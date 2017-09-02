1986 Yamaha YZ490 S 14
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1986
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|Other
|490
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Air Cooled
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|1970s
|2-Stroke
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Engine Mods
|Tom Morgan
|Crank Works Inc. Crank
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|EBC
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Tom Morgan Racing Modified the Engine and installed a Crankshaft that was rebuilt, trued and balanced by Crank Works Inc.
|Gear
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Goggles
|100%
|Jersey
|Troy Lee Designs
|Gloves
|Troy Lee Designs
|Helmet
|Troy Lee Designs
|Pants
|Troy Lee Designs
|Boots
|Alpinestars
|Knee Protection
|AXO
14 comments
sjsingle1
10/24/2014 8:47 PM
sweet ride ! ....I am in the middle of my 86 rebuild.....not as far along as I want to be
Hal_396
10/3/2014 2:38 PM
God I had a 87 YZ490 and I think it was the worst bike I have ever owned. I turned it into a Glamis sand dune bike with a paddle tire and all. The bike excelled in that environment.
vmx3
10/6/2014 6:14 AM
They are not so bad if you do a couple small mods to them
Vecchia Scuola
10/3/2014 6:48 AM
Love it!
The Italian flag on the thank means "Rebuild in Italy"?
BTW you must be single tu fill your kitchen that way..!
vmx3
10/3/2014 9:14 AM
Thanks
The flag is actually green, white & orange which is the Irish flag, I built it here in the USA, in Indianapolis but Im originally from Ireland and after I finished building it I shipped it over to England so I could do the Vets MXdN on it.
I'm not single, I just have a very understanding woman who likes bikes and racing as much as I do.
Detroit Dick
10/2/2014 6:09 PM
Straight-up Moto Porn there.
ML512
10/2/2014 5:08 PM
Bike of the Day: 10-2-14
vmx3
10/2/2014 9:00 PM
wow, thats cool
Detroit Dick
9/9/2014 9:17 PM
That's a Thing Of Beauty. Nice Work!
vmx3
9/26/2014 1:31 PM
Thanks a lot
nc_mx_kid
9/7/2014 2:28 PM
nice build!
vmx3
9/26/2014 1:31 PM
Thanks
Roostarvo
9/6/2014 8:30 AM
I like the way you do your work. The heck with the garage,use the kitchen and dining room. Really good pics of the work,and bike came out Excellent!!
vmx3
9/26/2014 1:33 PM
Thanks, the truth is that the garage is full of projects and I had a deadline to get this thing done in time for Farleigh so in the kitchen it went and its actually a perfect place to build a bike lol