1989 Yamaha YZ125 4
|Model Year
|1989
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|1970s
|2-Stroke
4 comments
Still2StrokenIt
1/24/2017 7:31 PM
Rad bike!
Tooka
7/21/2016 12:23 AM
Nice job Marcel.
Mikey BikesIt
7/14/2016 7:00 PM
Excellent mix of original and modern styling! The graphics are really neat, nice job on everything.
marcel.andreasen
7/15/2016 10:26 PM
Thanks