2018 AMA National Number Projections, Round 1

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the projection lists.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, they will keep that number until either they retire, or they fail to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Obviously, we're only half-way through the year. We still have the entire motocross season to go before the 2018 national numbers are released by the AMA. This means that these lists will most likely change quite a bit. Some riders will rise up the list, some riders will fall down the list, and some new riders will be added to the list. But with that being said, this very early list gives us an idea of who has a good chance of earning a career number this year, as well as a look at where everyone else is sitting half-way through the year.

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) will no longer have a career number after this year, assuming that neither of them comes out of retirement during the motocross season.

- Justin Hill is the only rider set to earn a new career number so far.

- Unless James Stewart races some outdoors, he could be in danger of losing the #7 if a rider wins one of the championships and then requests it.

Projected Numbers Including #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn New Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2 Cooper Webb* 129 3 Eli Tomac* 354 4 Blake Baggett* 220 5 Ryan Dungey* 359 6 Jeremy Martin* 77 7 James Stewart* 0 8 9 10 Justin Brayton* 147 11 Kyle Chisholm* 101 12 Jake Weimer* 113 13 Justin Hill** 202 14 Cole Seely* 212 15 Dean Wilson* 185 16 Zach Osborne* 173 17 Joey Savatgy* 166 18 Davi Millsaps* 221 19 Justin Bogle* 83 20 Broc Tickle* 167 21 Jason Anderson* 273 22 Chad Reed* 182 23 Aaron Plessinger* 163 24 Adam Cianciarulo 171 25 Marvin Musquin* 293 26 Alex Martin* 60 27 Shane McElrath 164 28 Jordon Smith 161 29 Martin Davalos 145 30 Dylan Ferrandis 144 31 Jimmy Decotis 137 32 Christian Craig 117 33 Josh Grant* 175 34 Austin Forkner 114 35 Dan Reardon 104 36 Malcolm Stewart 103 37 Mitchell Harrison 86 38 Luke Renzland 84 39 Vince Friese 84 40 Anthony Rodriguez 82 41 Trey Canard* 51 42 Kyle Cunningham 77 43 Cole Martinez 77 44 Mitchell Oldenburg 76 45 Hayden Mellross 66 46 Gannon Audette 63 47 Justin Starling 58 48 Jesse Wentland 55 49 Phillip Nicoletti 54 50 Tyler Bowers 50 51 Justin Barcia* 83 52 Colt Nichols 49 53 Cameron McAdoo 49 54 Fredrik Noren 48 55 Lorenzo Locurcio 46 56 Josh Hansen 45 57 Noah McConahy 39 58 Weston Peick 39 59 Kyle Peters 37 60 Ryan Surratt 37 61 RJ Hampshire 36 62 Dakota Alix 33 63 Killian Auberson 30 64 Nick Schmidt 29 65 Henry Miller 28 66 Jon Ames 28 67 Chase Marquier 28 68 AJ Catanzaro 28 69 Scott Champion 26 70 Cole Thompson 24 71 Justin Hoeft 24 72 Joshua Cartwright 23 73 Paul Coates 20 74 Alex Ray 17 75 Heath Harrison 16 76 Cade Clason 15 77 John Short 11 78 Jimmy Albertson 11 79 Thomas Hahn 11 80 Zachary Commans 10 81 Christophe Pourcel 10 82 Adam Enticknap 10 83 Dylan Merriam 9 84 Bradley Taft 9 85 Tony Archer 8 86 Cade Autenrieth 8 87 Chris Howell 8 88 Jerry Robin 7 89 Blake Lilly 7 90 Martin Castelo 7 91 Dakota Tedder 7 92 Ryan Breece 6 93 Bryce Stewart 6 94 Ken Roczen* 51 95 Zack Williams 5 96 Eric Grondahl 5 97 Keith Tucker 5 98 Nick Gaines 4 99 Gradie Featherstone 4 800 Mike Alessi* 59

Projected Numbers Excluding #13

* = Career Number

** = Will Earn Career Number

Number: Name: Points: 2 Cooper Webb* 129 3 Eli Tomac* 354 4 Blake Baggett* 220 5 Ryan Dungey* 359 6 Jeremy Martin* 77 7 James Stewart* 0 8 9 10 Justin Brayton* 147 11 Kyle Chisholm* 101 12 Jake Weimer* 113 14 Cole Seely* 212 15 Dean Wilson* 185 16 Zach Osborne* 173 17 Joey Savatgy* 166 18 Davi Millsaps* 221 19 Justin Bogle* 83 20 Broc Tickle* 167 21 Jason Anderson* 273 22 Chad Reed* 182 23 Aaron Plessinger* 163 24 Justin Hill** 202 25 Marvin Musquin* 293 26 Alex Martin* 60 27 Adam Cianciarulo 171 28 Shane McElrath 164 29 Jordon Smith 161 30 Martin Davalos 145 31 Dylan Ferrandis 144 32 Jimmy Decotis 137 33 Josh Grant* 175 34 Christian Craig 117 35 Austin Forkner 114 36 Dan Reardon 104 37 Malcolm Stewart 103 38 Mitchell Harrison 86 39 Luke Renzland 84 40 Vince Friese 84 41 Trey Canard* 51 42 Anthony Rodriguez 82 43 Kyle Cunningham 77 44 Cole Martinez 77 45 Mitchell Oldenburg 76 46 Hayden Mellross 66 47 Gannon Audette 63 48 Justin Starling 58 49 Jesse Wentland 55 50 Phillip Nicoletti 54 51 Justin Barcia* 83 52 Tyler Bowers 50 53 Colt Nichols 49 54 Cameron McAdoo 49 55 Fredrik Noren 48 56 Lorenzo Locurcio 46 57 Josh Hansen 45 58 Noah McConahy 39 59 Weston Peick 39 60 Kyle Peters 37 61 Ryan Surratt 37 62 RJ Hampshire 36 63 Dakota Alix 33 64 Killian Auberson 30 65 Nick Schmidt 29 66 Henry Miller 28 67 Jon Ames 28 68 Chase Marquier 28 69 AJ Catanzaro 28 70 Scott Champion 26 71 Cole Thompson 24 72 Justin Hoeft 24 73 Joshua Cartwright 23 74 Paul Coates 20 75 Alex Ray 17 76 Heath Harrison 16 77 Cade Clason 15 78 John Short 11 79 Jimmy Albertson 11 80 Thomas Hahn 11 81 Zachary Commans 10 82 Christophe Pourcel 10 83 Adam Enticknap 10 84 Dylan Merriam 9 85 Bradley Taft 9 86 Tony Archer 8 87 Cade Autenrieth 8 88 Chris Howell 8 89 Jerry Robin 7 90 Blake Lilly 7 91 Martin Castelo 7 92 Dakota Tedder 7 93 Ryan Breece 6 94 Ken Roczen* 51 95 Bryce Stewart 6 96 Zack Williams 5 97 Eric Grondahl 5 98 Keith Tucker 5 99 Nick Gaines 4 800 Mike Alessi* 59









