|Model Year
|2001
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Additional Info
|I started this build in november 2014 as a 9/11 memorial inspired by this topic from Tony Blazier http://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/The-2001-MXDN-Team-USA-the-team-that-never-was,1223764 Plan was to have this build finished in september 2016 as a 15year memorial for the tragic moment that shook us all in 2001 ! For the history of this bike refer to the link above. No corners were cut on this bike as i wanted everything like in the original photos of the bike from Simon Cudby ! This bike is basically NEW, everything is restored with original OEM parts, HRC factory parts, PhilDentonEngineering parts and some aftermarket replica parts. refer to this link to see the whole build ! http://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Race-Shop,42/2000-CR250-Ricky-Carmichael-2001-MXoN-replica-build,1280684
mikebrownsound
1/5/2017 3:17 PM
Awsome dude ! Did you get your hands on particular parts wich is not available for the public and since its old parts maybe they have the stored? Like factory Tranny and ignition etc? Did you do engine modifications? Great build you should be proud! Frame it
ledger
11/23/2016 5:37 PM
If that was a woman, she would be a centerfold. You did that one justice, and the GOAT himself would be proud. Very nice.
mxBryan
11/24/2016 4:00 AM
Thanks, so far the GOAT himself gave a thumbs up on instagram and a like ! So i was pretty pumped to see that
DB505
11/24/2016 5:50 AM
What silencer did Ricky use?
Missing somthing there! Lol
mxBryan
11/24/2016 6:05 AM
Hi, the bike had a HRC kevlar silencer.
Something that is probably unfindable ! But i don't give up hope easily, it must be out there !
I really don't want anything else than a factory HRC silencer on this bike !
ledger
11/24/2016 12:44 PM
That's awesome of RC. The bike definitely belongs in the Kick Ass Two Stroke section.