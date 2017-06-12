- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Other
|Tx race
|Tx race
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Tx race
|Tx race
|Footpegs
|Other
|2016 crf450 pegs
|2016 crf450 pegs
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Ignition
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Powdercoated
|Powdercoated
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
jmc2
12/6/2017 9:04 AM
Nice bike! I think it holds a special place in some peoples hearts, just sayin'