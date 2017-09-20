Toggle

2018 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

Where'd everyone land for 2018?

9/20/2017 2:05 PM

2018 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the list of 2018 numbers.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number. 250 Supercross champions can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, he will keep that number until either he retires, or he fails to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) lost their career numbers due to not scoring 25 points over the course of the year. 

- Malcolm Stewart chose #27 as his career number.

- Justin Hill chose #46 as his career number.

- Adam Cianciarulo chose #92 as his career number.

2018 National Numbers

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Rider Name:
2* Cooper Webb
3* (1 450MX) Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
5* (1 450SX) Ryan Dungey
6* Jeremy Martin
7* James Stewart
8
9
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12* Jake Weimer
14* Cole Seely
15* Dean Wilson
16* (1 250ESX, 1 250MX) Zach Osborne
17* Joey Savatgy
18* Davi Millsaps
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21* Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23* Aaron Plessinger
24 Dylan Ferrandis
25* Marvin Musquin
26* Alex Martin
27** Malcolm Stewart
28 Shane McElrath
29 Martin Davalos
30 Mitchell Harrison
31 Colt Nichols
32 Christian Craig
33* Josh Grant
34 Weston Peick
35 Austin Forkner
36 RJ Hampshire
37 Fredrik Noren
38 Luke Renzland
39 Kyle Cunningham
40 Chase Sexton
41* Trey Canard
42 Dakota Alix
43 Sean Cantrell
44 Lorenzo Locurcio
45 Jordon Smith
46** (1 250WSX) Justin Hill
47 Jimmy Decotis
48 Henry Miller
49 Nick Gaines
50 Dan Reardon
51* Justin Barcia
52 Mitchell Oldenburg
53 Bradley Taft
54 Phil Nicoletti
55 Vince Friese
56 Anthony Rodriguez
57 John Short
58 Matt Bisceglia
59 Cole Martinez
60 Benny Bloss
61 Heath Harrison
62 Justin Cooper
63 Hayden Mellross
64 Michael Mosiman
65 Gannon Audette
66 Cameron McAdoo
67 Justin Hoeft
68 Justin Starling
69 Tyler Bowers
70 Jesse Wentland
71 Josh Mosiman
72 Josh Hansen
73 Brandon Scharer
74 Jon Ames
75 Noah McConahy
76 Kyle Peters
77 Ryan Surratt
78 Ronnie Stewart
79 Nick Schmidt
80 AJ Catanzaro
81 Chase Marquier
82 Cody Williams
83 Cole Thompson
84 Scott Champion
85 Josh Cartwright
86 Dylan Merriam
87 Dylan Wright
88 Paul Coates
89 Jerry Robin
90 Dakota Tedder
91 Alex Ray
92** Adam Cianciarulo
93 Mark Worth
94* Ken Roczen
95 Joey Crown
96 Zack Williams
97 Cade Clason
98 Ryan Sipes
99 Dillan Epstein
800* Mike Alessi


National Numbers
1 comment

  • dl117

    9/20/2017 3:57 PM

    Just seems odd 1 Stewart did not loose his number and the other picks up a career number, did not race outdoors either.