+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2016 Husqvarna TC 125 1

1 of 2359

Vital MX member metzler316
41148 metzler316 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41148/avatar/c50_s1600_1111_1495739509.jpg?1495738825 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/metzler316,41148/all 12/03/13 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/metzler316,41148/setup 31 240 4
Bike of the Day! 5-30-17
Bike of the Day! 5-30-17 My Off-Road set up for the VCGP My Off-Road set up for the VCGP - Full auto Rekluse installed Oversized '17 TE150 tank Goldentyre front and rear VCGP
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2016
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other TC
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
1970s 2-Stroke
Graphics Other
Handlebar Other
Grips ODI
Seat Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Rims D.I.D
Brakes Brembo
Additional Info @jmetz316
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles Von Zipper
Boots Alpinestars
Knee Protection CTi

More Bike Checks

1 comment

  • fleckzter

    10/15/2016 1:06 PM

    How do you get the factory pipe to look like that? It usually has a oily factory finish but this looks like it's plates but it's not?