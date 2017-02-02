Additional Info

I started this build in november 2014 as a 9/11 memorial inspired by this topic from Tony Blazier http://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/The-2001-MXDN-Team-USA-the-team-that-never-was,1223764 Plan was to have this build finished in september 2016 as a 15year memorial for the tragic moment that shook us all in 2001 ! For the history of this bike refer to the link above. No corners were cut on this bike as i wanted everything like in the original photos of the bike from Simon Cudby ! This bike is basically NEW, everything is restored with original OEM parts, HRC factory parts, PhilDentonEngineering parts and some aftermarket replica parts. refer to this link to see the whole build ! http://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Race-Shop,42/2000-CR250-Ricky-Carmichael-2001-MXoN-replica-build,1280684