2017 Dubya World Vet Championships

Per our usual habit, we caught day two of the 2017 Dubya Vet World Championships at Glen Helen, where the focus is on the 30+ Pro, and 50+ Pro classes. Saturday's premier event, the 40+ Pro, was won by the ever-speedy Mike Brown.

The weather on Sunday matched a bit of the mood that was found at the race, as the longtime driving force behind this event, Tom White, had passed away the Thursday prior. But...there was a huge contingent of riders from around the globe who were ready to race, there some titles to hand out, a legendary rider to honor (Malcolm Smith), and the show went on...





