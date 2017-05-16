2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 1

- Home
We're half-way through the year, so let's take a look at how the national number lists are shaping up for 2018.
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.
- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until either they retire, or they fail to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year specifically:
- Obviously, we're only half-way through the year. We still have the entire motocross season to go before the 2018 national numbers are released by the AMA. This means that these lists will most likely change quite a bit. Some riders will rise up the list, some riders will fall down the list, and some new riders will be added to the list. But with that being said, this very early list gives us an idea of who has a good chance of earning a career number this year, as well as a look at where everyone else is sitting half-way through the year.
- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have a career number after this year, assuming that neither of them comes out of retirement during the motocross season.
- Justin Hill is the only rider set to earn a new career number so far.
- Unless James Stewart races some outdoors, he could be in danger of losing the #7 if a rider wins one of the championships and then requests it.
Projected Numbers Including #13
* = Career Number
** = Will Earn New Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2
|Cooper Webb*
|129
|3
|Eli Tomac*
|354
|4
|Blake Baggett*
|220
|5
|Ryan Dungey*
|359
|6
|Jeremy Martin*
|77
|7
|James Stewart*
|0
|8
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton*
|147
|11
|Kyle Chisholm*
|101
|12
|Jake Weimer*
|113
|13
|Justin Hill**
|202
|14
|Cole Seely*
|212
|15
|Dean Wilson*
|185
|16
|Zach Osborne*
|173
|17
|Joey Savatgy*
|166
|18
|Davi Millsaps*
|221
|19
|Justin Bogle*
|83
|20
|Broc Tickle*
|167
|21
|Jason Anderson*
|273
|22
|Chad Reed*
|182
|23
|Aaron Plessinger*
|163
|24
|Adam Cianciarulo
|171
|25
|Marvin Musquin*
|293
|26
|Alex Martin*
|60
|27
|Shane McElrath
|164
|28
|Jordon Smith
|161
|29
|Martin Davalos
|145
|30
|Dylan Ferrandis
|144
|31
|Jimmy Decotis
|137
|32
|Christian Craig
|117
|33
|Josh Grant*
|175
|34
|Austin Forkner
|114
|35
|Dan Reardon
|104
|36
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|37
|Mitchell Harrison
|86
|38
|Luke Renzland
|84
|39
|Vince Friese
|84
|40
|Anthony Rodriguez
|82
|41
|Trey Canard*
|51
|42
|Kyle Cunningham
|77
|43
|Cole Martinez
|77
|44
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|76
|45
|Hayden Mellross
|66
|46
|Gannon Audette
|63
|47
|Justin Starling
|58
|48
|Jesse Wentland
|55
|49
|Phillip Nicoletti
|54
|50
|Tyler Bowers
|50
|51
|Justin Barcia*
|83
|52
|Colt Nichols
|49
|53
|Cameron McAdoo
|49
|54
|Fredrik Noren
|48
|55
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|46
|56
|Josh Hansen
|45
|57
|Noah McConahy
|39
|58
|Weston Peick
|39
|59
|Kyle Peters
|37
|60
|Ryan Surratt
|37
|61
|RJ Hampshire
|36
|62
|Dakota Alix
|33
|63
|Killian Auberson
|30
|64
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|65
