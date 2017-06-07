2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 2

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until either they retire, or they fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Obviously, we're three-quarters of the way through the year, so we still have six rounds of motocross before the 2018 national numbers are released by the AMA. This means that these lists will most likely change a bit. Some riders will rise up the list, some riders will fall down the list, and some new riders will be added to the list. But with that being said, this somewhat-early list gives us an idea of who has a good chance of earning a career number this year, as well as a look at where everyone else is sitting with six rounds left.

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have a career number after this year, assuming that neither of them score 25 points by the end of the motocross season.

- Adam Cianciarulo is the only rider set to earn a two-digit career number so far. Zach Osborne is the only rider set to earn a one-digit career number so far (he needs to win the 250 motocross title).

- Unless James Stewart races a couple of outdoor rounds, he could be in danger of losing the #7 if a rider wins one of the championships and then requests it. We'll see if the AMA actually lets someone else take it, though.

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2 Cooper Webb* 241 3 Eli Tomac* 595 4 Blake Baggett* 448 5 Ryan Dungey* 359 6 Jeremy Martin* 286 7 James Stewart* 0 8 9 10 Justin Brayton* 147 11 Kyle Chisholm* 101 12 Jake Weimer* 113 13 Adam Cianciarulo** 339 14 Cole Seely* 344 15 Dean Wilson* 348 16 Zach Osborne* 427 17 Joey Savatgy* 331 18 Davi Millsaps* 221 19 Justin Bogle* 246 20 Broc Tickle* 313 21 Jason Anderson* 489 22 Chad Reed* 182 23 Aaron Plessinger* 353 24 Austin Forkner 298 25 Marvin Musquin* 494 26 Alex Martin* 276 27 Dylan Ferrandis 296 28 Justin Hill 290 29 Shane McElrath 290 30 Martin Davalos 255 31 Mitchell Harrison 233 32 Colt Nichols 193 33 Josh Grant* 308 34 Christian Craig 179 35 Weston Peick 176 36 Jordon Smith 161 37 Jimmy Decotis 160 38 Fredrik Noren 151 39 Luke Renzland 145 40 Kyle Cunningham 127 41 Trey Canard* 90 42 Dan Reardon 104 43 Malcolm Stewart 103 44 Mitchell Oldenburg 100 45 Dakota Alix 98 46 Lorenzo Locurcio 95 47 Sean Cantrell 88 48 Vince Friese 84 49 Anthony Rodriguez 82 50 Cole Martinez 77 51 Justin Barcia* 208 52 RJ Hampshire 70 53 Hayden Mellross 66 54 Michael Mosiman 64 55 Gannon Audette 63 56 Cameron McAdoo 60 57 Nick Gaines 59 58 Justin Starling 58 59 Jesse Wentland 55 60 Phillip Nicoletti 54 61 Chase Sexton 54 62 Henry Miller 51 63 Tyler Bowers 50 64 Heath Harrison 47 65 Josh Hansen 45 66 Justin Hoeft 41 67 Noah Mcconahy 39 68 Kyle Peters 37 69 Ryan Surratt 37 70 Bradley Taft 36 71 John Short 36 72 Killian Auberson 30 73 Nick Schmidt 29 74 Dean Ferris 29 75 Jon Ames 29 76 Chase Marquier 28 77 AJ Catanzaro 28 78 Scott Champion 26 79 Cole Thompson 24 80 Josh Mosiman 24 81 Joshua Cartwright 23 82 Paul Coates 20 83 Jerry Robin 19 84 Brandon Scharer 19 85 Ronnie Stewart 18 86 Dakota Tedder 18 87 Alex Ray 17 88 Mark Worth 17 89 Toshiki Tomita 16 90 Cade Clason 15 91 Ryan Sipes 13 92 Dillan Epstein 12 93 Jimmy Albertson 11 94 Ken Roczen* 51 95 Tommy Hahn 11 96 Cody Cooper 11 97 Zack Williams 11 98 Gustavo Souza 11 99 Josh Osby 10 800 Mike Alessi* 59

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2 Cooper Webb* 241 3 Eli Tomac* 595 4 Blake Baggett* 448 5 Ryan Dungey* 359 6 Jeremy Martin* 286 7 James Stewart* 0 8 9 10 Justin Brayton* 147 11 Kyle Chisholm* 101 12 Jake Weimer* 113 14 Cole Seely* 339 15 Dean Wilson* 344 16 Zach Osborne* 427 17 Joey Savatgy* 331 18 Davi Millsaps* 221 19 Justin Bogle* 246 20 Broc Tickle* 313 21 Jason Anderson* 489 22 Chad Reed* 182 23 Aaron Plessinger* 353 24 Adam Cianciarulo** 339 25 Marvin Musquin* 494 26 Alex Martin* 276 27 Austin Forkner 298 28 Dylan Ferrandis 296 29 Justin Hill 290 30 Shane McElrath 290 31 Martin Davalos 255 32 Mitchell Harrison 233 33 Josh Grant* 308 34 Colt Nichols 193 35 Christian Craig 179 36 Weston Peick 176 37 Jordon Smith 161 38 Jimmy Decotis 160 39 Fredrik Noren 151 40 Luke Renzland 145 41 Trey Canard* 90 42 Kyle Cunningham 127 43 Dan Reardon 104 44 Malcolm Stewart 103 45 Mitchell Oldenburg 100 46 Dakota Alix 98 47 Lorenzo Locurcio 95 48 Sean Cantrell 88 49 Vince Friese 84 50 Anthony Rodriguez 82 51 Justin Barcia* 208 52 Cole Martinez 77 53 RJ Hampshire 70 54 Hayden Mellross 66 55 Michael Mosiman 64 56 Gannon Audette 63 57 Cameron McAdoo 60 58 Nick Gaines 59 59 Justin Starling 58 60 Jesse Wentland 55 61 Phillip Nicoletti 54 62 Chase Sexton 54 63 Henry Miller 51 64 Tyler Bowers 50 65 Heath Harrison 47 66 Josh Hansen 45 67 Justin Hoeft 41 68 Noah Mcconahy 39 69 Kyle Peters 37 70 Ryan Surratt 37 71 Bradley Taft 36 72 John Short 36 73 Killian Auberson 30 74 Nick Schmidt 29 75 Dean Ferris 29 76 Jon Ames 29 77 Chase Marquier 28 78 AJ Catanzaro 28 79 Scott Champion 26 80 Cole Thompson 24 81 Josh Mosiman 24 82 Joshua Cartwright 23 83 Paul Coates 20 84 Jerry Robin 19 85 Brandon Scharer 19 86 Ronnie Stewart 18 87 Dakota Tedder 18 88 Alex Ray 17 89 Mark Worth 17 90 Toshiki Tomita 16 91 Cade Clason 15 92 Ryan Sipes 13 93 Dillan Epstein 12 94 Ken Roczen* 51 95 Jimmy Albertson 11 96 Tommy Hahn 11 97 Cody Cooper 11 98 Zack Williams 11 99 Gustavo Souza 11 800 Mike Alessi* 59









