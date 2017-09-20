2018 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

- Home
Where'd everyone land for 2018?
The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the list of 2018 numbers.
- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.
- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number. 250 Supercross champions can pick a two-digit career number.
- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.
- When a rider earns a career number, he will keep that number until either he retires, or he fails to score 25 points in a season.
- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.
Notes about this year specifically:
- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) lost their career numbers due to not scoring 25 points over the course of the year.
- Malcolm Stewart chose #27 as his career number.
- Justin Hill chose #46 as his career number.
- Adam Cianciarulo chose #92 as his career number.
* = Career Number
** = New Career Number
|Number:
|Rider Name:
|2*
|Cooper Webb
|3* (1 450MX)
|Eli Tomac
|4*
|Blake Baggett
|5* (1 450SX)
|Ryan Dungey
|6*
|Jeremy Martin
|7*
|James Stewart
|8
|9
|10*
|Justin Brayton
|11*
|Kyle Chisholm
|12*
|Jake Weimer
|14*
|Cole Seely
|15*
|Dean Wilson
|16* (1 250ESX, 1 250MX)
|Zach Osborne
|17*
|Joey Savatgy
|18*
|Davi Millsaps
|19*
|Justin Bogle
|20*
|Broc Tickle
|21*
|Jason Anderson
|22*
|Chad Reed
|23*
|Aaron Plessinger
|24
|Dylan Ferrandis
|25*
|Marvin Musquin
|26*
|Alex Martin
|27**
|Malcolm Stewart
|28
|Shane McElrath
|29
|Martin Davalos
|30
|Mitchell Harrison
|31
|Colt Nichols
|32
|Christian Craig
|33*
|Josh Grant
|34
|Weston Peick
|35
|Austin Forkner
|36
|RJ Hampshire
|37
|Fredrik Noren
|38
|Luke Renzland
|39
|Kyle Cunningham
|40
|Chase Sexton
|41*
|Trey Canard
|42
|Dakota Alix
|43
|Sean Cantrell
|44
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|45
|Jordon Smith
|46** (1 250WSX)
|Justin Hill
|47
|Jimmy Decotis
|48
|Henry Miller
|49
|Nick Gaines
|50
|Dan Reardon
|51*
|Justin Barcia
|52
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|53
|Bradley Taft
|54
|Phil Nicoletti
|55
|Vince Friese
|56
|Anthony Rodriguez
|57
|John Short
|58
|Matt Bisceglia
|59
|Cole Martinez
|60
|Benny Bloss
|61
|Heath Harrison
|62
|Justin Cooper
|63
|Hayden Mellross
|64
|Michael Mosiman
|65
|Gannon Audette
|66
|Cameron McAdoo
|67
|Justin Hoeft
|68
|Justin Starling
|69
|Tyler Bowers
|70
|Jesse Wentland
|71
|Josh Mosiman
|72
|Josh Hansen
|73
|Brandon Scharer
|74
|Jon Ames
|75
|Noah McConahy
|76
|Kyle Peters
|77
|Ryan Surratt
|78
|Ronnie Stewart
|79
|Nick Schmidt
|80
|AJ Catanzaro
|81
|Chase Marquier
|82
|Cody Williams
|83
|Cole Thompson
|84
|Scott Champion
|85
|Josh Cartwright
|86
|Dylan Merriam
|87
|Dylan Wright
|88
|Paul Coates
|89
|Jerry Robin
|90
|Dakota Tedder
|91
|Alex Ray
|92**
|Adam Cianciarulo
|93
|Mark Worth
|94*
|Ken Roczen
|95
|Joey Crown
|96
|Zack Williams
|97
|Cade Clason
|98
|Ryan Sipes
|99
|Dillan Epstein
|800*
|Mike Alessi
dl117
9/20/2017 3:57 PM
Just seems odd 1 Stewart did not loose his number and the other picks up a career number, did not race outdoors either.