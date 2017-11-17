- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Exhaust
|Other
|Additional Info
|'86 engine in CR250 frame JSV cone pipe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNhbt7bHReg
Patrick Zaremba
12/17/2016 10:04 AM
Oh my GOD,Wow, the best CR 500 I Have ever seen. And I've owned 3. The Ohlins suspension is sick. I had the HRC clutch & ignition covers too, but not the aluminum frame. I almost bought a Service Honda CR 500. My buddy had a works HRC motor 4 speed from George Jobe. KUDOS!