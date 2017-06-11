2017 Dubya World Vet Championships

- Home
This annual shinding proves you're never too old to rock and roll.
Per our usual habit, we caught day two of the 2017 Dubya Vet World Championships at Glen Helen, where the focus is on the 30+ Pro, and 50+ Pro classes. Saturday's premier event, the 40+ Pro, was won by the ever-speedy Mike Brown.
The weather on Sunday matched a bit of the mood that was found at the race, as the longtime driving force behind this event, Tom White, had passed away the Thursday prior. But...there was a huge contingent of riders from around the globe who were ready to race, there some titles to hand out, a legendary rider to honor (Malcolm Smith), and the show went on...
tp4
11/7/2017 4:24 PM
great job with the race report...I know alot of them..true moto dudes!
burn1986
11/7/2017 6:11 AM
This report was 100% better than mxa
motomike137
11/7/2017 3:40 AM
Looks like it was an epic weekend! Michigan mafia was out in full force. RIP Tom White.