93 Dillan Epstein 12
94 Ken Roczen* 51
95 Jimmy Albertson 11
96 Tommy Hahn 11
97 Cody Cooper 11
98 Zack Williams 11
99 Gustavo Souza 11
800 Mike Alessi* 59




