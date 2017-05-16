2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 1

We're half-way through the year, so let's take a look at how the national number lists are shaping up for 2018.

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until either they retire, or they fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Obviously, we're only half-way through the year. We still have the entire motocross season to go before the 2018 national numbers are released by the AMA. This means that these lists will most likely change quite a bit. Some riders will rise up the list, some riders will fall down the list, and some new riders will be added to the list. But with that being said, this very early list gives us an idea of who has a good chance of earning a career number this year, as well as a look at where everyone else is sitting half-way through the year.

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have a career number after this year, assuming that neither of them comes out of retirement during the motocross season.

- Justin Hill is the only rider set to earn a new career number so far.

- Unless James Stewart races some outdoors, he could be in danger of losing the #7 if a rider wins one of the championships and then requests it.

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn New Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2 Cooper Webb* 129
3 Eli Tomac* 354
4 Blake Baggett* 220
5 Ryan Dungey* 359
6 Jeremy Martin* 77
7 James Stewart* 0
8
9
10 Justin Brayton* 147
11 Kyle Chisholm* 101
12 Jake Weimer* 113
13 Justin Hill** 202
14 Cole Seely* 212
15 Dean Wilson* 185
16 Zach Osborne* 173
17 Joey Savatgy* 166
18 Davi Millsaps* 221
19 Justin Bogle* 83
20 Broc Tickle* 167
21 Jason Anderson* 273
22 Chad Reed* 182
23 Aaron Plessinger* 163
24 Adam Cianciarulo 171
25 Marvin Musquin* 293
26 Alex Martin* 60
27 Shane McElrath 164
28 Jordon Smith 161
29 Martin Davalos 145
30 Dylan Ferrandis 144
31 Jimmy Decotis 137
32 Christian Craig 117
33 Josh Grant* 175
34 Austin Forkner 114
35 Dan Reardon 104
36 Malcolm Stewart 103
37 Mitchell Harrison 86
38 Luke Renzland 84
39 Vince Friese 84
40 Anthony Rodriguez 82
41 Trey Canard* 51
42 Kyle Cunningham 77
43 Cole Martinez 77
44 Mitchell Oldenburg 76
45 Hayden Mellross 66
46 Gannon Audette 63
47 Justin Starling 58
48 Jesse Wentland 55
49 Phillip Nicoletti 54
50 Tyler Bowers 50
51 Justin Barcia* 83
52 Colt Nichols 49
53 Cameron McAdoo 49
54 Fredrik Noren 48
55 Lorenzo Locurcio 46
56 Josh Hansen 45
57 Noah McConahy 39
58 Weston Peick 39
59 Kyle Peters 37
60 Ryan Surratt 37
61 RJ Hampshire 36
62 Dakota Alix 33
63 Killian Auberson 30
64 Nick Schmidt 29
65 Henry Miller 28
66 Jon Ames 28
67 Chase Marquier 28
68 AJ Catanzaro 28
69 Scott Champion 26
70 Cole Thompson 24
71 Justin Hoeft 24
72 Joshua Cartwright 23
73 Paul Coates 20
74 Alex Ray 17
75 Heath Harrison 16
76 Cade Clason 15
77 John Short 11
78 Jimmy Albertson 11
79 Thomas Hahn 11
80 Zachary Commans 10
81 Christophe Pourcel 10
82 Adam Enticknap 10
83 Dylan Merriam 9
84 Bradley Taft 9
85 Tony Archer 8
86 Cade Autenrieth 8
87 Chris Howell 8
88 Jerry Robin 7
89 Blake Lilly 7
90 Martin Castelo 7
91 Dakota Tedder 7
92 Ryan Breece 6
93 Bryce Stewart 6
94 Ken Roczen* 51
95 Zack Williams 5
96 Eric Grondahl 5
97 Keith Tucker 5
98 Nick Gaines 4
99 Gradie Featherstone 4
800 Mike Alessi* 59

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn Career Number

Number: Name: Points:
2 Cooper Webb* 129
3 Eli Tomac* 354
4 Blake Baggett* 220
5 Ryan Dungey* 359
6 Jeremy Martin* 77
7 James Stewart* 0
8
9
10 Justin Brayton* 147
11 Kyle Chisholm* 101
12 Jake Weimer* 113
14 Cole Seely* 212
15 Dean Wilson* 185
16 Zach Osborne* 173
17 Joey Savatgy* 166
18 Davi Millsaps* 221
19 Justin Bogle* 83
20 Broc Tickle* 167
21 Jason Anderson* 273
22 Chad Reed* 182
23 Aaron Plessinger* 163
24 Justin Hill** 202
25 Marvin Musquin* 293
26 Alex Martin* 60
27 Adam Cianciarulo 171
28 Shane McElrath 164
29 Jordon Smith 161
30 Martin Davalos 145
31 Dylan Ferrandis 144
32 Jimmy Decotis 137
33 Josh Grant* 175
34 Christian Craig 117
35 Austin Forkner 114
36 Dan Reardon 104
37 Malcolm Stewart 103
38 Mitchell Harrison 86
39 Luke Renzland 84
40 Vince Friese 84
41 Trey Canard* 51
42 Anthony Rodriguez 82
43 Kyle Cunningham 77
44 Cole Martinez 77
45 Mitchell Oldenburg 76
46 Hayden Mellross 66
47 Gannon Audette 63
48 Justin Starling 58
49 Jesse Wentland 55
50 Phillip Nicoletti 54
51 Justin Barcia* 83
52 Tyler Bowers 50
53 Colt Nichols 49
54 Cameron McAdoo 49
55 Fredrik Noren 48
56 Lorenzo Locurcio 46
57 Josh Hansen 45
58 Noah McConahy 39
59 Weston Peick 39
60 Kyle Peters 37
61 Ryan Surratt 37
62 RJ Hampshire 36
63 Dakota Alix 33
64 Killian Auberson 30
65 Nick Schmidt 29
66 Henry Miller 28
67 Jon Ames 28
68 Chase Marquier 28
69 AJ Catanzaro 28
70 Scott Champion 26
71 Cole Thompson 24
72 Justin Hoeft 24
73 Joshua Cartwright 23
74 Paul Coates 20
75 Alex Ray 17
76 Heath Harrison 16
77 Cade Clason 15
78 John Short 11
79 Jimmy Albertson 11
80 Thomas Hahn 11
81 Zachary Commans 10
82 Christophe Pourcel 10
83 Adam Enticknap 10
84 Dylan Merriam 9
85 Bradley Taft 9
86 Tony Archer 8
87 Cade Autenrieth 8
88 Chris Howell 8
89 Jerry Robin 7
90 Blake Lilly 7
91 Martin Castelo 7
92 Dakota Tedder 7
93 Ryan Breece 6
94 Ken Roczen* 51
95 Bryce Stewart 6
96 Zack Williams 5
97 Eric Grondahl 5
98 Keith Tucker 5
99 Nick Gaines 4
800 Mike Alessi* 59