|Henry Miller
|28
|66
|Jon Ames
|28
|67
|Chase Marquier
|28
|68
|AJ Catanzaro
|28
|69
|Scott Champion
|26
|70
|Cole Thompson
|24
|71
|Justin Hoeft
|24
|72
|Joshua Cartwright
|23
|73
|Paul Coates
|20
|74
|Alex Ray
|17
|75
|Heath Harrison
|16
|76
|Cade Clason
|15
|77
|John Short
|11
|78
|Jimmy Albertson
|11
|79
|Thomas Hahn
|11
|80
|Zachary Commans
|10
|81
|Christophe Pourcel
|10
|82
|Adam Enticknap
|10
|83
|Dylan Merriam
|9
|84
|Bradley Taft
|9
|85
|Tony Archer
|8
|86
|Cade Autenrieth
|8
|87
|Chris Howell
|8
|88
|Jerry Robin
|7
|89
|Blake Lilly
|7
|90
|Martin Castelo
|7
|91
|Dakota Tedder
|7
|92
|Ryan Breece
|6
|93
|Bryce Stewart
|6
|94
|Ken Roczen*
|51
|95
|Zack Williams
|5
|96
|Eric Grondahl
|5
|97
|Keith Tucker
|5
|98
|Nick Gaines
|4
|99
|Gradie Featherstone
|4
|800
|Mike Alessi*
|59
Projected Numbers Excluding #13
* = Career Number
** = Will Earn Career Number
|Number:
|Name:
|Points:
|2
|Cooper Webb*
|129
|3
|Eli Tomac*
|354
|4
|Blake Baggett*
|220
|5
|Ryan Dungey*
|359
|6
|Jeremy Martin*
|77
|7
|James Stewart*
|0
|8
|9
|10
|Justin Brayton*
|147
|11
|Kyle Chisholm*
|101
|12
|Jake Weimer*
|113
|14
|Cole Seely*
|212
|15
|Dean Wilson*
|185
|16
|Zach Osborne*
|173
|17
|Joey Savatgy*
|166
|18
|Davi Millsaps*
|221
|19
|Justin Bogle*
|83
|20
|Broc Tickle*
|167
|21
|Jason Anderson*
|273
|22
|Chad Reed*
|182
|23
|Aaron Plessinger*
|163
|24
|Justin Hill**
|202
|25
|Marvin Musquin*
|293
|26
|Alex Martin*
|60
|27
|Adam Cianciarulo
|171
|28
|Shane McElrath
|164
|29
|Jordon Smith
|161
|30
|Martin Davalos
|145
|31
|Dylan Ferrandis
|144
|32
|Jimmy Decotis
|137
|33
|Josh Grant*
|175
|34
|Christian Craig
|117
|35
|Austin Forkner
|114
|36
|Dan Reardon
|104
|37
|Malcolm Stewart
|103
|38
|Mitchell Harrison
|86
|39
|Luke Renzland
|84
|40
|Vince Friese
|84
|41
|Trey Canard*
|51
|42
|Anthony Rodriguez
|82
|43
|Kyle Cunningham
|77
|44
|Cole Martinez
|77
|45
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|76
|46
|Hayden Mellross
|66
|47
|Gannon Audette
|63
|48
|Justin Starling
|58
|49
|Jesse Wentland
|55
|50
|Phillip Nicoletti
|54
|51
|Justin Barcia*
|83
|52
|Tyler Bowers
|50
|53
|Colt Nichols
|49
|54
|Cameron McAdoo
|49
|55
|Fredrik Noren
|48
|56
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|46
|57
|Josh Hansen
|45
|58
|Noah McConahy
|39
|59
|Weston Peick
|39
|60
|Kyle Peters
|37
|61
|Ryan Surratt
|37
|62
|RJ Hampshire
|36
|63
|Dakota Alix
|33
|64
|Killian Auberson
|30
|65
|Nick Schmidt
|29
|66
|Henry Miller
|28
|67
|Jon Ames
|28
|68
|Chase Marquier
|28
|69
|AJ Catanzaro
|28
|70
|Scott Champion
|26
|71
|Cole Thompson
|24
|72
|Justin Hoeft
|24
|73
|Joshua Cartwright
|23
|74
|Paul Coates
|20
|75
|Alex Ray
|17
|76
|Heath Harrison
|16
|77
|Cade Clason
|15
|78
|John Short
|11
|79
|Jimmy Albertson
|11
|80
|Thomas Hahn
|11
|81
|Zachary Commans
|10
|82
|Christophe Pourcel
|10
|83
|Adam Enticknap
|10
|84
|Dylan Merriam
|9
|85
|Bradley Taft
|9
|86
|Tony Archer
|8
|87
|Cade Autenrieth
|8
|88
|Chris Howell
|8
|89
|Jerry Robin
|7
|90
|Blake Lilly
|7
|91
|Martin Castelo
|7
|92
|Dakota Tedder
|7
|93
|Ryan Breece
|6
|94
|Ken Roczen*
|51
|95
|Bryce Stewart
|6
|96
|Zack Williams
|5
|97
|Eric Grondahl
|5
|98
|Keith Tucker
|5
|99
|Nick Gaines
|4
|800
|Mike Alessi*
|59
