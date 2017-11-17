+ Add Your Bike
Smokers Gen3 Honda CR500AF 1

Vital MX member smoker13
Added a KLP swingarm and some carbon parts
Model Year 2003
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Handlebar Renthal
Exhaust Other
Additional Info '86 engine in CR250 frame JSV cone pipe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNhbt7bHReg
1 comment

  • Patrick Zaremba

    12/17/2016 10:04 AM

    Oh my GOD,Wow, the best CR 500 I Have ever seen. And I've owned 3. The Ohlins suspension is sick. I had the HRC clutch & ignition covers too, but not the aluminum frame. I almost bought a Service Honda CR 500. My buddy had a works HRC motor 4 speed from George Jobe. KUDOS!

