+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

1986 Yamaha YZ490 S 14

1 of 2277

Vital MX member vmx3
36070 vmx3 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/36070/avatar/c50_Farleigh_VetsMXdN_2012_127.jpg?1351695282 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/vmx3,36070/all 10/31/12 3 6 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/vmx3,36070/setup 7 191 16 1
Bike of the Day! 2-9-17 Farleigh Castle Vets MXdN 2016
Bike of the Day! 2-9-17 Farleigh Castle Vets MXdN 2016 What I started with, found by a friend on a forum for $300 tear down begins I made a skid plate for it, not only for the look but it helps eliminate the frame flex that these old 490's used to suffer from All powder coated and ready to go together, the frame should have been red because it's an '86 but I wanted it to look like the rest of the Team International Air Hammer bikes Excel did the silver rims, which was stock 88 on and EBC supplied the rotor. On the back I went with a 19inch over the stock 18 incher Tom Morgan Racing worked his magic over the motor and Installed a crank that Crank works Inc. rebuilt, balanced & trued. These mods transformed the how the bike revved and made power. It's a joy to ride. Pro-Form racing supplied the Exhaust pipe and silencer the front end came off an 89 YZ250 Throttle Jockey provided the team graphics All finished and ready to be shipped to be shipped to Farleigh castle for the Vets MXdN Finally at Farleigh, it seemed like the bike wouldn't make it on time but thankfully it did. The very first ride on the bike was qualifying on Saturday Morning EVO500 Moto #1 Sunday morning EVO500 Moto #2
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1986
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size Other 490
Engine Type 2-Stroke Air Cooled
Parts Brand Model Additional info
1970s 2-Stroke
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Tom Morgan Crank Works Inc. Crank Crank Works Inc. Crank
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors EBC
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Tom Morgan Racing Modified the Engine and installed a Crankshaft that was rebuilt, trued and balanced by Crank Works Inc.
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles 100%
Jersey Troy Lee Designs
Gloves Troy Lee Designs
Helmet Troy Lee Designs
Pants Troy Lee Designs
Boots Alpinestars
Knee Protection AXO

More Bike Checks

14 comments

  • sjsingle1

    10/24/2014 8:47 PM

    sweet ride ! ....I am in the middle of my 86 rebuild.....not as far along as I want to be

  • Hal_396

    10/3/2014 2:38 PM

    God I had a 87 YZ490 and I think it was the worst bike I have ever owned. I turned it into a Glamis sand dune bike with a paddle tire and all. The bike excelled in that environment.

  • vmx3

    10/6/2014 6:14 AM

    They are not so bad if you do a couple small mods to them

  • Vecchia Scuola

    10/3/2014 6:48 AM

    Love it!
    The Italian flag on the thank means "Rebuild in Italy"?
    BTW you must be single tu fill your kitchen that way..!

  • vmx3

    10/3/2014 9:14 AM

    Thanks

    The flag is actually green, white & orange which is the Irish flag, I built it here in the USA, in Indianapolis but Im originally from Ireland and after I finished building it I shipped it over to England so I could do the Vets MXdN on it.

    I'm not single, I just have a very understanding woman who likes bikes and racing as much as I do.

  • Detroit Dick

    10/2/2014 6:09 PM

    Straight-up Moto Porn there.

  • ML512

    10/2/2014 5:08 PM

    Bike of the Day: 10-2-14

  • vmx3

    10/2/2014 9:00 PM

    wow, thats cool

  • Detroit Dick

    9/9/2014 9:17 PM

    That's a Thing Of Beauty. Nice Work!

  • vmx3

    9/26/2014 1:31 PM

    Thanks a lot

  • nc_mx_kid

    9/7/2014 2:28 PM

    nice build!

  • vmx3

    9/26/2014 1:31 PM

    Thanks

  • Roostarvo

    9/6/2014 8:30 AM

    I like the way you do your work. The heck with the garage,use the kitchen and dining room. Really good pics of the work,and bike came out Excellent!!

  • vmx3

    9/26/2014 1:33 PM

    Thanks, the truth is that the garage is full of projects and I had a deadline to get this thing done in time for Farleigh so in the kitchen it went and its actually a perfect place to build a bike lol