2003 CR 250 1

Vital MX member rolltheluckydice
Bike of the Day 12.6.17
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Other Tx race Tx race
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other Tx race Tx race
Footpegs Other 2016 crf450 pegs 2016 crf450 pegs
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Ignition Other Stock Stock
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other Powdercoated Powdercoated
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
1 comment

  • jmc2

    12/6/2017 9:04 AM

    Nice bike! I think it holds a special place in some peoples hearts, just sayin'

