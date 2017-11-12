+ Add Your Bike
1978 Harley Davidson MX 250 VIN # 1 1

Vital MX member w2ss
Bike of the Day! 12-11-17
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1978
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Additional Info First production VIN #1 acquired 2011
  • mxracer106

    3/16/2017 12:54 PM

    Amazing piece of MX history you have there! My buddy who owns Kersting's Cycle in North Judson, IN, has one of those in their museum that has been there for 30 years. Very cool rare bike!!

