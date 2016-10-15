Oskiie87
|Model Year
|2016
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Model
|Other
|TC
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|1970s
|2-Stroke
|Graphics
|Other
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|ODI
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Brakes
|Brembo
|@jmetz316
|Goggles
|Von Zipper
|Boots
|Alpinestars
|Knee Protection
|CTi
fleckzter
10/15/2016 1:06 PM
How do you get the factory pipe to look like that? It usually has a oily factory finish but this looks like it's plates but it's not?