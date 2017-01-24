+ Add Your Bike
1989 Yamaha YZ125 4

Vital MX member marcel.andreasen
Bike of the Day! 1/24/17
Model Year 1989
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
4 comments

  • Still2StrokenIt

    1/24/2017 7:31 PM

    Rad bike!

  • Tooka

    7/21/2016 12:23 AM

    Nice job Marcel.

  • Mikey BikesIt

    7/14/2016 7:00 PM

    Excellent mix of original and modern styling! The graphics are really neat, nice job on everything.

  • marcel.andreasen

    7/15/2016 10:26 PM

    Thanks