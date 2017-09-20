2018 AMA Motocross/Supercross National Rider Numbers

The AMA national number system can seem confusing to some people who are new to our sport or don't keep up with it every week. So we're going to lay out some general information about the system before we dive into the projections. If you already know how everything works, you can skip to the list of 2018 numbers.

- Every year, the AMA combines 250 East/West Supercross, 450 Supercross, 250 motocross, and 450 motocross points into one big list.

- Riders who win a 450 championship or the 250 motocross championship can pick a single-digit as their career number. 250 Supercross champions can pick a two-digit career number.

- The top 10 riders in the combined list can choose a two-digit career number.

- When a rider earns a career number, he will keep that number until either he retires, or he fails to score 25 points in a season.

- The rest of the riders are assigned a number based on where they rank in the list. The higher they are ranked, the lower their assigned number will be.

Notes about this year specifically:

- Nick Wey (#27) and Andrew Short (#29) lost their career numbers due to not scoring 25 points over the course of the year.

- Malcolm Stewart chose #27 as his career number.

- Justin Hill chose #46 as his career number.

- Adam Cianciarulo chose #92 as his career number.

2018 National Numbers

* = Career Number

** = New Career Number

Number: Rider Name: 2* Cooper Webb 3* (1 450MX) Eli Tomac 4* Blake Baggett 5* (1 450SX) Ryan Dungey 6* Jeremy Martin 7* James Stewart 8

9

10* Justin Brayton 11* Kyle Chisholm 12* Jake Weimer 14* Cole Seely 15* Dean Wilson 16* (1 250ESX, 1 250MX) Zach Osborne 17* Joey Savatgy 18* Davi Millsaps 19* Justin Bogle 20* Broc Tickle 21* Jason Anderson 22* Chad Reed 23* Aaron Plessinger 24 Dylan Ferrandis 25* Marvin Musquin 26* Alex Martin 27** Malcolm Stewart 28 Shane McElrath 29 Martin Davalos 30 Mitchell Harrison 31 Colt Nichols 32 Christian Craig 33* Josh Grant 34 Weston Peick 35 Austin Forkner 36 RJ Hampshire 37 Fredrik Noren 38 Luke Renzland 39 Kyle Cunningham 40 Chase Sexton 41* Trey Canard 42 Dakota Alix 43 Sean Cantrell 44 Lorenzo Locurcio 45 Jordon Smith 46** (1 250WSX) Justin Hill 47 Jimmy Decotis 48 Henry Miller 49 Nick Gaines 50 Dan Reardon 51* Justin Barcia 52 Mitchell Oldenburg 53 Bradley Taft 54 Phil Nicoletti 55 Vince Friese 56 Anthony Rodriguez 57 John Short 58 Matt Bisceglia 59 Cole Martinez 60 Benny Bloss 61 Heath Harrison 62 Justin Cooper 63 Hayden Mellross 64 Michael Mosiman 65 Gannon Audette 66 Cameron McAdoo 67 Justin Hoeft 68 Justin Starling 69 Tyler Bowers 70 Jesse Wentland 71 Josh Mosiman 72 Josh Hansen 73 Brandon Scharer 74 Jon Ames 75 Noah McConahy 76 Kyle Peters 77 Ryan Surratt 78 Ronnie Stewart 79 Nick Schmidt 80 AJ Catanzaro 81 Chase Marquier 82 Cody Williams 83 Cole Thompson 84 Scott Champion 85 Josh Cartwright 86 Dylan Merriam 87 Dylan Wright 88 Paul Coates 89 Jerry Robin 90 Dakota Tedder 91 Alex Ray 92** Adam Cianciarulo 93 Mark Worth 94* Ken Roczen 95 Joey Crown 96 Zack Williams 97 Cade Clason 98 Ryan Sipes 99 Dillan Epstein 800* Mike Alessi







